Why 90% Of Nintendo's FY'16 Profits Weren't Generated By Its Consoles Or Its Games

Another 18% was the indirect income of Pokemon GO's success via its stake in The Pokemon Company.

72% of profits came via extraordinary income following the purchase of its stake in Seattle Mariners.

When location-based augmented reality mobile game Pokemon GO launched in early July 2016, Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) share price jumped 119 percent, increasing its market cap by $20 billion in a matter of days.

This was despite the fact the game wasn't developed by Nintendo or even its affiliate, The Pokemon Company.

Instead, the developer was Niantic Inc., a San Francisco-based company spun out of Google, taking a $20 million investment round from Google, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company along the way.

Yet, such was the confusion that after a couple of weeks, Nintendo was forced to release a formal notice to dampen the excitement. It pointed out the company wasn't generating direct sales from Pokemon GO, noting "the income reflected on the Company's consolidated business results is limited."

The company also stated it wasn't going to modify its financial forecasts, which at that stage predicted annual profits of ¥35 billion (around $320 million).

This reduced some of the speculation, although the share price remained over $25, and has built to over $30 since, thanks to the positive launch of its Switch console in March 2017.

(Source: Google Finance)

Yet, despite its earlier statement, when it comes to Nintendo's FY'16 financials, it's clear even the indirect impact of Pokemon GO's success on the company's profits has been significant.

Easy money

As the publisher of all the Pokemon games, Nintendo directly books most of the revenue as part of its net sales total.

But thanks to its 32 percent share in The Pokemon Company, it also books additional income under the category "Share of profits of entities accounted for using equity method" on its Consolidated Statement of Income.

In FY'15 (the 12 months ending March 31, 2016), Nintendo booked ¥1.9 billion (around $17 million) in this way, but this had jumped to ¥20.3 billion (c. $180 million) by the end of FY'16.

As is clear from the graph below, the launch of Pokemon GO had a dramatic impact, with Nintendo booking ¥11.5 billion of such income in Q2, ¥4.8 billion in Q3 and ¥3.5 billion in Q4.

(Source: Author generated graph from company financials)

Indeed, if we make the very rough calculation that aside from Pokemon GO this category of income would have been broadly the same year on year, we end up with a Pokemon GO "total" of around ¥18 billion, or $160 million of profit for FY'16. In this context, and given Nintendo's FY'16 profit was ¥103 billion, Pokemon GO accounted for around 18 percent of the annual total.

As an aside, the sale of its share in the Seattle Mariners baseball team in August gained the company a further $661 million, or 72 percent of the total.

Hence, this combination of one amount of extraordinary income and the share of entity profits generated around 90 percent of FY'16's total. Certainly, without this, Nintendo would have missed its original ¥35 billion profit target, something that would have reflected badly on its share price during the second half of the year.

Full steam ahead

Of course, given the successful launch of the Switch console, what could be described as Nintendo's "lucky FY'16" is now yesterday's news.

Nintendo still attracts plenty of easy speculation, though. Rumors from suppliers in early March that it had increased Switch's production target from 8 to 16 million units have been proved false. Having shipped 2.7 million in its launch month, the company has since stated it is increasing guidance for FY'17 shipments to a "mere" 10 million units.

As for the echo of its lucky FY'16, that will be reflected in a more than 50 percent decline in year-on-year profits in FY'17. Nintendo currently predicts ¥45 billion in profit (attributable to owners of parent) by March 2018.

And looking at Pokemon GO, it's clear the game, although still successful, has peaked in terms of revenue. Nevertheless, Nintendo can still expect around $100 million of non-operating income in FY'17.

Presumably, unlike FY'16, this has already been reflected in FY'17 guidance.

