Exxon: Leaving The Downcycle Behind

Modest growth in the global economy and a slight increase in crude oil prices in 1Q17 is all it took for Exxon (NYSE:XOM) to achieve significantly higher realizations in the upstream business and report a $2.2 billion YOY improvement in total company earnings in 1Q17.

Credit: Techno Buffalo

While the Street expected EPS to come in at $0.84, the company delivered $0.95 in net earnings that represented the largest increase since the beginning of the downcycle, in 2014. See chart below, illustrating YOY growth in revenue and EPS by quarter in what seems to be a clearly trending reversal of fortune for the largest super major in the E&P space.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Seeking Alpha

The results must have once again pleased traditional Exxon investors, who tend to value profitable execution and investment discipline over aggressive growth. Although margins deteriorated slightly in the chemical business in the year-on-year comparison and drove earnings within the division down, the downstream segment recovered from a YOY drop in profitability observed last quarter as a result of operational efficiencies. Also lifted by the international side of the upstream business, Exxon produced about 9.5% of pre-tax margins in 1Q17 that compares very favorably to 3.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Exxon bears, however, will probably still find one key argument to support their dislike for the stock: production growth continues to be lackluster, especially when compared to that of main peers like Chevron (NYSE:CVX). Revenues of $63.3 billion in the quarter missed expectations by a sizable $1.5 billion, as volumes declined -4% YOY to 4.2M boe/day (but consistent with plans, according to management) on lower liquid production. Chevron, on the other hand, reported flat YOY net oil and gas production and drove YOY increase in revenues of +42% that exceeded Exxon's +30% top-line move.

Takeaway

Once again, Exxon delivered another one of its trademark quarters: relatively conservative top-line increase accompanied by impressive operational execution that translated into strong earnings improvement. Crude oil prices permitting, I believe Exxon is well positioned to have a stronger 2017, even if it fails to keep up with its main competitors on production growth.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from YCharts and Yahoo Finance

I continue to own XOM in my Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio and consider it a cautious but compelling approach to playing the potential rebound in the energy sector this year. The stock has stabilized since the beginning of March relative to the peer group, even while WTI prices dropped by about -10% and the sector (NYSEARCA:VDE) declined -7%. In my view, XOM continues to be attractively priced for those with a long-term investment horizon.

Note from the author: I invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The early results have exceeded my expectations, as the portfolio is beating the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis despite the raging bull. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial (click here), and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published so far, including my recent quarter-end report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.