Monthly Paid Dividends: Your Blooming May Bouquet Of 281 Equities & Funds With Up To 19.09% Yield

Annual analyst accuracy from the week of 5/1/16 showed 70% average (up 20% from April) for analyst price predictions from one-year ago. One price sank. Two no-longer payout monthly.

Per analyst annual targets, investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top yield MoPay US exchange equities produced 54.12% more gains than $5k in all ten.

Items: 1. MoPay vs. Dow; 2. Top MoPay stock gains; 3. Overall best MoPay gainers; 4. Funds vs.Equities; 5. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 4/27/17.

MoPay equity members grew some. Analyst coverage being limited, Canadian MoPays are listed only. CEICs/ETFs/ETNs are combined and limited to yields over 7.13%. Funds count doubles at limit of 5%.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

May MoPay Dividend Dog Data

Three buy and hold lists produced numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered issues. To draw these conclusions and issues, April 27 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) a high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all. Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Some 2017 examples were: Three prominent MoPay firms declared dividend slicings between December 2016 and March 2017. First, Five Oaks Investment Corp (OAKS) declared a cut from $.06 to $.05 per month December 27. Second, February 9, Fifth Street Finance Corporation (FSC) declared a decrease from $0.06 to $0.02 in March but thereafter paying the $0. 02 Quarterly. Simultaneously, sister firm , Fifth Street Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR) declared a cut from $0.075 per month dow to $0.04 for March and thereafter paying $0.19 quarterly beginning in June. Top yield dog for October, 2016, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements, "The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future." The MoPay segment is volatile.

Readers said:

"[A] problem with this analysis is you are comparing companies of VERY different varieties. REITs pay no taxes and their distributions are classified as ordinary income and thus not subject to the 15% or 20% tax rate. MLPs also pay little no taxes at the corporate level, but instead have "distributions"... Comparing REITs, MLPs and regular corporations thus requires a financial analysis...not include[d]." --arbtrdr

"[Y]ou list a few issues here whose distributions are rife with RETURN OF CAPTAL [ROC] at its most destructive form, funds that pay you back your own money each and every month in their distributions with no regard to what they truly earn...- these should not be included in any list containing the word "dividend". --NYer1

"I can enter or exit a position and still reap dividends for at least 2/3s of the quarter. They also smooth the income stream so I have cash at any given time to make a purchase at dips." --Ed Invests

"Dividend dog investing really works well for income in my experience. I have been seriously invested in dogs the more unloved the better." --Urbannek

"...Nice to see another contrarian strategy. This one seems to take a lot of attention in comparison [to Dow dogs], but I like the monthly rebalance." --colodude

"At this level of risk, I'm only buying monthly dividend payers. Dividend if cut only [sits] for a month and not a quarter." --Sinjjn Smythe

"...love those monthly payers." --Hardog

"Some of us are comfortable investing in Dog stocks because we feel the reward is worth the risk. As long as [my sin stock] continues to pay and raise the dividend like it has for 16 years now, it will have a spot in my portfolio." --Miz Magic DiviDogs

"One thing to point out: These stocks are not buy & hold. If you buy any of these stocks, set a price where you will sell... trailing stops work real good & with mopays you can get out & get back in without losing a whole quarter of dividends..." --drking

"I don't know how many times I've kicked myself for not investing in a beaten down group only to find it spring back up months later." --User 13258352

Dividend Dog Data

For this article seventy dividend equities from US exchanges, plus one-hundred thirty-one from Canada's exchanges, plus eighty funds, trusts and partnership shares were culled from nearly 900 entities (listed here) paying monthly returns. All were ranked as of April 27, 2017 using two key dog performance metrics: (1) stock price; (2) annual dividend. Dividing the annual dividend by the price declared the percentage yield by which each dividend dog stock was ranked. Few under 3% yield were listed.

List One [A]: US Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top ten of these US exchange listed monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields into May represented just two of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split equally between real estate and financial services sectors.

Top dog for May was one of the five real estate representatives, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [1], a stalwart in the MoPay kennel. The remaining four real estate sector stocks filled slots, two, six, nine, and ten: Five Oaks Investment Corp. (OAKS) [2]; AGNC Investment (AGNC) [6]; ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) [9]; Bluerock Residential (BRG) [10].

Finally, five financial sector dogs placed third through fifth, seventh, and eighth: Capitala Finance (CPTA) [3]; Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) [4]; Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) [5];Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) [7]; Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) [8], to complete the May MoPay top ten dog list by yield.

List One [B]: Canada Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top ten of these Canadian exchange traded monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields into May represented the same two of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, real estate, and financial services. Top Canadian dog for May was one of eight financial service dogs, Financial 15 Split (FTN.TO) [1].

The remaining eight YChart-revealed financial sector dogs placed second, through fifth, seventh, eighth, and tenth: Brompton Oil Split (OSP.TO) [2]; Energy Leaders Plus Inc (HPF-UN.TO) [3]; Trez Capital Senior (TZS.TO)[4]; Dividend 15 Split Corp (DFN.TO) [5]; Income Financial (INC-UN.TO) [7]; Dividend Select 15 (DS.TO); Canadian Banc (BK.TO) [10].

Two Real Estate sector stocks filled the remaining Canadian sixth and ninth slots: Cominar REIT (CUF-UN.TO) [6], and True North Commercial (TNT.UN.TO) to complete the May top ten Canada MoPay dog list by yield.

Recently I received this note from a financial services professional from Canada regarding direct purchase of stocks on the Canadian exchanges: "I notice on some of your lists, you are categorizing a lot of Canadian high-yield equities as US-listed equities, and giving the US OTC ("pink sheets") ticker for those equities. In the vast majority of cases, if investors buy on the TSX instead of using the OTC tickers given in the lists, they'll pay less for the stock when they buy, get more when they sell, and have better liquidity overall."

List Two: Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks by Price Upside

Results from YCharts for monthly paying (MoPay) dividend stocks as of market closing price April 27 were compared with analyst mean target prices one year out as reported by YahooFinance. Ten top stocks displayed 0% to 28.91% price upsides for the next year based on analyst 1 yr. targets.

Six stocks of ten (tinted) on this price upside list were members of the top ten list by yield. One of those top upside performers by yield made this upside list in the first place: Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) [1]. The other four top yielders showed in the third, fifth, ninth, and tenth places, Bluerock Residential (BRG) [3], Capitala Finance (CPTA) [5], plus three in the last slots, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [8], Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) [9], and Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) [10].

Four irms outside the top ten by yield placed second, fourth, sixth, and seventh by price upsides: Whitestone (WSR) [2]; Student Transportation (STB) [4]; Independence Realty Trust (IRT) [6]; PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) [7].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2018 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate mean target price estimates.

List Three: Monthly Pay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Eighty top monthly dividend paying (MoPay) Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes listed below were culled from nearly 1200 candidates. Yields greater than 11.26% calculated as of April 27 determined the top ten.

Ten monthly paying dividend investment companies, funds, & notes showing the biggest yields for May by YChart & YahooFinance data featured four exchange traded notes [ETNs], and six closed-end investment companies [CEICs].

Exchange traded notes captured the first three positions: UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL) [1]; UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg US Sm Cp HiDiv ETN (SMHD) [2]; UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Closed-End ETN (CEFL) [3]. The other ETN placed fifth, UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg Divers Hi Inc ETN (DVHL) [5].

Six CEICs placed fourth, and sixth through tenth: PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) [4]; Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts Income (EDF) [6]; PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) [7]; AllianzGI Convertible & Inc II (NCZ) [8]; Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp (DMO) [9]; AllianzGI Convertible & Income (NCV) [10]. This completed the top ten Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes list for May 2017.

Background and Actionable Conclusions

Since June 2012 reader suggestions to include funds, trusts, and partnerships, a list of MoPay equities to buy and hold in September 2012 resulted from those reader suggestions supplemented with a high yield collection from here. That list was supplemented by an upside potential article in October and a upside vs. buy & hold in November. Another list factored December 2012 reader comments.

In January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December 2013 readers contributed.

Reader suggestions continued in 2014 following the January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December articles.

2015 continued with readers contributing in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December.

The 2016 articles in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December.

In January, February, March, April and again this month, the 2017 articles continue to compare and contrast MoPay equity upside potential to high yield (and higher risk) buy and hold Closed End Investment Companies, as well as Exchange Traded Funds and Notes constituents.

MoPay Equity Dividend vs. Price Compared to Dow

Ten top MoPay dividend dog stocks by yield were graphed below as of 4/27/17 and compared to those of the Dow. Annual dividend history from $1000 invested in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate single share price created the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Actionable Conclusions: (1) MoPay Equities Charged, And (2) Dow Dogs Retreated, Into May

Ten top MoPay dogs continued their drop in dividend and rise in price after April to continue their charge. Aggregate dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top ten stocks fell 3.8% while total single share price of those ten inclined 4.5% for the past month.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs continued a retreat from their last level of overbought. The Dow 10 showed more annual dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top ten, up 1.6% after April, while aggregate single share price fell 2.2%.

As a result, the Dow dogs overbought condition (where aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each) shrank slightly.

The Overbought Dow

In June, 2016 the overbought gap between low dividend from $1k investments and high aggregate top ten price was $342 or 90%, the chasm grew to $499 or 137% by January 2017. The February gap retreated to $441 or 119%. March expanded to $479 or 133% just 4% away from equalling the January high. April shrank the gap to $455 or 124%, and May followed with a retreat to $431 or 115%.

The Dow Dogs remain overbought and overpriced. Meaning, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $27.39 April 27th. Top ten Dow dog aggregate single share price exceeded annual dividends from $1k invested in each by 68%.

In marked contrast to the Dow, MoPay Stock dividend dog top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $9.58 as of 4/27/17. That's just 35 cents versus 100 for a dollar for Dow annual dividends. Top ten MoPay dog aggregate single share price was just 11% of the annual dividends derived from $1k invested in each.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Wall St. Analysts Estimated A 1.73% 1 yr. Average Upside and 9.97% Net Gain Net Gain For Top 30 May MoPay Stocks

Top dogs on the MoPay stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 27, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 0.9% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten March MoPay dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 2.8% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (6): Analysts Forecast Top Ten MoPay Dog Stocks to Net 8% to 38% Gains To April, 2018

As previously noted, six of the ten top dividend MoPay dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this MoPay group as graded by analyst estimates for March proved 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) netted $379.63 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from one analyst less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Whitestone (WSR) netted $328.73 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Bluerock Residential (BRG) netted $275.04 based on a mean target price estimate from eight analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 194% more than the market as a whole.

Student Transportation (STB) netted $184.05 based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance (CPTA) netted $166.13 based on mean target price estimates from ten analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than to the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $140.11 based on a target estimate from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) netted $125.63, based on dividend plus mean target price estimates from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) netted $124.51, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) netted $90.13 based on the median of target estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) netted $80.45 based on no estimates from any analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 18.94% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 6% greater than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (5): (Bear Alerts) Brokers Projected Three MoPay Dog StocksTo Average An 5.85% Loss By April, 2018

Three probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) projected a loss of $50.49 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Prospect Capital (PSEC) projected a loss of $54.34 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% less than the market as a whole.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) projected a loss of $70.57 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from fouir analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was 5.85% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three MoPay Dividend equities. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Top Ten Dividend & Price Results For MoPay Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes by Yield vs. Equities

Below relative strengths for the top ten MoPay "Fund" Dogs by yield was graphed as of April 27, 2016 and compared to those of the ten top Equities. Twelve periods of projected annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest yielding equities and the total single share prices of those ten equities created the data points for each period (shown in blue for dividend and green for price).

Actionable Conclusion (7): MoPay Top Ten DiviDog Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes Mixed Down Into May

The chart above shows MoPay Closed End Investments, and Exchange Traded Funds and Notes decreased in both dividend and price to make a mixed down since April. Dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top ten funds and trusts was down 3.8%, while aggregate single share price of the top ten over the same period fell 3.5%.

As of April 27, the top Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes dogs showed $315 or 29.5% more dividend at a $51 or 37% higher aggregate single share price than the MoPay equity top ten.

In further contrast to the Dow, Ten top MoPay Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes average price per dollar of annual dividend was the lowest of the three at $7.07 as of April 27. That's nearly 4 times less than a Dow dollar of dividend. Nevertheless the top ten MoPay fund dividends are priced 1% higher than those of the top ten equities. The pie chart shows fund aggregate single share price is 12% of the dividends derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of those ten shares.

Actionable Conclusion (8): Buy and Hold Monthly Dividend Paying Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, If You Dare (and if the deviation from NAV is OK)

Stock analysts don't hazard guesses as to when or how much Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes prices will rise or fall. They are paid to gauge individual stocks, and a few funds and partnerships. Hence this monthly pay dog diligence only revealed a list of Funds and Note to buy and hold based on yield, if you choose to go there. As a consolation, the lists of 80 such investments above show deviations up or down from net asset value for these MoPay Closed End Investments, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes.

Dog Metrics Dug Out Gains From Five Lowest Priced High Yield MoPay Equities

Ten monthly pay stock equities were culled by yield. These results, verified by YCharts and YahooFinance, produced the following rankings.

Actionable Conclusions: (9) Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten Highest Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks Will Produce 16.61% VS. (10) 10.78% Net Gains from All Ten by May, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks of the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 54.12% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced MoPay dividend dog, Five Oaks Investment (OAKS), was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 37.96%.

Lowest priced five MoPay dividend dogs estimated April 27 were: Five Oaks Investment; Prospect Capital; Orchid Island Capital Inc; Horizon Technology Finance; Bluerock Residential (BRG), with prices ranging from $5.43 to $12.71.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend dogs estimated April 27 were: Harvest Capital Credit; Capitala Finance; Stellus Capital Investment; AGNC Investment; ARMOUR Residential REIT, whose prices ranged from $13.44 to $24.52.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, can also be used to find some rewarding dogs in the MoPay Stock kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Annual Analyst Accuracy

You see above the one year result of ten analyst target estimates for MoPay stocks from this article in May 8, 2016. These were applied to the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The key shows: losses in a reddish tint; poor results tinted yellow; gains tinted green; no tint means no difference.

The "basic method" top ten annual analyst accuracy score for early May 2016 was three price losses, (with two from firms no longer paying Monthy dividends) against seven gains over the past year. The one year buy and hold strategy proved 70% positive for this MoPay collection of ten. For reference, two low price (small) MoPay Dogs were gainers. All five higher priced dogs gained. The Mo Pay dog record for annual sustainable gains is bolstered by this report.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Three of these MoPay dividend pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I or among 36 and growing DOTWII found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog Photos: johnlund.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR, CSCO, GE, PFE, VZ, FSC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.