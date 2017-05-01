Inside My Portfolio: What I Hold And Why

During the month I reaped gains on a few more positions and transitioned into holding even more cash.

My results for April came in almost identical to the S&P 500, up about 1%.

It is useful for readers to have a solid disclosure about the investing choices of the analysts they follow. Seeing the choices the analyst has personally made and what plans the analyst has for their future investing choices should give readers an insight into the mentality and process of the analyst.

A portion of my total portfolio is in accounts that are only allowed to invest in mutual funds. For that portion of the portfolio, I pick the lowest cost funds that work well with the rest of my portfolio to create the kind of allocation I want. My primary goal for those accounts is to preserve the value for the day when I have the opportunity to roll it or when they expand options. Since I do not have the option to invest those accounts in the securities I analyze, I never include the performance in my returns.

Timing

I measure the returns based on the latest portfolio values, which isn't ideal for ex-dividend dates where the dividend will be paid in another month. It isn't worth coding a system to fix the problem. There is no marginal return on that time investment. Consequently, my returns can look a little lumpier.

Holdings

The following list contains my current holdings, recent holdings, and some of the shares that I am currently considering taking a position in. This is a fairly long list because some of the ETFs are interchangeable. Since the funds are so similar, it often makes sense to pick the ETF with favorable commission rates for that account. Since I will also use positions in preferred stock, I've listed several series of preferred stock that I keep an eye on.

Ticker Name of Fund VTI Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF FSTVX Fidelity Spartan® Total Market Index Fund Fidelity Advantage Class SCHB Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF MO Altria Group XOM Exxon Mobil WMT Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. TGT Target FCX Freeport-McMoRan PM Phillip Morris International SCHF Schwab International Equity ETF SCHC Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF FSIVX Fidelity Spartan® International Index Fund FSRVX Fidelity Spartan® Real Estate Index Fund Fidelity Advantage® Class VNQ Vanguard REIT Index ETF SCHH Schwab U.S. REIT ETF WPG Washington Prime Group NNN National Retail Properties STOR STORE Capital O Realty Income Corp. EPR EPR Properties FSITX Fidelity Spartan® U.S. Bond Index Fund SCHZ Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGNC American Capital Agency Corp AGNCB AGNCP ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation NLY Annaly Capital Management NLY-E NLY-D MTGE American Capital Mortgage Investment MTGEP DX Dynex Capital DX-A DX-B CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation CMO-E RSO Resource Capital Corporation RSO-A RSO-B RSO-C SLD Sutherland Asset Management GBLI Global Indemnities GBLI OTCQB:BMNM Bimini Capital Management CASH

Category

For the second month in a row I moved further into cash. I was working my way deeper into preferred shares, but seeing the movement in bond yields caused me to pull back a bit and look for a few better positions to reenter the sector. It's a little weird to be this heavy on cash, but I do think the market is getting quite expensive. Having the cash available lets me chase opportunities as they come up. Part of the increase in cash was simply adding more capital to my portfolios, but most of it came from harvesting gains in preferred shares.

The new equity REIT in the portfolio is Washington Prime Group. I bought some after my first coverage on WPG and then I went back and got a little more after the earnings release. In my view, WPG remains a buy. Initially the stock was doing very well on the release, but it came back down with a pretty rough landing. That signaled an opportunity to grab a little more.

Breaking Down Exposure Excluding Cash

I put together an alternate presentation that breaks down the portion of fair market value and of dividends excluding any cash allocation.

I'm not including the position in SCHH in this chart. Technically, I'm long SCHH, but the position is so small the positions still sum to 100.00%. A position under .01% doesn't warrant attention.

This chart was prepared using the Best Dividend Real Time Portfolio Tracker.

I use the color coding to identify which positions would generally be too concentrated for most investors. The only allocation that looks insanely heavy is FSITX, but it is a stable bond mutual fund.

Since I have a large position of cash that isn't included, that also makes the portfolio appear more concentrated.

Individual Companies / ETFs / Mutual Funds

The next chart breaks down the allocations as they are after cash is included.

FSITX and FSIVX are both only included under "total portfolio". They are mutual funds used for accounts I can't actively manage. The goal is simply to maintain a fairly stable portfolio value until they become eligible for more active management.

Retail Panic

The retail sector has been hit with a pretty heavy dose of panic over the last year. That's fine, I'm willing to hunt through the sector and try to find the ones the market wrote off too quickly. So far, I found WPG and TGT in that batch. I think both are very attractive at the last prices.

What Else Do I Like?

I'm still long the common stock of two mREITs. Technically, Bimini is a corporation, but it is tied to the mREIT sector. I will reiterate the buy ratings on BMNM and RSO as well. The discount for RSO remains absolutely massive. Yes, the company still has some problems to work out, but the rest of the sector is being valued at absurdly high ratios.

Preferred Shares

The preferred stock has relatively low volatility and maintains very high yields. I still play the area opportunistically and take advantage of weak liquidity creating great entry and exit points for the patient investor. I expect to get a good chunk of my capital back to work in this area within the next couple of months.

Rating Recap

Buy ratings for TGT, WPG, BMNM, and RSO.

Cash

I may add some additional cash to my portfolio and as always I may buy or sell anything as changes occur in both share prices and my outlook on the investment.

Conclusion

I tied the market on the month, but that's fine with me. I was doing it with substantially less beta in the portfolio. Due to poor liquidity the portfolio value appears to fluctuate a bit more on a daily basis than it does on a weekly or monthly basis. So far I'm up 8.7% on the year, which puts me ahead of the S&P 500 by a little less than 2%. I can work with that.

