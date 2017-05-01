Is Now The Time To Sell?

The U.S. stock market enjoyed a rousing move to the upside over the past week. Reassured by the outcome of the French elections last Sunday, stocks jumped on Monday and Tuesday and managed to hold these gains through the remainder of the week. This burst to the upside was a welcome development for the bulls following an eight week stretch where stocks had been on the fade. But while investors are rejoicing anew at a market that appears once again back on track, stocks are not out of the woods quite yet. In fact, the current set up is raising some questions as to whether now may be a time to think about selling instead of buying.

What Could Possibly Be Wrong?

What could possibly be wrong at the present time with the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA)? We have an eight year long bull market that simply will not quit no matter what gets thrown at it. This past week alone we saw an election outcome that really should not have been a surprise to anyone in a country thousands of miles away, and this was good enough to tack 40 points on the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) over two trading days. It seems that good news is good news, bad news is good news and no news is good news when it comes to U.S. stocks.

Certainly, the ongoing uptrend in the U.S. stock market must be respected. Thus, any changes to a stock portfolio strategy should be considered at the margins at most until such time that a definitive trend change to the downside has been definitively established.

But this raises an important question. Could we be on the brink of such a downside reversal as we enter the final weekend in April?

To begin with, if there was ever a time for the market top be hitting even a short-term to intermediate-term top, now would be the time from a seasonal perspective. While the notorious "sell in May and go away" pattern has been hit or miss during the post crisis period, when it hits it often does so right about now on the calendar.

Of course, the economic backdrop also leaves a bit to be desired at the present time. The first release of 2017 Q1 GDP showed the U.S. economy expanding at its slowest pace in three years with the key consumer that makes up two-thirds of total output showing signs of checking out. This coupled with the fact that many of the pro-growth fiscal policies that were supposed to reignite growth going forward have been stalled are providing reasons for concern about the outlook. Moreover, with stocks currently trading at a pricey P/E ratio at 25.4 times trailing GAAP earnings, the market is badly in need of some more "E" to support its high "P" from an economy that appears to instead be drifting in the opposite direction.

Good Ole Double Top

The current technical set up for the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:IVV) is also raising some concerns at the present time.

Most specifically, the S&P 500 Index is currently at risk of completing a double top pattern. The S&P 500 Index first peaked at 2400 on an intraday basis and 2395 on a closing basis back on March 1 before drifting lower over the next eight weeks. In the process, it established a neckline at 2322 on an intraday basis and 2328 on a closing basis before rallying back to the upside. And on Wednesday of this past week, the S&P 500 Index hit a peak of 2398 on an intraday basis and 2388 on a closing basis before getting turned back to close out the week.

As a result, a primary immediate risk for the U.S. stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index is that it first falls back from here and it subsequently breaks below its 2322 to 2328 neckline support.

Thus, a key for investors to watch as the new week gets underway is whether the S&P 500 Index can advance toward and eventually break out above 2400. If not, stocks will remain on shaky footing from their lofty perch.

Underlying Weakness

Beyond the potential technical set up, several other factors are raising concerns and are worth monitoring in the coming weeks.

First, while the U.S. stock market is once again pushing up against new highs, it is not as though it has been on a hot streak as of late. Instead, upside performance has been lumpy at best. For example, since the previous market peak back on March 1, the S&P 500 Index has been higher on only 17 out of the last 41 trading days, or just 41% of the time. This is hardly a winning percentage suggesting impenetrable strength.

Also, market breadth is showing signs of narrowing despite the fact that the market is threatening new highs. For example, back on March 1 when the S&P 500 first peaked at 2400, nearly 80% of stocks in the index were trading above their 50-day moving average. But on its second approach at new all-time highs, less than 63% of stocks in the index were trading above their 50-day moving average. Put simply, a shrinking number of stocks are helping to push the broader market to the upside today versus a few months ago.

The same can be said about advance-decline volume on the S&P 500 Index since its March 1, which also continues to steadily decline despite the fact that stocks have found their way back toward new highs.

Taking this one step further, it is also notable that while the broader market as measured by the S&P 500 Index is threatening new all-time highs, 169 of the 500 stocks, or essentially one-third of the entire Index are currently in official correction territory at down -10% or more from their recent highs. This includes 67 stocks that are in official bear market territory at down -20% or more from their recent highs. In short, while the headline index may be suggesting that all is well, the market's underbelly is showing some signs of vulnerability.

Cyclical Laggards, Defensive Leaders

It is also notable that the recent market advance that is supposedly being built on the shoulders of a sustained economic recovery is not being led by the cyclical sectors that should be confirming such a phenomenon. For while the technology sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) remains a relative outperformer and the consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) sector has sprung back to life following an extended period of relative underperformance, many other key cyclical sectors like industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) have been trailing the broader market since the beginning of the year, in some cases badly like energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and materials (NYSEARCA:XLB). The relative performance of the interest rate sensitive financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) has also turned decidedly negative since the March 1 peaks.

Instead, the relative market leaders dating back to December have been the defensive sectors of utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU), consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP), and health care (NYSEARCA:XLV). This raises an important contradiction. If we are truly in the midst of a growth driven market surge, then the defensive market sectors should be lagging, not leading as they have been for five months and counting.

The Bottom Line

"Man, at least when educated, is a pessimist. He believes it safer not to reflect on his achievements; Jove is known to strike such people down."

--John Kenneth Galbraith, The Age Of Uncertainty, 1977

Perhaps all of these stock market risk signals will turn out to be nothing. Perhaps stocks will blow past these concerns like they have so many times in the past during the post crisis period and we will be trading at new all-time highs by the middle of next week. All of this is very possible.

But the priority of risk management is not about focusing on the good and hoping for the best. For focusing on the positive and disregarding the negative can breed complacency, leading to the risk of the investor being blindsided once these negatives finally manifest into something more substantial. Instead, prudent risk management is about identifying where the market weaknesses and vulnerabilities reside and monitoring them closely to determine whether they may start to accumulate into something more meaningful.

It is similar to the prudent automobile driver that pays close attention to the warning signs on the side of the road. The driver does so not because they expect to get in an accident, but instead in order to prevent getting in an accident. For it is through prudent risk management that a stock investor can continue to participate in the upside that the U.S. stock market has to offer while at the same time being ready to take evasive action on the margins of their portfolio when the time is right.

So with all of this in mind, it now the time to sell? While it is certainly prudent to lock in at least some gains on the margins at or near market peaks, now is not yet the time to sell. At least not yet, but that could change in the coming days.

For if the market proceeds to break out to new all-time highs in the coming days, then the double top technical pattern will be broken and the rally will be set to continue despite the ongoing underlying fundamental weaknesses.

If on the other hand the market shows signs of failing in the days ahead and is threatening a technical breakdown, then some additional selling on the stock portfolio margins may be warranted. All of this will be worth monitoring closely in the days ahead.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy