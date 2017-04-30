Builders FirstSource - Best Leverage Play On U.S. Housing

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR): A leader in its niche...

BLDR ($18B MV) is the largest national supplier and manufacturer of building materials, components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers.

BLDR operates 400 locations in 40 states across the US.

BLDR is the largest player in the very fragmented LBM (Lumber & Building Materials) with 6% market share.

On 7/31/2015, legacy BLDR (FY'14 sales: $1.6B) completed the acquisition of ProBuild (FY'14 sales: $4.5B) in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.6B. The acquisition transformed BLDR from a regional distributor focused on the Southern US to the largest national LBM dealer with presence of 74 of the top 100 MSAs and 40 state. It reported $6.3B in sales and $260M in EBIT in FY16.

Source: proprietary chart, company data

The company generates 68% of sales from new single-family residential, 25% from residential R&R, and 7% from the commercial/multifamily market. By region, 27% of sales are generated in the South, 22% in the Southeast, 19% in the Northeast, and 31% in the West.

What makes BLDR a great investment proposition:

BLDR is the leading consolidator in a fragmented market. It completed 38 acquisitions since 1998. It benefits from a very diversified customer base: its top 10 customers account for 16% of group sales and there is no single customer which represents more than 5% of total sales. BLDR is a national operator benefiting from economies of scale competing with mom & pops boutiques.

The ProBuild deal is a game changer as it enabled BLDR to triple in size, and de facto improving the purchasing power vis-a-vis its suppliers and to become the largest non-specialty distributor for the Pro segment.

BLDR supplies from 6,000 organizations. Its largest supplier represents only 7% of the total material purchased

BLDR is still benefiting from large synergies from the ProBuild deal with a running rate of $100M. The margins uplift related to the deal should be as high as 180 bps, a high number for a low margin business like BLDR. To give you a sense of the operating leverage, in FY16, BLDR grew its EBITDA by 22% with 5.5% sales growth.

Source: Company

The Housing Cycle is gaining momentum:

The US Home Prices in March rose at the fastest pace since July 2014: The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index reported a 5.8% annual gain in February, up from 5.6% last month and posting a new 32-month high.

As you can see in the attached charts, the peak of the cycle is far from obvious: the level of housing starts is still significantly below its long-term average. The single family residential market, which is the largest segment for BLDR, was estimated at $234B in 2016 vs. a peak at $413B in 2006 pre-crisis. This leaves plenty of room for growth.

To conclude this industry section, our top down analysis is very encouraging, as the housing activity is gaining full speed, we sit below average on housing start, there are signs of labour and material price inflation in the supply chain, which is a net positive for BLDR as it passes on prices and it helps margins due to the large customer/supplier base. At the end of the day, the US President is a real estate tycoon, so if a sector had to benefit from his presidency, it should be housing.

Source: company

Another encouraging sign is the spending on US homes: the following chart shows that home improvement products spending has been growing consistently over the years with the exception of the financial crisis period.

Source: company

Lumber prices are positive for margins:

Lumber prices have been trending higher over the last 12 months. The tariff imports from Canada should boost the prices and help BLDR in the medium term as the price increases are "manual" even if there is a delay… the up trend is usually a positive. What you want is prices gradually moving up, which is what we have.

Source: CME Web site

A high growth expected with a low multiple:

Our top down analysis suggests the housing cycle seems far from peaking, homebuilders are reporting strong results and seem to start suffering from input inflation, which is good for pre-fabricated products, higher margins categories for BLDR

The stock trades at 7.3x EV/EBITDA 2017E on my numbers which are pretty conservative with 8% top line, 70 bps from SG&A and I end up above consensus with 20%+ EBITDA growth for FY17E and 16% for FY18.

One of the drivers is the refinancing on the debt which should be a cherry on the cake as the company currently pays a 5.7% coupon on 40% of its ND and 10.75% on 20% of the total gross debt… Insane interest rate! The ND/EBITDA is currently at 4.7x; I have it declining by 2 turns by 2017.

For the CANSLIM "aficionados", the stock is heavily accumulated, the relative strength is very strong and the group ranking in terms of relative strength is healthy. Also, the stock is very good technically with a "fan formation": the 10/20/50/200 DMAs are in the right order and not too extended.

In summary, BLDR is a highly geared vehicle to play the US housing cycle, as the company is highly levered and margins are low in this industry. Due to the HIGH BETA nature of the investment, I would recommend following it closely and not let it break key technical levels. Also, it needs to fit in a portfolio with a position low enough that it does not kill your performance if the cycle was to turn earlier due to rates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.