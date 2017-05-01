E&P Bottom Of The Barrel Club #17-2: Mayday, Mayday!

While not intended to signal a distress call, the May Day timing does find many companies with large market losses this year and varying degrees of financial distress.

No, seriously, today is May Day, May 1. The phrase is not always a distress signal, although certainly the month of April was not kind to the BOTB Club. Come to think of it, neither were the months of January, February or March.

For those who may not have read my most recent article on the BOTB Club, #17-1: Land of Confusion, it contains many concepts to be on the lookout for in upcoming reports, and this article will contain more statistical data. This data will give an overview, but certainly not a deep dive review, of recent and projected future results to identify possible companies deserving of further research and analysis.

May 1 is an important date for E&P companies, at least in my opinion. Why? Up to this point in the year, the focus is as much about 2016 year-end reporting as it is about 2017 and beyond. Once the "news" cycle has finally shifted to the current year, the institutional analyst conferences in April provide each company the opportunity to tell the world what the future may hold for them. Highly technical and voluminous 10-K filings and year-end reserve and financial press releases give way to brightly colored, glossy presentation slides with management's version of its 'Top 10 Highlights', all in an effort to rouse investors out of their year-end slumber.

May 1 is roughly the kick-off for 1Q '17 earnings reports as well, and that is the real purpose behind this latest article in the BOTB Club series. Knowing that readers' eyes may glaze over as they pour through these communications, I thought it might be useful to distribute a summary of certain key 2016 performance items for each company, as well as detail from each company's most recent guidance. That way readers can follow along as each company reports, and they can also look across to other companies within the BOTB Club for comparative results.

The tables that follow contain 2016 data on CAPEX, production, EBITDA, debt, SEC10 and PV10 data primarily as an overview setting the stage for the 2017 guidance, the major points of which are also included. I have compiled the data myself from public sources, and while I have tried to ensure its accuracy, there may be errors. Also, companies report EBITDA in particular ways that may be inconsistent from one company to the next. The 2016 EBITDA data is somewhat useless due to the severe price drop in product prices early in the year, coupled with legacy derivative settlements that will not be recurring. I did not bother trying to ensure absolute equivalency in EBITDA calculation. Starting fresh in 2017 will provide a more accurate, and hopefully more interesting, comparison.

Production, CAPEX and 2016 Summary Data

In Table 1 below, Columns 3-8 focus on comparisons between 2016/17 production and CAPEX figures. Obviously, a primary purpose of E&P companies is to grow value through increases in reserves/production, so it is important to see not only who is growing but how that growth is being achieved.

Only 6 of the 22 companies in the list are projected to achieve production growth in 2017 vs. 2016, and the overall result of a (9%) projected decline in production came as a surprise to me. These figures are shown in Columns 3-5.

In percentage terms, Sanchez (NYSE:SN), Eclipse (NYSE:ECR), Abraxas (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Jones (NYSE:JONE) lead the way, while Gastar (NYSEMKT:GST), EXCO (NYSE:XCO), Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) and EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) are the laggards with negative production growth. As part of strategies designed to cope with the prolonged downturn in price, some companies have sold assets that contributed production in 2016 that will not be replaced in 2017. Since this is a snapshot as of 12/31/16 without adjustment for "pro forma" results (indicating what would have been the case with or without event "X"), a more accurate snapshot and summary of 2017 activity will be reflected in 1Q reports.

I have highlighted in several articles the need for companies to begin showing production growth in 2017 after 2-3 years of lower prices. The market understands that a temporary lull in growth may be expected in such situations, but beyond even 1-2 years the market becomes less willing to ascribe lack of production growth as "temporary." Time is running short, and that is one reason that CAPEX figures are expanding. Obviously, reduced costs due to technical improvements and increased production increases/reserve additions for each CAPEX $ also play important roles.

The 2016/17 CAPEX figures are contained in Columns 6-8. Overall, they reflect increases of 40% on average for the current year, admittedly after 2016 CAPEX budgets had been cut from 2015. Starting from relatively low bases, PetroQuest (NYSE:PQ), Abraxas and California Resources (NYSEMKT:CRC) lead the way with projected CAPEX increases of 200% or more. Ten companies are projecting increases of 100% or more.

Who would spend 100% more this year to achieve a (6%) negative growth in production? Therein lies one of the difficulties in the E&P industry, its nature as a depleting asset. Some amount of CAPEX is required merely to maintain reserves and production, and clearly that is a high figure. Other, less leveraged companies will be expanding both their CAPEX and production significantly in 2017 and beyond, but few in the BOTB Club will be doing so. It should be noted that 2017 CAPEX may lead to production growth in 2018+, so it is important as companies report to look for clues in what management says about periods beyond 2017, including comments about "liquidity," which is available sources of capital for expansion.

I find Columns 9-12 interesting, although updated numbers through 1Q will be even more so. As I mentioned, EBITDA figures for 2016 are somewhat distorted, as extremely low prices in 1Q lowered earnings compared to where prices are today, but on the flip side, EBITDA was inflated as a recurring indicator by the existence of substantial derivative settlements. Still, the picture they show when compared to debt is not a positive one overall.

Columns 10-12 are ominous if you believe in a "lower for longer" scenario because debt levels for many BOTB Club companies remain elevated. While SEC10 (standardized measure) results for 2016 reflect oil prices of $42 and natural gas prices of $2.60, lower than prices today, the modest increases in price above those levels to date will have done little to close the gap between reserve values and debt. SEC prices are widely used throughout the industry as reference points for valuation, but even using an "adjusted SEC" or constant price case at higher prices does not help. Higher prices and/or significant value-added reserve additions are still necessary to avoid legacy debt issues for many, in my opinion.

Table 1

Detailed Production and Expense Guidance for 2017

In Table 2 below, the 2017 guidance information comes from companies in many different formats; some report figures in $/BOE, some in $/MCFE, and some just in plain old $$. I converted each item they disclosed into a $/BOE format using a 1 bbl: 6 mcf ratio, even though on a revenue equivalency basis the ratio is more like 1:16 right now. Some companies have only given guidance for 1Q, as noted by "Qtrly."

The first several columns (#13-18) that deal with 2017 relate to production, including oil, ngl and natural gas volumes as well as $/BOE and MBOE/day guidance figures. Many companies do not break out guidance between the various products, so Column 16 reflects guidance for production in MBOE for 2017 using the 1 bbl: 6 mcf convention to convert natural gas to oil. It is very important when comparing prices to expenses to use comparable BOE calculations, because if a company has significant natural gas volumes, its prices/BOE (at a revenue equivalency of 1:16 rather than 1:6) may vary greatly from the headline oil prices that many companies focus on.

The next few columns (#19-24) include expense figures, including LOE/BOE, taxes, GPT expenses (gathering, processing and transportation)/BOE and G&A/BOE. Projected CAPEX is also included. Pricing projections are never included, and only rarely are the differentials that oil and natural gas prices each company receives included in guidance; neither are DD&A or interest expense, typically. So, the figures given as guidance really are just that, guidance to assist analysts and readers in developing their own revenue and earnings estimates given the other, more "fixed" items.

Likewise, it is important to recognize on the expense side that $/BOE being higher or lower is less an indication of comparative profitability in many situations than merely a reflection of the nature of the underlying properties, as oil vs. natural gas. Companies like California Resources, with mature oil properties and many waterfloods, will have higher costs/BOE than natural gas producers or oil producers with non-secondary reserves.

As companies report "improved efficiencies" in lowering expenses/BOE, it is important to try to assess how much of the "improvement" is driven by true efficiency and how much is merely adding "flush" production volumes that will quickly decline (thereby raising $/BOE figures later). Companies adding production in shale plays, with their steep initial declines, will be particularly prone to report lower LOE/BOE figures if the companies are growing rapidly… for now.

Table 2

Enterprising readers can construct their own checklists and comparisons once companies report, showing variances and the reasons therefor; some readers may actually construct "buzzword bingo" tables showing the most common phrases they expect to hear from management either in the press release or the conference call transcript, then checking them off when they hear them. Anything to keep from dozing off as the entire E&P sector reports.

Finally, rather than lead off with the stock market performance of the BOTB Club recently, I decided to end with it. As you can see from Table 4 below, April was not kind to its members, nor has 2017 YTD. In fact, on a YTD basis, no company within the Club has a positive return, and only 2, Legacy and Resolute, have losses of less than 10%. Among the worst performers, Jones, Bill Barrett, California Resources, and EXCO all had losses of (40%) or more. The average performance was a loss of (27%), and that is excluding losses suffered by investors in Bonanza Creek, Stone and Memorial, which all declared bankruptcy. Investors can only hope that it doesn't get worse than it has been so far this year. For comparison, the companies in the Sweet Crude Club had average losses of (7%) for April and (16%) YTD, not a whole lot better.

Table 3

% Price % Price Price Change Change Company SYMB 4/28/2017 Apr. '17 YTD '17 Abraxas 1.87 (7) (27) Approach (NASDAQ:AREX) 2.07 (18) (38) Barrett (NYSE:BBG) 3.84 (16) (45) California Resources 11.70 (22) (45) Chesapeake 5.26 (11) (25) Comstock (NYSE:CRK) 8.74 (5) (11) Contango (NYSEMKT:MCF) 7.16 (2) (23) Denbury (DNR) 2.22 (14) (40) Eclipse 2.01 (21) (25) EP Energy 4.52 (5) (31) EV Energy (EVEP) 1.53 3 (27) EXCO 0.49 (21) (44) Spend 1.31 (15) (15) Jones 2.00 (22) (60) Legacy (LGCY) 2.08 (9) (2) Mid-Con (CEP) 2.17 (8) (17) Northern (NOG) 2.25 (13) (18) PetroQuest 2.35 (14) (29) Resolute (REN) 37.45 (7) (9) Rex (NASDAQ:REXX) 0.34 (28) (28) Sanchez 7.74 (19) (14) W&T (WTI) 2.04 (26) (26) BOTB Club (15) (27) Sweet Crude Club (7) (16)

Borrowing Bases

The #17-2: Land of Confusion article included many tips on things to look for in upcoming reports; a review of that article might be beneficial so I do not have to repeat the information contained there. One additional point I have not made (this time around) is that borrowing base review results should be disclosed soon if they have not been already.

Unlike prior periods, where banks were still adjusting their own bank debt coverages in light of lower prices, with oil and gas prices having recovered somewhat since the Fall '16 reviews, the Spring '17 reviews should be pretty much a non-event as far as downside risk goes. The Haynes & Boone survey of market participants indicated that 24% of borrowers were expected to see a decrease in borrowing base, and the expected range was expected to be a +/-10% change. Bankruptcy was seen as an unlikely response to changes in borrowing base, with extensions/modifications, sale of non-core assets and private equity seen as preferable responses. In the short term, I agree with that, although the debt and equity markets must open up going forward for some of the BOTB Club members to survive upcoming maturities in the 2018-2020 range, absent large price increases.

Conclusion

The data contained in this article, coupled with some of the concepts mentioned here and in the #17-1: Land of Confusion article, may give readers a lot to think about as they attempt to digest 1Q reports, at least hopefully so. While "May Day" for E&P companies often brings with it a renewed focus on the future and the hope for better things to come, maybe this year it is more appropriate as a distress call. We'll see if or when the market answers that call, and which companies it chooses to rescue before it is too late.

For me, the right time may be now in a trading sense but likely not due to the current geopolitical environment. Many of my "favorite" stocks have been mentioned in prior articles, and astute readers will be able to discern others from the data presented in the charts and the text here. More details and more specifics will come in one of my next articles, so stay tuned...

ETFs dedicated to E&P companies include: XLE, XOP, IEO, PXE, GUSH, DRIP, SOP and UOP.

