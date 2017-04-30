Zodiac Aerospace's (ZODFF) CEO Olivier Zarrouati on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zodiac Aerospace SA (OTC:ZODFF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2017 2:00 AM ET

Pierre-Antony Vastra

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Zodiac Aerospace H1 results conference call. You should all have received or downloaded from our website the press release and the PowerPoint presentation. This conference call is scheduled to last 1 hour, including Q&A.

And before we start, I remind you that today's discussion includes forward-looking statements and other information that may be subject to legal restriction in certain jurisdictions, including the contemplated operation with Safran.

Having said that to start this conference, I leave the floor to Deau-Dumas, who is Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, this media presentation is important for our group and is showing a contrasted picture. On one hand, our first semester was more difficult than expected in our System Cabin branches, giving us to further cart downwards, the full year operating incumbents [ph] estimates. On the other hand, the situation is hiding the many entities within our group, which are performing well. Recent large orders highlighting started business and customers trust. We also reorganized our facilities in difficulty. In particular, our facilities in California and Texas are now back to operational performance delivering on time and on quality.

We have to do the same in the remaining difficulty area at Seats UK, in particular. This should be done within a few quarters and less than three years, but this requires also some change in governance.

All with this our CS placed his mandate as CEO at the disposal of the Board of Directors. Even if the recent results were disappointing, the Board of Directors recognized his outstanding achievement over this decade, 10 years, the total shareholders return is just below 300%, which is the second best performance of the global sector.

The Board proposed again to remain CEO for a while, but choosing his action on the finalization and execution of the [indiscernible] with me, if Safran and Zodiac come to a renewed agreement. The Board has appointed Yann Delabrière, former Chairman and CEO of as special adviser to the Board and which could empower and with two main objectives. First, ensure close coordination between the Board of Directors and the operational teams to accelerate and deliver the industrial and operational recovery of the Group, which would facilitate a smooth integration of Zodiac Aerospace within the Safran Group should the ongoing discussions succeed.

And second, Ensure a robust and sustainable standalone scenario should the ongoing discussions with Safran come to an end. This stand-alone, [technical difficulty] while not prepared one is most creditable in the Board and management's opening. And the fact that an experienced manager such as [indiscernible] accepts this mission is further enhancing our conviction. So do this means that the deal of Safran is dead, it's certainly not, we continuing to discuss in constructive manner searching for solutions, which should be accepted for both parties and we all remain convinced that this deal has a strong industrial logic.

Thank you for your attention. I leave the floor to Olivier.

Olivier Zarrouati

Thank you, Didier. The profitability of the first half of this year was strongly impacted by the additional costs in Aircraft Interiors and by the unfavorable mix in Aerosystems. We continue to implement with force a determination our transformation plan and margin restoration actions. We bought the key milestones, and expect a strong recovery of profitability in H2, as we did last year.

Today, I'm convinced that our contemplating transaction we set forth makes a lot of sense. Not due to Zodaic's temporary difficulties, but in the context of a deep evolution of our industry. We have a plan. We have the financing and we need also change the governance. I therefore deciding to place my mandate as the CEO at the disposal of the Board of Directors. On their request, I accepted to remain in short for a while to pursue the discussions we set forth in the team, lead them throughout them or to accompany otherwise the necessary evolution of our governance. This would allude to company successfully a return to profitable growth, owing to the quality of our innovation, the solidity of our commercial positions and the commitment of our teams.

So we'll start the presentation with Didier Fontaine, giving you the financial highlights on H1, followed by the run CEO's this presentation, Didier?

Didier Fontaine

Thank you, Olivier, and good day to everyone. First slide, Slide 7, I think we already reported sales in March and the [indiscernible] had dipped further down in each of the branches. So I will be quick. Our group level of H1 sales were down 1.7% on a reported basis to reach €2.4 billion. We benefited from a 90 basis point positive exchange rate impact, which upset part of the 2.6% organic decrease, and it is spread equally over Q1 and Q2, despite valuation rates, which might different by branch.

As we look at into Slide 8. On the current operating income, first, we posted a loss of €12 million, that is a positive current operating income of €18 million one year before. Our current operating income in H1 has been heavily impacted by the remaining difficulties in Aircraft Interiors. This has been reflecting the high level of cost overruns into our Aircraft Interiors to restore delivery performance to our customers. On this side our OC10 [ph] performed as per plan, but with the very strong H1 to ensure the degree on which the [indiscernible] demand will come back. The later was anticipated and we're confident for the A2 development of Aero System.

Now let's move to Slide 9, on cash flow. Cash flow from continuing operations was still negative in H1, reaching minus €106 million. However, this compares very favorably to minus €117 million cash burn in H1 '16. This has been driven by improvement in the trade working capital, which reached 13.4% of sales versus 39.5% in H1 '16.

However, given the size of our trade working capital, this cannot be satisfactory drive. There is still a lot of room for improvement and we see it as an opportunity. We plan to reduce inventory and improve account receivable collection. We decrease our level of our use by 22% year-over-year. It is the beginning of a journey but we are very confident that trade working capital should become a resource in the coming years.

Regarding CapEx, they amounted to 3.7% of sales, we expect very similar to last year's 4% for the full year.

Let's move to Slide 10. On the debt evolution. The net debt improved by €46 million compared to February '16, despite some currency impact. As you know, we're roughly over €300 million debt denominated in dollar. As we show on the chart, this has been over the years a seasonal business by nature, especially in terms of working capital. We increased roughly about €168 million debt August 16th, but as I said previously we plan to improve by year-end last year's August. This is an opportunity for the company. I would like cite that Zodiac Aerospace will reduce or expect to reduce its net debt at August '17 thanks to positive cash flow and expects to the respect it's financial covenants at year-end. In any case, the company has secured its medium-term assets to liquidity.

Let's move to Page 11, very quickly. We're going to dig into the branches, I will make a quick overview about the branches presentation, I leave the floor to their executive. Page 12, obviously we see different situations across branches. As you can see first very limited ForEx impact that we face still additional cost of around in Cabin and Seats compared to last year, while we were expecting an improvement.

I would now leave the floor to Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas comment on our system.

Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas

Thank you, Didier. On Page 14, Zodiac sales increased by 1% to 1.31 billion in H1 semester. This is only a slight increase in [indiscernible] plus the 0.01% being due to ForEx impact. Excluding the train toilet and arresting systems [indiscernible] credit activity, the growth is good despite headwinds in the helicopters and biz and regional [ph] jets market. IO Systems current operating income is 131 million, which is 12.7% of sales versus €160 million last year of the first semester, this is a 3 point decrease in current operating income margin and it is due to a negative profitability mix during the semester explained by 3 million [ph].

First, we are the lower level of sales in train toilets which is impacted by the slowdown of the huge Chinese headwind investment plan and also lower level of Train and Arresting systems, where we had a high level of sales in less than just in '15, '16 and where we are shifting the activity from the U.S. to international. Second reason for the negative profitability means we have a relatively high level of development costs IFE and electrical systems, but we have also the high level of sales expected in H2 this year, so we expect to recover.

And last reason, we have the decreased operator bandwidth [ph] activities which were lower business and regional jet activities and we're also decrease of Boeing sales in this [indiscernible] activities particularly 787 have been pushed to H2, so we would enjoy a better [indiscernible]. So we expect to recover much of this in H2 and we had to deliver of H2 and moving to Slide 15. The H2 will be choosed first by inorganic growth, which would mean that a significant sequential organic growth compared to H1 choosed in particular by the ramp-up of the electrical system activity, in-flight entertainment recent commercial momentum, and a stronger outlook in data system activities. We will show our existing systems international opportunities.

Compared to H1, this development will have a favorable impact not only on the level of activity, but also on the profitability mix, and in addition, we launched cost reduction plans 6 months ago to react to the low markets in our helicopter and business jets and regional jets, so we will see the results of this cost efficient plan in H2. As a result, the significantly operating [ph] margin is expected reaching a similar level in percentage of sales compared to the second half of 2015 and '16.

Slide 16. We are giving some flavor on the medium term prospects and regarding Aero Systems, I mean the positive prospects of the activity remain unchanged. The growth will be supported by four [indiscernible], first the August natural momentum in particular these days in IFE connectivity, in fact ramp and productivity. Second, our strong position what I called the system position, like electrical systems, fuel system, [indiscernible] system, will be fueled by the ramp up of four programs on which we have high projected Aerospace content. Debt of sales are expected to grow along the installed base, and last but not least, we enjoy a very dynamic Tier 2 activities, where Tier 2 activities are the duct, the couplings, the build, the vapor cycling systems, the cable protection, the telemetry, the antenna, I mean, a lot of activities that are maybe less known in the Zodiac Aerospace, but which really have the potential and the richness for the company.

We will pursue full operational and financial performance further improved by volume effects, lower than [indiscernible], and again, the impact of the focus plan and the consolidation plan. In a plant, we would enjoy a strong cash flow generation, we expect more G&A as a result of the back investment, but net research and development expenses will grow slower than sales and EBITDA will grow faster than EBIT. And in addition, working capital optimization will help us to fund additional CapEx.

I leave the floor to Maurice for our FX details.

Maurice Pinault

Thank you, Benoît. So I'm going to jump to Slide 18 and briefly introduce the Aircraft Interiors activities. So you see that we have decrease in sales of 3.6% and we post a loss on H1 for this Cabin activities.

Moving on to Slide 19. I'd like to remind you that the aircraft repairs activity as a whole is $14 billion market, that's according to counterpunch study has a growth is significantly in excess of the rest of the aerospace sectors and passengers are a key success factor for airlines to differentiate from competitors. And Zodiac Aerospace enjoys a leading position in this growing market.

Having remind you this, I give the line to Christophe Bernardini who's on the phone in the U.S. Christophe?

Christophe Bernadini

So thank you, Maurice, good morning, everybody. So I'm on Slide 21. As you can see, H1 '17 sales are showing a drop of 2.2% versus last year €809 million versus €827 million. During H1, [indiscernible] we are concentrated first on the ramp-up of new product, such as the A-350 Lance, Bombardier C series and the A320 family Spaceflex. Again, on reshaping the branches organization, including an in-depth analysis of our industry footprints.

Our EBITDA was still impacted by high level of foreign costs, many due to production variances, excess cost on new products and the set up the branches organizational process.

I will go to Page 22. In H2, we will benefit from improved ramp-up management as well as from restore margin action plans all across the branch. Regarding the A350 Lance, we are returning satisfactory industrial conditions, while delivering end of May according to the initial schedule for station 59. The quality is also improving. You'll see on the slides that we highlighting the peak frequencies family Spaceflex program ramp-up as well as the Bombardier C-Series floor to floor cabin program and the Bombardier in new businesses jets G7000/8000 for which the first deliveries will take place in H2.

Page 23. All-in-all, the Zodiac having earned benefits from a unique strategic position. Our projects -- our non-schedule successful platforms and our [indiscernible] installed base is growing as well as our top sell business. The growing demand from the airlines from Cabin retrofit, as a key element of differentiation is bringing us new business opportunities. I am confident that the new ground we are establishing will allow us to restore profitability and success.

I now leave the floor to Antoine Doutriaux.

Antoine Doutriaux

Thank you, Christophe, and good morning, everybody. As you heard for the [indiscernible], definitely H1 was impacted by seats UK. On the Seats U.S. is back to normal operations and to sales in the France are improving. But the neutral issues which comes from trading in the U.K. have generated significant disruptions and delays and the gross [ph] EBITDA has been shot up in price by a higher level of excess costs and the lower activity reducing fixed cost absorption.

If you move to Slide 26. Looking at the second half, Seats U.S., Seats Shells and Seats France will continue to improve. And I expect a significant recovery at Seats UK quiet, the numerous new organization are in place, the capacity issue is being addressed. We have already transferred the final assembly to Santa Maria for the last two months. All share manufacturing has been uploaded to Mexico and we have launched an additional assembly on serve to each of them, which will be operational at the end of this fiscal year. And we also managed to divide by two of the manufacturing lead times since the first chipsets have been delivered and we will further progress.

All in all the delays on the line feed programs would be sold by the end of the current fiscal year, with some of those in the retrofit program, which will persist until mid fiscal year '17, '18. I also wanted to highlight that the quality of Ops message we delivered today is good and the ships which was presented at the Hamburg show raised a lot of interest. We know headwinds which we impact sales over the next two years, we know that we have 18 to 24 months delivery cycle, we will continue to enjoy a strong support from favorable market environment. And we have saw significant future activity based on -- which is fueled by anticipated spare needs, by follow-on orders and by recent commercial successes.

I just told you about the Optima business class seat, which had a very good customer feedback during the Hamburg show. I cloud have also highlighted the Z400 long range economy class seats, which had also many interest on the markets.

May be moving to Slide 28, maybe you will ask me why I'm so confident on the future growth and on the recovery of profitability. If you see Seats U.K. is the last activity to turn around. We entered in this crisis with Seats U.S. and now this activity is back on time -- is back to on-time delivery. It has fixed its operational issues, we are seeing lead time and reducing defect rates and it is now improving its this profitability. This is the best class site within the branch. We are in the same with the other divisions and I'm confident that the new management at Zodiac Seats U.K. will perform this recovers.

To conclude the presentation of operations, I give it back to Maurice Pinault.

Maurice Pinault

Thank you, Antoine. We will move to Slide 30 and we will give you a few words about -- services activity. Zodiac Aerospace services was launched in September 2008 and this is cross branch organization. Using Zodiac Aerospace strategic value, which is single desk approach to customers for aftermarket services. Since this creation, this activity extended its scope of services to maintenance and repair and PBH or power banking hour as well as with these expanding scopes within the Zodiac Group.

Zodiac Services is receiving extremely positive feedback from our airline customers and it's lead now by [indiscernible] generally. And it's important to mention that this activity has aftermarket accounts for roughly 30% of group sales, shows a steady 3.5% to 4% annual growth rate.

I would now like to give this microphone back to Olivier for an outlook on the business.

Olivier Zarrouati

Thank you, Maurice, thank you, all. Well, I'm now on Page 32 on the first outlook slide. I wanted to update you on the removal of overrun costs. Total overrun costs for H1 estimated at €200 million, stable compared to total overrun costs in H1 2016. We now expect H2 to be stable compared to last year due to the Zodiac Seats U.K. mainly. But in the long term, we did expect to fully eliminate disruption costs by the end of fiscal year 2019.

Now moving to Page 33. Regarding '16, '17. We conducted an extensive analysis at Zodiac Seats U.K., which is obviously where the fight is happening these days. The high overrun costs that was initially expected, higher level of provisions in Seats, additional penalties and claims in the Aircraft Interiors activities, and the full assessment of risks and opportunities for the remaining 6 months, leading to higher level of provisions, result in additional estimated risks.

This leads to an estimate now of current operating income in the full year, which would be between €200 million and €220 million. We continue to deploy action plans and restore profitability.

Page 34, we're talking on the, our targets, mentioned priorities for H2 and we are going to focus on Cabin seating back to station 59, end of May, for A350XWB lavatories, which will be a significant achievement and actually the return to normal contractual operations on these, performance on these lavs and this is -- we're talking about May. And we also now want to be at the current operating income breakeven at year-end, which is our second mentioned priority for H2 [indiscernible].

On Seats, we want to start operations in June 2017 and issue that for [indiscernible] final assembly line, which will be a significant achievement because we trust in the future of that program of that product and we actually want to be able to manufacture it in several plants. And we also want 50% reduction in manufacturing lead time for Optima/Polaris at Seats UK, which is just looking like return to normal operation.

On Aerosystems, we want to at least the margin on H2 is significantly and that will be coming from returning to higher sales and positive mix affect and impact to re-store margins. We want to say that on Aerosystems, dissymmetry H1, H2, it is quite normal for the business we have that every year is just more visible this year, it goes Aircraft Interiors is not there this year to jump dampen the effective dissymmetry, which becomes very visible, but it's quite something that we are used to and we believe that H1 too dissymmetry will happen again this year.

Moving to Page 35, which is the financial outlook mid to long-term. This slide is actually summarizing all the items that have been described to you in the previous presentation, in the previous speeches by the team. I think we covered most of it in the previous slides. I just would like to highlight, we maintain our mid-double digit operating income targets for '19, '20 -- from 2019, 2020. We believe that this shot does give you more than enough food and data to be able to reconstruct our vision on the [indiscernible] book.

Next Slide 36. This one is talking about the status of ongoing discussions with Safran. The contemplating transaction with Safran stays our preferred scenario. We are convinced of the values of the scenario and we are fighting to make it happen. In the recent weeks, we shared additional information with Safran and their advisers, following our last release.

Safran and Zodiac Aerospace are continuing their exclusive discussions. And, of course, will pay the market as soon as there is a very significant continued development.

Now on Page 37. And this one says that we're -- I'm confident that the strategic value and the strategic operational for the contemplated transaction with Safran is still valid. However, we have a strong confidence also in the alternative scenario, which is a so called stand-alone scenario. Zodiac Aerospace has unique strategic positions in both Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. We are well positioned to deliver long-term superior growth. Our Group's recent commercial success is in all branches and Seats, in particular, demonstrates customers' confidence and robustness of our strategic positions.

With our confidence in our ability to operate under normal conditions by the end of calendar year 2017, our midterm operational and financial outlook are based on the bottom-up approach and are fully endorsed by the entire management team. And last, but not least, our group medium-term financing is fully secured. But as I said, at the beginning of this presentation, I'm convinced that our contemplating transaction with Safran makes a lot of sense, and be sure that I'm fully committed to the success of the strategic process.

Pierre-Antony Vastra

Thank you, Olivier, and we're now ready to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We have a question from Olivier Brochet with Crédit Suisse. Sir, please go ahead.

Olivier Brochet

I would go with three questions, if I may please. The first one, on the midterm target. When did Mr. Delabrière joined and has he reviewed this midterm target with you? That's my first question. The second is on the net debt at the end of H1. Does it include some receivables that have been sold down in [indiscernible] French, and if so, how much? And the third is the Seat U.S. branch back to profit in H1 or is it already -- is it still around breakeven and then how should we think of it for the full year? Thank you

Olivier Zarrouati

Okay. On the appointment of Yann, I have to say that the Yann has been appointed by the Board yesterday. So obviously, [Multiple Speakers] he is in the band and already fully committed, but still with a lot of a job before him on his plate. On the second question, Didier, do you want to take it?

Didier Fontaine

Yes. We factor off balance sheet and our cost going forward to be stable around slightly over €100 million at the end of February, which is very similar to last year numbers.

Olivier Brochet

Okay, thank you.

Didier Fontaine

And the third question on the situation for stability, situation will be positive in year.

Olivier Brochet

Is it already positive in H1?

Didier Fontaine

Yes, it is positive in H1.

Olivier Brochet

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Antoine Boivin-Champeaux with Natixis. Please go ahead.

Antoine Boivin-Champeaux

First on the margin, better margins double-digit margin is going to be already the case for '17, '18, because on the off charts it's in between two years. I think, '17, '18 or '18, '19 my first question. Second one is on [indiscernible] and Aircraft Interiors, both in H1 and for the full year. We're just contributing more to results also is Cabin or Seats? This is my second question. And third question, it seems the other conference call yesterday that the nation that it could be some retrofits to be made on Seats already in the air. So have you provision for those type of costs and what is the mandatory of costs? Thank you.

Didier Fontaine

Okay. The first question is going to Olivier [ph].

Olivier Zarrouati

So the double-digit margin on our long-term plan is in the exercise, '18 to '19, so the year '19 and then mid of all is the year '20.

Didier Fontaine

Okay. Second question, obviously, the bad news of the first half are coming more from Seats than from Cabin. Not to say that we're perfectly happy with the Cabin situation, but Cabin is operating per plan as we speak. Whereas, on Seats side, this is where we had to post additional layers of prudence. Maybe going to elaborate on that point of that Olivier?

Olivier Zarrouati

Yes. It's up to some blogs on quality of Seats, this have been definitely discussed and agreed that we step in, some success will be replaced, but this is definitely in our figures. And it was in the March result we seen already.

Didier Fontaine

On the output of OEMs conference call, I have to say that first technically, any reason for a retrofit and reconditioning of product happening obviously embedded into our accounts or into our reforecast as it's normal, so as soon as we know that is something has to happen in the future with additional costs, we embodied that into our accounts or into our forecast depending on the situation. Now referring to Airbus potential comments on the question as we have to remind everyone that our customers in the Saudi Airlines and the decision on the -- should we have to make retrofit or additional activities on Seats that are already flying. Decisions that are being made with our customers, actually, with Saudi Airlines.

Antoine Boivin-Champeaux

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Chloe Lemarie with Main First. Madam, please go ahead.

Chloe Lemarie

My first question would be on the cost overruns. If you could provide a rough indication of where you would expect them to end for the full year? And in the past you provided some breakdown by nature, production and non-production, as you mentioned high provisioning, I was wondering if nonproduction was actually driving the increase?

And also if you could provide us with any indications on the ongoing discussions with Safran notably? If anything has changed in their approach to the discussions since the announcement you made last month? Thank you.

Olivier Zarrouati

First question is, this one is heading to Didier.

Didier Fontaine

So on the cost overrun, as I said, we're incurred a little bit more than last year, €21 million over. The majority was non-manufacturing costs, still despite all cost, too much operates in the company. From a pure penalty or freight costs, we improved compared to last year. However, on the second half, we see a little bit of difference in the amount remain about the same for little more penalties which is Seats U.K. on the performance, but no improvements on the overruns.

So I would say, we target to have about the similar cost overrun that last year. So no progress made, but no detailed duration made as well.

Olivier Zarrouati

Okay. On the side of the ongoing discussions with Safran. Since for 14 of March, Safran has required additional diligence and additional review on some elements of our outlook for the current fiscal year and also our business plan.

We had -- we had a lot of discussions with meetings, we provided many data. I believe that at the end of what we proposed to provide as information, of course, as there may be some additional Q&As, but I believe that we have provided what we had to provide. So now it's Safran's call to make their judgement on whether they want to make that deal on the acceptable basis or not.

Chloe Lemarie

Alright. If I can just have a follow-on on the customer end [ph] and so considering that obviously your current operating income would be much lower than last year. What would be the key drivers of the decline if it's not the cost overrun then?

Didier Fontaine

You mean kind of what, in terms of performance in second half?

Chloe Lemarie

Just for the full year, considering if you have the €390 million still cost over runs for the group?

Didier Fontaine

I think the first -- I think, we have lots of serial actions into reducing debt cost overruns, I think we have stabilized of freight and freight were remained low. But those improvements in the overruns on the overheads will be fully offset by the slight increase in penalties in the second half. So for me Q1, H1 and H2 will be about the same level.

Operator

The next question is from Harry Breach from Raymond James. Sir, please go ahead. Sir, your line is open.

Harry Breach

Can you hear me?

Didier Fontaine

Hi Harry.

Harry Breach

Yes. Thank you. Just freeing questions if I can. Firstly, just between the revenues release last month and now we’ll be targeting to being reduce effectively by between €20 million and €40 million, and I'm just wondering, what changed in that time period maybe revise your budgets, your planning for the current financial year and repaired [ph] it just over a month.

And secondly free cash flow has being weak now for some years and I know that in the outlook slide that you kindly give us on Page 35 of the presentation, we talk about revenue growth and margin out into the medium and long-term. Can you help us to think about where your free cash flow conversion should be going to on the same and sort of time line really?

And then so the last thing I just wanted to ask about, it’s a little bit more color if you can about some covenants and medium-term financings in place. Can help us to understand what that medium-term financing is and whether your bank have indicated that if you need covenant waiver at the end of August it would be forthcoming? Thank you.

Didier Fontaine

Talking about what change on the forecast between the last two months and now. Just more for analysis of the station and the Seats UK, hopefully the Seats UK, by our new Seats CEO with Antoine. You have to realize that Antoine joined 1st of February of this year. Antoine has now his arms around, fully around the Cabin branch, sorry the Seats branch. But in the 14th of March, it was probably a little bit too early for him and he is taking over his new position. So he just asked us some additional layers prudent for his forecast of the full year. Maybe you want to Antoine?

Antoine Doutriaux

I think want to explain on Slide 23. I mean over the last weeks, we've really gone in the details, found the situation in Seats UK on the future planning, on the customer relationship and this has led to the assessment, which is a significantly done in our market segment.

Olivier Zarrouati

Okay. Coming to the free cash flow comment, Didier, you want to take that one.

Didier Fontaine

Yes, I think, as the drivers of the cash flow, as for the cash flow operations. The operating cash coming from EBITDA, we clearly are targeting coming from additional sales improvement on EBITDA, that's the first cash generator. Second one, it is CapEx. We are 4%. We do plan to invest a little bit more in the coming three years. However, not to the extent that it will cover the increasing EBITDA, so we still have a very strong combination from EBITDA minus CapEx. And that’s [indiscernible] all the way will address working capital.

I think this company has over €1.8 billion, almost €1.9 billion of trade working capital received by way too much, and I think what we're looking at is using trade working capital and the working corridor as a resource and not that charge anymore. We want to come back to a minimum of 30% what was already still we called the level of the group in the past. And I do think that do we have leaders within the company between inventory overdues and management for connections to make that a success. So more three pillars, more EBITDA, CapEx flattish, so for the full pretty strong and using [indiscernible] we have showed that results.

Maurice Pinault

On your third question, the financial, on the financing before I will leave it to Didier, I just wanted to highlight one point. The reason why we secured even more. Our financing, total financing is not that we believe that we're not going to meet our covenants. The reason is just that we are receiving, so many questions and that point was raising so many concerns in the market, that we believe that we have to push it to the bed and to square it once all good. So this is what we wanted to do. Maybe Didier, you want to add?

Didier Fontaine

A couple of degrees, and I'm not going to give you -- I'm not going to be too too too specific because you understand at that state. I don't think that it need to be specific first of. As we've said, we do plan to the cash flow and we expect to be cash flow positive by year-end. And, therefore, we're speaking of covenant, that's point number one.

We don't feel we are under pressure. We are under pressure internally because the level of working capital is by ways too high, and that's even why we're launched series of actions to reduce working capital. And I think all the branch queues around under table have committed themselves to work under trade working capital.

But number one, in Temo [ph], so no pressure, in term of point number two, there is no rights issue so they'll be more somewhere that it cannot going to happen, so that there is no hybrid again. We're just relying on the core group of that, those we have very solid partner banks, that are ready to provide us support and [indiscernible] to Zodiac as simple as that. The results [indiscernible] science is just the commitment of our partners.

Olivier Zarrouati

Yes, this was part of establishing once all good credibility of our stand-alone scenario, we thought that this would be a good background for any further discussions within April. Additional questions?

Operator

The next question is from Christophe Menard with Kepler Cheuvreux. Sir, please go ahead.

Christophe Menard

I have two questions. The first one is on the Seats business. Several -- I mean, some people are saying that you're, or you could lose market share in the Seats business. Honestly, it’s difficult for us to judge. Could you share with us an evolution of your book-to-bill in that field or for since the order and take you out of the recent Expo, Aircraft Interiors Expo, and how it compared to last year in terms of momentum on your side.

The second question is more linked to your mid-term or I would say long-term EBIT margin target of, I mean, around 14%, 15%, if I read your statement. I mean, if I understand the statement today, you're going to probably achieve double-digit EBIT margin in 2019, and then trend towards '14, '15 afterwards, or whatever the number is. How confident are you, that you will be improving that EBIT margin so steeply in a year or do you need actually two years to do that? Or I mean, what are the leverage?

Olivier Zarrouati

Okay. The first question on Seats, Antoine.

Antoine Doutriaux

We have a delivery sight here, we said between the other end of delivery, there are [indiscernible] months. So it is effectively the fact that over the next two years, we will have a small deep of two points on market share in our sales. However, based on our aftermarket [indiscernible], which is very sustainable and which is growing, based on the follow-on orders, and based on the order intake, which were taken in December -- in September last year, which were taken recently, which were, I told you that optimize, we are points to book interesting in important business, same economy on the Z400 we have also booked business, we have a plan for 2020, which will recover and also to sustain our sales and our composition.

Olivier Zarrouati

Okay. On the EBIT--.

Didier Fontaine

I think there is three steps. Step number one will be in the coming each market is fixed, the loss making operations. And this is the goal of Christophe and Antoine and a very specific leverage, whether on time in the UK, we seen our competing the position of the Lav up 350. After what we see the pick-up, is a pick-up in Aerosystems activity, we have a strong momentum of 2020 with what we believe a very equity return. So we have the combination of stopping the [indiscernible] getting the full proof from the equity growth of Aerosystems.

And the third one is a big jug in terms of sales, from both impact Aircraft Interiors fixed. So generating EBIT and Aerosystems, which is continuing to grow over the period. So that explains three steps, we’ve seen significant from Aerosystems equitable as the combination of the two parameters, growth in, positive growth in Aircraft Interiors and equity growth in Aerosystems.

Pierre-Antony Vastra

We have time for one last question before leaving the floor to Olivier for closing remarks.

Operator

We have no other questions.

Olivier Zarrouati

Okay. Thank you, all. It's time to give end to that presentation. I'm focusing on the major points. We are in active discussions with Safran. We believe that the project has reached a phase where decisions have to be made. All the elements have been shared. We feel like we have two great future for a possible future for the Zodiac Aerospace.

One is a stand-alone, one is the deal with Safran. The stand-alone project is a great future. We believe it's a very good future, it's a very active recovery for the Cabin interiors activities. With the teams in place, they have has embraced their jobs, they have embraced their commitments. We strongly believe that they know what they have to do. The path is quite clear. And you have provided -- we have provided to the market, to you guys, to all the players, our business plan that makes it very easy for anyone to find out what we believe the value of our group is. And this is a strong future, it's a great future. We have secured all very short-term actions to make it feasible and incredible.

Now we have a second future and another future, which is our preferred one. Not because of the current operational difficulties we are in, but just because strategically, we believe it makes a lot of sense and this is the way we should do.

This is our preferred scenario. We are actively committing those discussions. You can trust, I'm fully committed to make it happen, to find the way if we can, but in any case, these are two great futures before us. We are at the point where the decision has to be made in any case it will be a good future.

We are welcoming Yann in the team. I am completely confident that Yann will bring a lot of momentum in the improvement of our virtual performance. We know Yann's track record. We had first discussions and we feel, he will bring a lot of new power -- horsepower in the program. And he is an incredible strong asset that is going to make each of the futures we have before us, very credible and very bright. And this is my closing remarks. Thank you.

Pierre-Antony Vastra

Thank you, everyone. And this concludes this conference call.

