A Brief Look At The Automatic Labs Acquisition By Sirius XM Holdings

When Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) reported earnings earlier this week, CEO Jim Meyer also announced:

We are also pleased to announce this morning the acquisition of Automatic Labs Inc., an exciting company focused on innovative products that broaden our array of connected vehicle services.

Later that morning during the quarterly conference call, CFO David Frear added:

...nothing about the acquisition of Automatic would cause us to change our guidance for the year for EBITDA or revenue. What we spent out will be in the 10-Q, it's a little over $100 million to acquire it. And look, as we get in there and in future calls, I think you can expect to hear us talk more about it. But as it relates to revenue and EBITDA, it wouldn't cause us to change those measures at this point.

The acquisition also prompted some Seeking Alpha members to ask me my thoughts on this acquisition. So, here goes...

The "little over $100 million" was shown as $115 million in the Sirius 10-Q, but that's not particularly important and investors should be aware of other factors. Notably missing from the press release about the acquisition was any mention of whether the acquisition would be accretive, either initially or long term. Because of the failure to make that statement, I'm guessing it won't.

Automatic was founded in 2011 and has two consumer products - Automatic Pro and Automatic Lite. It also appears to provide services for fleet management and insurance carriers. (More on this below.)

According to a June 25, 2015 press release, Automatic raised...

... $24 million in Series B funding. In this round, an investment subsidiary of USAA, CDK Global, and Comcast Ventures join existing investors Y Combinator, RPM Ventures, Anthemis Group, Amicus Capital and prominent angel investors like Mark Goines, Jared Kopf, Rob Chandhok and Dan Rose. ... The new investment brings the total raised by the company to $32 million... ..."Our mission is to transform the car ownership experience by enabling the world's best developers to build world-class apps and services for your car," said CEO and co-founder Thejo Kote. "Our new investors are two of the most well-respected and admired companies in their industries. Together, we are building the future of the connected car, today." Automatic will use this new investment to accelerate growth and continue expanding its recently launched App Gallery and Developer Platform.

CDK Global (NYSEARCA:CDK) was a recent spin-off from Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) that provides...

...integrated technology solutions to over 27,000 Auto, Truck, Motorcycle, Marine, Recreational Vehicle and Heavy Equipment dealers throughout the world

USAA is an insurance company serving families of the military with 11 million members. Despite the infusion of capital, Automatic appears to have quickly burned through that cash, and within a year it was reported that it was...

...laying off 24 of its employees, which equates to about 28 percent of its workforce. The connected car platform company said that the layoffs are distributed across the organization, impacting those in engineering, support, quality assurance, and other areas.

That article (from May of 2016) also noted that the company would be shifting away from its consumer business and redirecting its efforts to two vertical markets - insurance and fleet management. Although it will continue to sell its consumer product (available for $79.95 for the Lite version, currently listed on the web site as "SOLD OUT", and $129.95 for the Pro version) and support the software, it expected that focusing on the two verticals would allow the company to be profitable by the early part of this year. Thejo Kote, a co-founder who was also CEO at the time, discussed the two verticals:

As part of a play for the auto insurance industry, providers will help distribute Automatic's adapter in vehicles. The company has already signed partnerships with four major carriers, although Kote would only disclose relationships with Liberty Mutual and USAA, which is an investor. However, he said that providers were willing to use the platform because of the user experience, the design, and the fact that it was provided by a third party, which ensures that the data is more transparent. As for fleet management, ... Automatic's adapters can be used to obtain actionable information concerning trucks in a fleet company. The performance of these vehicles is important, especially from the brand and reputation side. The platform can also be used to provide real insights and feedback to drivers, Kote said, many of whom may not often get such feedback from their supervisors. But in doubling down on these verticals, the company realized that it didn't "make sense to have dedicated teams focused on the consumer product," Kote remarked. "We found the areas that bring the most sustainable and fast growth over the next 18 months."

Whether or not those goals had been met is not known, and it should be noted that Thejo Kote left the company in August of last year. His LinkedIn profile shows he has been CEO and Founder of Airbase since November, although he remained on the board of Automatic until this month. He was replaced by Gary Clayton, who is now both CEO and Chairman at Automatic.

From Frear's statements, we know Automatic's revenue is small enough to have no impact on guidance. And, since the same is true with Automatic's impact on Sirius EBITDA, we can also assume that Automatic is not making, or losing, a substantial amount of money. Did Automatic achieve its goal and turn profitable in the early part of 2017? It's possible, but it seems unlikely that if it was on a path to profitability in the early part of this year that the founders would have sold the company.

Meyer stated that the acquisition broadened the array of connected vehicle services offered by Sirius. The Pro version of the product includes the following:

Trip logging, Business tagging, Business expensing apps, Engine light diagnostics, Fill-up logging, iPhone and Android apps, Web dashboard, Unlimited 3G syncing, Crash Alert, Parking tracking, Live vehicle tracking, Event-based apps (e.g. IFTTT), and Streaming apps.

Perhaps these functions will make the Sirius CVS offering more attractive and it will improve the company's revenue. Perhaps it is the relationship with car dealers and insurance companies that make the acquisition attractive. Perhaps it is the engineering experience in interfacing to the car's on-board computer. Perhaps it is all of the above.

As an investor, I would have liked to know a little bit more about this acquisition, especially its revenue and bottom line.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI, CMCSA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to my long positions in Sirius, I regularly trade large blocks and may sell covered calls at any time.