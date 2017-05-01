Honeywell: A Breakup Would Create $20 Billion

Instead, it might be more beneficial for HON shareholders and management to give its new CEO a chance.

However, that looks to be a premature move considering HON is one of the best operators in the industrial space.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is the $100 billion market cap industrial conglomerate that Dan Loeb and his Third Point activist hedge fund wants to break up. Honeywell is a maker of HVAC control systems and other industrial products and has proved itself an efficient operator through the years. Its margins are above many other industrial operators, leaving a breakup as the only reasonable thesis that Loeb can put forth. With that, there could be $20 billion upside if the spinoff came to fruition - according to Loeb.

In Dan Loeb's 1Q investor letter, he praised Honeywell for doing all the right things, from acquisitions to an effective turnaround to capital allocation. Compared to the S&P 500, Honeywell has done great. But relative to "industrial peers," Loeb thinks more can be done.

Now, for Loeb's big thesis, he notes: "Third Point believes that a separation of the Aerospace unit via a spin off transaction would result in a sustained increase in shareholder value in excess of $20 billion. Spinning off Aerospace would transform Honeywell into an industrial growth company with a focus on automation and productivity."

In terms of valuation, Honeywell trades at 17x forward earnings, which Loeb contends is a hefty discount to its peer base - which includes Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK). Compared to that peer group, Honeywell is cheap - but not enough to justify spinning off the aerospace business. Honeywell has not historically traded at a discount; this is just a near-term issue. Thus, jumping to a spinoff seems premature. Does this chart scream "break me up"?

The thesis.

Loeb wants to spin off the Honeywell aerospace business into its own public entity. Instead, if Honeywell does have interest in separating the aerospace business, the more beneficial move could be merging it with another player in the aerospace field - possibly B/E Aerospace (NASDAQ:BEAV).

Or even a spinoff of one of its other divisions, perhaps its HVAC business, which could be merged with United Tech's HVAC business and run as a standalone company. Or a potential push to get Honeywell to make a large transitional acquisition. Note that it failed to merge with fellow industrial giant United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last year. Regardless, there are better opportunities for Honeywell, versus spinning off one of its highest margin businesses. Plus, some of its other businesses don't make sense without the aerospace arm.

The company has done well in its focus on profitability and consistent earnings growth. In fact, its stock price has outperformed its major peers for the last half decade. Shares of Honeywell are up 114% in the last five years, while General Electric and Danaher (NYSE:DHR) have managed just half that return.

Breakups in the industrial space are nothing new. It's somewhat of a right of passage once companies start underperforming. The likes of Tyco (NYSE:TYC), Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), Danaher and ITT (NYSE:ITT) have all gone through the industrial breakup process. However, it might be too early for Honeywell. There are other industrial companies in much worse shape. Hopefully, Loeb takes a more passive approach and lets this industrial leader do its job. And at least gives relatively new CEO - Darius Adamczyk - who took over last month, a chance to close the new, and still small, gap in valuation relative to peers. The aerospace business has struggled of late, but it's a minor setback relative to the interim weakness in business jet demand. Thus, Honeywell will likely look to double down on aerospace and the opportunities it has in software for this business instead of spinning it off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.