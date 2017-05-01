Market Challenge: Target Pushes Into The City

But with recent pushes into urban areas, a jump in e-commerce sales, a decent dividend, and the stock near 52-week lows, maybe it's time to consider the retail giant?

Investors continue to be underwhelmed by Target (NYSE:TGT). But maybe a move into the city will help the big retailer?

Our Breaking News team presented an item this weekend outlining Target's plan to open a large location in Manhattan's Lower East Side. It's part of a bigger push into urban areas by the company.

And maybe Target stock is a buy near its 52-week low? There's also the dividend. And don't forget growing e-commerce sales.

Loading...

Target reports first quarter numbers May 17.

Your thoughts on Target? Is the stock a buy or sell?

Offer your ideas below!