Should Weak 1Q GDP Spook Investors In U.S. Banks?

Banks are reasonably valued and the core macro and micro arguments for holding them are in place.

First quarter U.S. GDP growth was weak, at 0.7% YoY. Should investors in banks be concerned about this?

We would always prefer to see stronger growth. Banks, so the old cliché goes, are leveraged plays on GDP growth - more loans, higher spreads, more transaction fees, better operating leverage.

With the role of personal consumption in U.S. GDP generation, the fact that PCE was weak in Q1 is maybe of special concern to holders of banks.

Looking at the above chart, we see several periods of flattish PCE since spring 2012. A useful exercise is to take the monthly PCE data and roll it up over the last three months to give a rolling quarterly total. The data in the FRED chart above runs to February 2017, by which time it was clear that 1Q PCE would be lackluster. The rolling quarterly total to February this year was up 0.28% over the three months to January, while the same number for 2016 and 2015 was 0.17% and -0.02% respectively.

As we see below, GDP growth was pretty weak in Q1 2016, but finished the year around 2% real, similar to 2015.

Investment was solid in 1Q, a point emphasized by Bill McBride at Calculated Risk, whose blog is the source of the great chart below.

It's interesting to see how much stronger non-residential investment is in comparison to late 2015 and early 2016. Don't forget, the energy sector adjustment then led to many forecasts of imminent recession, but the US economy drove through that period. Non residential structures investment will continue to improve for now and is a useful little tailwind.

One area of positive news for the bank sector has been an improvement in lending growth to April 19 after an obvious period of stasis. I am not sure if this step up will bed down yet, but it augurs well for growth in 2Q and normally we would expect overall bank lending to grow if GDP remains in expansion. So this pick up was to be expected.

Q1 results for the banks of course have generally been encouraging with signs of spread expansion evident. The two charts below show you NIM progression (straight and risk-adjusted) in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI), which are nicely representative.

Company data

Company data

Credit costs remained tidy so there is no reason to suspect any corporate distress lurking under the subdued GDP growth data. As rates rise there is a test to come for credit quality, however, this is likely to be most acute in high yield markets rather than bank lending in a general sense.

What about Trump?

There is a false dichotomy in market dialogue about Trump. The good news is he is leaning to more orthodox language and policies all the time. His initial "agenda" was just a collection of statements that were unlikely to be workable as they were expressed.

Evan Greenberg, the CEO of Chubb (NYSE:CB), in my view reads the policy-growth matrix well and offered this insightful and balanced assessment of the situation on Chubb's recent analyst call.

"Animal spirits were obviously awakened by the policy direction of the new administration. Policy direction that I personally endorse when it comes to deregulation of business, less regulation. God, get government out of our way. When it comes to tax reform, when it comes to infrastructure, it will simply have a multiplier impact on our ability to grow efficiently the productivity in the economy. Those are great things. I think that the reality that is setting in is that stating policy and implementing policy are two different things. And it will take time to implement policy. And at the same time, I personally, and I know many were cautious about the stance we're going to take regarding trade because that can have, depending on the stance we take and the approach we take as a country, that can have a negative impact on economic growth."

Greenberg acknowledged that the moment of euphoria has passed opposite Trump. I'd say that most realistic people never bought in to the euphoria. However, we can remain optimistic over time that Trump will get "something" done while he also seems lower risk than he did prior to coming to office - though it's still early days.

Takeaway

Don't let the debate about the "reflation trade" confuse the issue of value creation in your bank positions. Bank valuations are largely reasonable and the current environment is one of gradually improvement for banks as long as the Fed remains on course with its hiking strategy. FIG Ideas likes: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), BB&T (NYSE:BBT), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), SVB Financial (SVIB), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Fifth Third (FITB).

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, USB, BB&T, WFC, KEY, FITB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.