Kinder Morgan's Dividends Appear Undervalued

Introduction

Although Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) increasing free cash flows in the past too years look promising, KMI is still considered a dividend stock with its 2.4% dividend yield. KMI has been very volatile in its dividend growth rate, so it is important to know if the dividend growth rate can be sustained and what these dividends are worth. The growth rate seems unsustainable, but the dividends appear undervalued.

Historical dividend

The chart above shows the dividend growth and payout ratio for the past 5 years. The average dividend growth rate between 2012 and 2016 was 9.17%. However, the dividend growth has been very volatile. In 2012 the dividend growth was 84%, while in 2016 the rate was -74%, which means that the dividend was cut by a substantial amount. The same can be said of the payout ratio, which varies between 400% and -327%. The negative value is derived from the fact that the free cash flow was negative in 2014. The average payout ratio between 2012 and 2016 was 119%. The average ratios are needed for the next part of the analysis. We will analyze whether KMI is able to sustain its dividend flows for the next 9 years, with an average growth rate of 9.17% and an average payout ratio of 119%.

Dividend flows

The table above shows the dividend flows and needed free cash flow for the next 9 years, when using a dividend growth rate of 9.17% and a payout ratio of 119%. This already gives us a signal that the dividend is not sustainable without taking other measures. To figure out if this could be realistic, we have to take a deeper look into the expected growth of the different segments that generate revenue for KMI.

The table above shows the generated revenue in the past 3 years by the 3 segments. The data was found in the 2016 10k report on page 74. Management did not give any prospects for any of the segments for 2017. The situation looks bleak if we assume that the revenue growth rates in the future will stay about the same as in 2016 for the next 9 years.

Of course, this wouldn't be entirely fair since KLM has suffered from the oil glut. While revenue from services have remained relatively steady, natural gas and product sales have declined substantially. I'm forecasting a revenue growth based on my outlook that sees oil at $60 from 2018 throughout 2020 and $65 from 2020 throughout 2025. I do not believe oil will see a $100 price per barrel again. The reasons for this are:

Shale production is getting increasingly cheaper, which allows U.S.-based producers to profit when prices are in the $50-to-$60 range. Shale production has a much faster startup time than traditional drilling. This effectively makes shale production a lot more flexible. We are seeing the effects of this now that OPEC is trying to suppress supply while being thwarted by U.S. shale producers. Point 1 and 2 will keep oil prices low by suppressing demand.

My revenue estimations now look like this:

There are certain growth assumptions in there that might look high, particularly the 50% growth rate of the gas segment in 2018. I should note, however, that the total revenue in that same year comes in at $14 billion, which is roughly equal to the 2015 revenue number. My projections might even be considered conservative since the company reaches $16 billion revenue in 2024. For perspective, this is roughly the same amount of revenue the company generated in 2014. The point here is that, at least in my opinion, these assumptions are at best neutral in terms of the level of optimism applied. In all honesty, I find them to be conservative.

By using the same FCF yield as in 2016, 14.6%, we can see that the estimated FCF is not high enough to sustain the dividends at a growth rate of 9.17%. If the company prioritizes the maintenance of the payout ratio, it would need to cut its dividend by roughly 2%. This is inconsistent with management's plans:

Now, as I have said previously, we currently believe the best avenue for returning value, is by an increased and well covered dividend, and we expect to announce our revised dividend guidance for 2018 later this year." Rich Kinder - Executive Chairman

Clearly, they are looking to increase the dividend. If management chooses to maintain their average growth rate, the payout ratio would expand to 74%.

Theorizing about future payout ratios

It is important to make a few different assumptions about the payout ratio, because the fair value of a stock can differ a lot based on what percentage of its free cash flow a company is willing to allocate towards dividend payments. First, we'll ask ourselves: What would the dividend streams be if the dividend growth rate remained at 9.17% for the next nine years or so? According to Gurufocus, the wacc is 4.4%, and I'll be using that as the discount rate in the DDM.

This produces an upside of 71%. This is a very optimistic scenario and I would not take it too seriously. Remember, we're theorizing here. Also keep in mind the assumptions we used:

Oil will reach $60 KMI manages to return to 2014 profitability with oil at $65 The company is willing to have a payout ratio above 100% starting in 2023 The dividend growth rate will be 9.2% for nine years straight

That last point specifically doesn't sit well with me. We'll reduce the growth rate of the last three years to 2%.

As you can see, this changes the value dramatically. Yes, there's 43% upside left, but let's not get too carried away yet. Again, remember the myriad of assumptions used to arrive at this value. Furthermore, the fact that such a large company is supposedly almost 50% undervalued is unlikely. There are too many investors participating in KMI's stock for there to be such a huge gap in valuation.

I am more fond of the following scenario:



KMI raises its dividend by 2% while oil recovers. After that, the company raises its dividend to 9.17% and slows down as to maintain a payout ratio of around 75%.

Conclusion

There are many different ways to slice the cake. If you believe KMI will return to a $14 billion revenue by 2018, then you could consider the company undervalued based on its dividend streams. Investors should wonder, however, if a 2.4% dividend is worth all the risks one must take. After all, the requirement for undervaluation is the faith that these assumptions prove accurate. The fact that they might not prove accurate at all is thus a risk. Allow me to end with a quote of one the most prolific SA writers: "A thesis based on faith warrants an 'amen' but never a 'buy' or 'sell.'" - Chris DeMuth Jr.

