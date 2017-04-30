Enticing Upcoming IPO Quiet Period Expiration For Yext

While we were cautious on the YEXT IPO, we have been impressed by the firm's market debut and see this event as a chance to buy.

YEXT's IPO quiet period expiration occurs on 5/8; on 5/9, the firm's influential team of underwriters will have a first shot at releasing research reports.

Yext Incorporated - Buy Recommendation - $16.00

The 25-day quiet period on underwriter analyses that began with the April 13, 2017 IPO of Yext (Pending:YEXT) will come to an end on May 8, allowing the firm's IPO underwriters to publish reports and recommendations of the company on May 9.

We believe the event could lead to at least a temporary increase in the price of YEXT shares; investors might consider purchasing YEXT prior to the event to take full advantage of impending inclines.

Early Market Performance

YEXT priced at $11, higher than its expected price range of $8 to $10. The stock closed at $13.41 on its first day of trading. It reached a high of $14.04 on April 19, and the stock currently trades at $14.84 (Friday close).

Business Overview: Provider of Knowledge Engine Platform

Yext Inc. offers a knowledge engine platform that allows organizations to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud. The company operates within North America and Europe. In addition, the Yext Knowledge Engine allows organizations to make knowledge available through its PowerListings Network comprised of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. This includes Apple Maps, Google Maps, Siri, Yelp, Google, Facebook, Cortana, and Bing.

Yext serves a wide variety of industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, retail, financial, manufacturing, and technology.

Specific types of searches on which Yext focuses have grown significantly, e.g., searches that produce maps now account for 30 percent of all mobile searches.

Yext's customers use the platform to manage digital knowledge that covers over 17 million attributes and more than 925,000 locations. Their clients include Rite Aid, Steward Health Care, McDonald's Michael's, Marriott, Infiniti, HCA, H&R Block, Farmers Insurance Group, Denny's, Citi, Best Buy, Ben & Jerry's, and AutoZone.

Management Highlights

Co-founder, CEO, and Director Howard Lerman launched the company in 2006. He has founded five other companies, including Felix and Confide. He is a graduate of Duke University. Mr. Lerman is a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology and holds a B.A. in History from Duke University.

Co-founder, President, and Director Brain Distelburger has extensive experience in online media and database marketing. He previously served as Chairman of Food Genius. He also serves on the Cornell Entrepreneurship Advisory Council. Mr. Distelburger holds a Bachelor's degree from Cornell University.

Competitors: Oracle, Quip, Salesforce.com and Others

In its SEC filings, the company notes that digital knowledge management is relatively new, especially for location and location-related data. Currently, their primary competition comes from companies that provide other types of knowledge management such as manual, paper, and spreadsheet-based systems. Some companies offer industry or category specific digital knowledge management, such as Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), Quip, and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Market Cap (mil) Net Income (mil) PS Yext $1,180.0 ($43.0) 8.3 Oracle $184,008.0 $8,917.0 5.0 VMWare $37,882.0 $1,186.0 5.6 Citrix $13,141.0 $536.0 3.9 Industry Average $8,868.0 $149.0 5.5

Conclusion: Buy Shares Prior to Quiet Period Expiration

We were slightly cautious on the YEXT IPO, yet the deal brought first day returns of 22% and additional gains in the after market.

YEXT's IPO underwriters could amplify the stock's early growth through the release of detailed positive reports beginning with the conclusion of the quiet period. This influential group includes: JPMorgan Securities, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, Pacific Crest Securities, and Piper Jaffray.

As with a handful of other particular quiet period plays, we recommend investors consider purchasing shares five days ahead of the event to take advantage of impending inclines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YEXT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.