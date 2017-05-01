Are Alphabet's Other Bets Paying Off?

The eventual payoff, however, is likely to take time and test the patience of long-term investors.

Despite the uncertainties and challenges, I find GV and CapitalG two interesting ventures that could be worth the wait.

I have been a series C Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) investor for about 10 months now. I bought shares at $699 in late June 2016 and rode the 32% annualized upside, luckily catching the stock near what is now its 52-week low.

Although I certainly appreciate Alphabet for its strong advertising business and increasingly important side hustles (e.g., the recent move to enter the subscription video business through YouTube TV), at the core of my investment thesis lies the company's smallest, loss-producing division known as Other Bets.

As a quick recap: Alphabet's non-core segment comprises mainly of seven or eight (depending on how you treat Waymo) small- to mid-sized ventures. This is the high-stakes, high-risk division that some investors (myself included) expect will generate a good chunk of the company's long-term growth long after the ad revenue model that fuels its core business today matures.

After the company delivered robust 1Q17 results, I ask myself: has my longer-term belief in the success of Alphabet's moonshots remained intact? Could Other Bets be a meaningful generator of earnings upside in the future?

Slow progress

2016 was a year of trimming and repositioning when, for example, Alphabet scaled back its Google Fiber deployment plans. It is also not a secret that Nest and Verily have struggled with loss of staff members in the past, and that most ventures are not yet profitable (with the likely exception of Verily, at least on a cash basis). Nest, Verily and Fiber are, as management suggests, the only current revenue generators among Other Bets.

But I continue to think that one single major breakout could be all that Alphabet needs to start justifying its investments in the moonshots. I am particularly attracted to the early-stage venture fund GV and growth equity investor CapitalG (previously Google Capital). The former is - or has been - invested in nearly 100 small companies in the consumer sector alone, including Uber (Private:UBER) and HomeAway (NASDAQ:AWAY). The holdings further expand through the life sciences, AI, enterprise and robotics spaces.

Let's take Uber as a case study. Even if the ride sharing company's eventual IPO ends up being valued in the market at "only" $28 billion, down from $62.5 billion as of a recent round of capital infusion, Alphabet's $250 million investment in the company could be worth about $1.8 billion, assuming no significant ownership dilution. This conservative estimate of $1.5 billion in gains on a single GV investment would be enough to cover nearly half of Other Bets' operating losses in 2016, for example.

Yet, Alphabet's moonshots, continue to be generators of immaterial revenues and significant consumers of the parent company's resources for now. The graph below illustrates how op profits have evolved over the past 10 quarters for "Google proper" and Other Bets. Notice how op losses in the latter have remained consistent over the past two and a half years.

Takeaways

In the end, I continue to be a believer in Alphabet's Other Bets division. The company does not need to achieve success in all - not even most - of its ventures to potentially reap sizable benefits from its investments. The eventual payoff, however, is likely to take time and test the patience of long-term investors.

