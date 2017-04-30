Teradata - Some Object Lessons In How Not To Report On An Ongoing Transition

Teradata - The uses of Wondering

It is the height of earnings season. Great excitement and shouts of approbation regarding the results of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG). General satisfaction with the results of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). A few naysayers attempting to portray Amazon as a chimera - after 17 years! Loads of interesting investment stories that bear at least some evaluation.

So why spend the time to write about a name that many consider to be a "has been." Well, at the end of the day, I think that this is a company that is achieving a transformation of some magnitude. But this management lacks credibility, it doesn't really know how to present its story and many analysts who loved Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares for many years now treat it with a disdain usually accorded to jilted lovers. One analyst who has the shares rated a "hold" said in reference to the current quarterly report that the shares "deserve" to be down by the 8% they were after the quarterly results were released. Now, I do not think the shares are like some little child in deserving or not deserving anything, but it is a choice of words that betrays a certain point of view.

The title of this article comes from a Christmas carol of some note which speaks to context. If you look and try to take an objective viewpoint, the perspective you will have on this company will be quite a bit different than the disdain in which it is held by so many reputedly objective observers.

Sometimes in evaluating IT, it is well to note that there is a T out there. Sometimes it might be well to look at metrics a bit more carefully before discarding a company because of its inept communications with shareholders. The title for this segment of the article comes from the lyrics of a famous musical by Rogers & Hammerstein called "Carousel". The point I am trying to make is that what's the use of wondering what might happen if the company portrayed itself in a different fashion. It hasn't and I have no idea of when or if it will. In the meantime, it sets up a very interesting opportunity for investors that would never be available if the company did a better job is explaining itself.

This is a company that has developed some industry leading solutions in one of the highest growth spaces in the IT firmament. And this is a company with a competitive potential that is as yet dimly perceived and which is only showing the first faint signs of realization. Needless to say, this company is one of the most hated names in the IT space having an average rating based on First Call data of between a hold and a sell.

And yet its valuation using standard metrics is, if not deep valuation, pretty close to that. I get it - the company is headquartered in Dayton. (For those readers from Dayton, please forgive my rude and perhaps not so funny eastern sensibilities - but I do think there is an element of truth in that if this company were located either in Boston or in Silicon Valley or better still in SF, it probably would get more respect and a higher share value. Interestingly, its development operations are actually headquartered in San Diego.)

There are many styles of tech investing and they are not all mutually exclusive. Some investors are simply looking for the highest growth, and valuation be damned. Others are looking for companies that are perhaps best described as forces of nature who completely dominate their category. Some are looking for deep value in tech or for dusty corners or for controversial turnarounds. There is no one size fits all. I own shares of Amazon and Microsoft and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) all of which are metaphors for different investment styles and see no intellectual dissonance in doing so. Occasionally, I am willing to bottom fish and to be a contrarian. Needless to say, the potential rewards are probably the highest if the thesis works out. And, because this is an environment of active private equity investment in tech, the downside is not as great as might have been the case in earlier years.

Teradata as an investment is not likely to make the cut for many investors. But I see massive opportunities because it is really offering one of the better solutions in the big data/analytic space, because it actually has amongst the better consulting capabilities in that space and because it has thousands of very loyal customers. And so far as it goes, I think the Q1 financials have been misinterpreted by many analysts who seem not to recognize patterns or to look for analogies. Let's see if readers agree with the thesis I present in the balance of this article.

What did TDC report

Just to review the headlines, TDC reported that revenues for its Q1 2017 were $491 million, down by a bit more than 2% organically. The company reported non-GAAP EPS of $.28, down from $.47 in the prior year. EPS matched prior consensus estimates; revenues were about 1.5% less than prior consensus expectations. The company's cash flow from operations was $248 million, unchanged from the results achieved in the year earlier period.

The company, like many others similarly situated, acknowledged that it is difficult to forecast the cadence of its transformation to a business model based on both subscriptions and hosted solutions. It did not and will not, therefore, offer full-year guidance.

The company is forecasting Q2 revenues of $520 million and non-GAAP EPS of about $.28 (middle of the range). The prior consensus for the period had been EPS of $.38 and revenues of $530 million. The $520 million of revenues is net of about $30-$40 million of product subscriptions that will be recognized ratably and will not have a material impact on Q2 revenues. Over time, the company is likely to find it necessary to alter its quarterly presentations to forecast bookings that incorporate both the value of subscriptions expressed in terms of license revenues regardless of the revenue type of the booking. The complexity of even describing exactly what the value was of the closed deals that will be recognized ratably was on full display in the quarterly call and apparently led to some fairly ignorant commentary from some analysts.

The company did experience bookings growth, although quite a bit of that growth was the result of a single transaction that was for $130 million. The magnitude of that transaction was such as that it eclipsed the company's own expectations for total bookings. The discussion of the single transaction, the value of the transaction in license equivalent terms and the details of what the user is consuming was not the most enlightening component of this earnings presentation. It is a bit of a black comedy when a positive event can be turned into a circus of misunderstanding. Put simply, the company took a howitzer and shot it in the general direction of its feet in its misbegotten effort to describe a major win.

Just for comparison, it is worth comparing the discussion of this win to that of a major win by PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last year. One would have to have been completely without hearing to miss the cheering for that company's $20 million win with a government agency that has yet to be totally finalized. PTC shares were up on that news, this company saw shares fall 8%. That is the punishment for not being able to articulate what is really go on in a company.

The nature of transformations is that they take some time to execute. One has only to look at PTC or at Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) or even Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to see how long it can be before transformations become visible in headline numbers. 2017 was always going to be a year of investment for this company in which the combination of focused hiring coupled with the impact on reported revenues from the transition from selling on-premise solutions to subscription and cloud solutions would hobble reported earnings.

There is no particular reason to believe at this point that the company will earn more or less than the current EPS forecast of $1.27 - certainly not because of Q1 results and not because of Q2 guidance. It is not immediately apparent to what extent the specific EPS numbers for 2017 are germane to a discussion of the company's transition any more than are the specific earnings numbers are for PTC or for ADSK or for many other companies in the midst of similar transitions. But for a variety of reasons, some apparent, others shrouded in the mists, analysts are far more unsparing of this company's transitional results than is the case for most other IT vendors.

As mentioned, the company added $50 million of subscription based product revenue in the quarter. Again, even after re-reading the transcript and listening to the answers regarding the questions concerning the amount, I am not quite sure exactly what the $50 million relates to, although it appears to be the level of perpetual revenues that were not taken because the customer chose a subscription procurement option. The cadence of revenue recognition for the deal isn't known precisely, and as it happens, the deal really turns out to have been worth $130 million.

Overall, the company now has $1 billion of annual recurring revenue, most of which ($700 million+ run rate) is maintenance. The company breaks the balance of its revenue into product and cloud and services. Subscription revenues, cloud and upgrades grew from $70 to $77 million in constant currency in this quarter, so the $50 million has yet to be seen in the actual reported numbers.

The company reported that this one transaction, in which a user re-committed to TDC and agreed to TDC spend of $130 million over 5 years, consists of multi-type procurements of T-cores, hardware, software and maintenance. Most other companies would have described this as a mega-deal, compared it to year earlier booking results and bragged about the rapid growth in bookings.

Next quarter, the company is forecasting several smaller but still sizeable transactions that will incorporate different kinds of subscription models that will aggregate to $30-$40 million of perpetual license value. If it works out that way, and the rest of the forecast turns out to be valid, the company will be seeing an apples to apples growth of mid-single digits in revenue.

The company reports a metric for growth in consumption of its solutions called T-Cores that I described in some detail when I last wrote about this name. T-Core growth was 30% year on year, a significant acceleration compared to prior periods.

The company reported that its business consulting revenues grew by 10% last quarter, but total consulting revenues were down 3%. I am not quite sure what the difference between business consulting and just consulting might be. Business consulting is, however, anticipated to be a significant revenue growth driver going forward and it is one focus of the company's rather aggressive hiring undertaking.

What's the strategy for TDC - What's it going to cost to get where the company wants to go

It can be painful to listen to and then read a TDC call - especially if you are a shareholder. It is about the same as a tooth extraction or listening to a Trump Tweet. It is as though one needs a translator to extract positive news from senior management. So, the question is, is the pain worth it?

I do not propose to reprise the articles I have written trying to detail this company's strategy. People buy from Teradata because it has been an effective way to store and utilize data that can lead to actionable analysis. There are many different ways to describe that and the term in use these days is big data analytics, but the concept has been the same for many years.

As has been the case for many years, Teradata remains the highest ranked solution in the category of data management solutions for analytics out of the 20 vendors surveyed by Gartner (see the link). At the very least, I think the report documents that TDC offers solutions that ought to cater to large users who want best of breed in the analytics category. As the study is data as of February 20th, 2017, it depicts current competitive trends.

What the study doesn't say, but which might be inferred, is that while TDC has the "best" or at least a very competitive solution in its space, it has been the company's inflexibility in terms of licensing terms that has prevented it from achieving at least market rates of growth. That is changing. You can buy Teradata in just about anyway you want - at least if you pay them. At this point, the company has a very broad range of consumption options and is at least as flexible in that regards as anyone else in the business.

The company's challenge is to take its installed base and its market opportunity and to execute on the opportunity it has by dint of technology and reputation amongst its users. Its tactics are pretty straightforward. It is going to increase its opex by $100 million, the spend is going to be targeted at enhancing its business consulting services, accelerating the development of specific solution sets and in upgrading its sales operations. I am not totally sure what other strategy might make better sense. Standing still, or continuing to cut opex, is really not an option when a company is not getting the traction it should from its technology. The company needs to find a way of executing more efficiently and the strategy outlined by the company in November has shown one palpable green shoot and has also, according to management, been well received by users.

It is probably worth reading what the CEO said on the point.

"The second point I always look at is what am I hearing back from the field and the field is enthused and excited about where we are going. They are having engagement with our customers in a way they didn't before. They have new things to talk about, things that our customers are interest in and we are about the process of redefining Teradata for our people, but more importantly for our customers and when they think about technology, what they expect Teradata has the capabilities to do and what we will deliver."

Ok, that is part of the conference call script and as such it is a commercial. I can't evaluate if it is a function of "happy ears", an attempt at obfuscation or a reflection of the facts. What was not plain to some observers this time around should be more visible in Q2 and thereafter - but it is surely a process not marked by a dramatic inflection point or an "ah-ha" moment.

I will close this section by giving the CEO space to express his specific thoughts on a transition. They ring true to me, although that doesn't mean things will happen on script. But I think the paragraph is worth recording.

"Part of why I don't panic about stuff, I've done this before right? In the early stages of any turnaround, you have this. It's not clear and it's-we're not being evasive about what we say and we don't say. I just think for a little bit here, we are going to sort out what exactly this looks like. And you guys probably don't remember this, but a year ago when I did my first conference call I said look, if I can't tell you exactly what the answer is or pretty close to what the answer is, I'm not going to tell you. I'll tell what I know but I'm not going to tell you what - I'm not going to make up stuff just to give you an answer."

This is very large market - hundreds of billions of dollars of TAM according to this linked report with a CAGR of 12%. The company has a reasonable market position despite its multi-year record of mismanagement and sales inflexibility. It has a plan in place to fix what has ailed it. The company isn't in a bad place from which to launch a turnaround.

Valuation

One analyst cited earlier in this report said that TDC shares were richly valued and were, essentially, ahead of themselves. The shares are up 15% over the last year. That compares to 28% appreciation for the software/tech index over the same period. It is more than a bit difficult to maintain that the company's shares are "ahead of themselves" given just how far behind the performance of the IGV they have been. Even before this current pullback, the shares were still performing below levels of the IGV - in no sense had investors become giddy about the prospects for this company, at least in terms of share price valuation.

At this point, the published First Call consensus is for revenues of $2.1 billion for the current year. I have not seen any changes in estimates thus far, and given the high negative sentiment prior to the earnings release, there isn't much further for sentiment to drop.

The company currently has an outstanding share count of 130 million shares and its market price at the close on Friday, April 28th was $29.2. The company's outstanding share count has declined noticeably over the course of several years and management has re-initiated its share buyback program. TDC thus has a current market cap of $3.8 billion. It has a net cash balance of $600 million, most of it held outside of the US. In any event, the company has an enterprise value of $3.2 billion and thus has an EV/S of 1.5X. One of the reasons to own TDC shares is that metric alone. The company is profitable. Revenues are probably at a trough. The space in which the company competes is growing at 12%. It is obvious that no one believes that the company has any relevance to the space and that it will never be able to mount a comeback.

But at the current valuation, if it doesn't, it will surely get consolidated - for its technology, for its maintenance base. When VCs look at making money, one metric frequently considered is EV/Maintenance revenue. That metric is 4.6X, a level that could readily support a consolidation transaction.

Current consensus earnings expectations are for EPS of $1.27. That number is down pretty substantially over the past 90 days subsequent to the earnings call at the start of the year. What is more than a bit surprising is that the EPS estimate for 2018 have dropped even more significantly and now show little growth from 2017. The illogic of that expectation is rather startling. Management has said it will be investing an extra $100 million of opex this year. With an expected tax rate of 27%, that $100 million represents EPS of $.56.

Half of that $100 million in opex is coming just in the R&D area which is a massive increase considering that the GAAP run rate of research and development spending was at $280 million last quarter. Without trying to over-stress the point, either the turnaround will start to produce some kind of palpable results in terms of revenue/bookings generation over the next year, or the company is likely to pare back expenditures and try to sell itself. The odds that it will have comparable EPS in 2018 to the level it reports this year is pretty minimal.

But regardless, with EPS almost certainly at a trough level, the projected P/E for this year is 23X. I am not sure how much that metric really means or should be used to arrive at an investment conclusion, but compared to many other companies in transition, the P/E is at a very reasonable level.

The company generated $248 million of cash flow from operations (CFFO) last quarter. The company has a minimal level of stock-based comp. expense (6% of CFFO). More than half of the company's CFFO came from increases in deferred revenue balances and that increase was a bit higher than that metric in the year earlier quarter. It is not known if any of the deferred revenues may have come from the company's mega-transaction.

The company doubled capex in the current quarter compared to a year ago. In all, capex was $16 million leading to free cash flow for the period of $230 million. Despite the strong levels of cash flow the company generated in Q1, it is forecasting that for the year, free cash flow will be in the range of $250 million. Some of the constraint on cash flow will be due to a much higher level of capex that will be needed to support managed cloud and hybrid cloud offerings.

Again, the company's forecast for capex is simply not congruent with some of the dark expectations and the share price pullback. A major investment in data centers is indicative of a steeply rising level of cloud based business transactions regardless of exactly the level of revenues recognized. And cloud based transactions are very likely to lead to accelerated levels of business consulting.

Even at $250 million of free cash flow, the free cash flow yield works out to be just shy of 8%. This is another metric that either is in or close to bargain territory and one that supports the share price at the very least.

I think the odds favor a successful turnaround. The company has been and remains a significant competitor in a large space that continues to grow rapidly. It has a significant installed base who have been loyal to the company even when the company did not provide them with the kinds of options that were of importance to many users at this time. The company continues to offer users technology that is competitive and is assessed by consultants as superior to that offered by competitors. The company's current CEO has experience in turnarounds and seems to understand the requirements of the task he faces. The company has set realistic expectations that don't imply headline progress in the next quarter or two.

The company has yet to figure out an effective communications strategy with either analysts or investors. As a result, its shares are disdained with a lone purchase recommendation out of 22 analysts. That is a great set-up for investors, although one that can be frustrating at times. It has a valuation that would readily support a consolidation transaction with either strategic or private equity buyers.

I think the odds for the company to achieve positive alpha over the coming year are quite strong and I think the shares have the potential for significant share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.