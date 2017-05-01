Applied Materials: Strong Long-Term Play In The Semiconductor Field

Right now, the stock has found a strong level of support at $40 per share, and this is a good starting point for investing in it for the long run.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is one of the leading manufacturers of semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment and related spare parts for the semiconductor industry. During the first quarter of the year, the company made a considerable progress in delivering its products and services, as the revenue increased by 45.2% year over year to $3.28 billion and beat the analyst consensus.

According to the company's management, this growth was fueled by strong demand from Asia-Pacific countries like Taiwan, South Korea and China.

Applied Materials will report its second-quarter earnings in the first week of May, and I think it's a good thing to highlight all the major changes that were made during the previous quarter so that investors or those who are interested in the company can get a better picture and become more confident in the bullish thesis.

Looking at the earnings report, we could see that Applied Materials succeeded at not increasing its level of debt, which stayed the same as before at $3.15 billion. Also, it has $4.15 billion in cash and other cash items (up from $3.75 billion in the previous quarter), which means the cash-to-debt ratio is over 1 and shows us that the company is going to be solvent in case of a crisis.

In addition, out of $646 million of operational cash flow, Applied Materials spent over $67 million on capital investments and returned $279 million to its shareholders by paying dividends and repurchasing its stock. I should remind readers that in June 2016, the company approved its new $2 billion buyback program, which, in my opinion, will help Applied Materials to achieve its EPS goals quarter after quarter at least during 2017, if not longer.

Going forward, Applied Materials expects to have a higher demand for its products and services throughout the year. Last September, management forecasted an annual growth of its revenue to be 17%, mostly thanks to the rise of the new technologies in fields like advanced foundry, advanced display, pattering, 3D NAND and others. Besides that, the Asia-Pacific region isn't fully explored yet, and the strong demand that we saw in the first quarter from the countries of that region shows there's still a lot of opportunity there.

In my own opinion, Applied Materials has all the chances to achieve its financial goals and reward its shareholders along the way in the long term. The growth of cloud technologies and the rise of Internet of Things (IoT) will increase the number of connected devices, which will spur demand for Applied Materials' products and services. In fact, such a thing is already happening, as we can see from the latest earnings report that the growth of company's revenue increased in this field by 86% Y/Y and 40% Q/Q and came in at $4.24%.

At the same time, we should not forget that the companies in the semiconductor industry have a tendency to increase its capital allocations in the production and manufacturing processes. As their revenue grows due to high demand for their products, they spend all the free cash on the improvement of their production capacity, which helps them to stay afloat and fulfill the orders faster. The only time when this strategy doesn't work is when there's a surplus on the market, which decreases the amount of demand there is and makes the improvement of production capacity useless for a short period of time. However, if we look at the graph below, we will see that in 2017 and 2018, the capital spending on the water-level packaging and assembly equipment (the field in which Applied Materials mostly specializes) is going to increase by 9.9% and 11.4% respectively. This shows us that there's still a great demand for the products for this field and is a good sign for Applied Materials shareholders.

If we deep dive into the financial metrics, we will see that Applied Materials is a very attractive investment by a lot of parameters. Its operating and net margins are 22% and 18%, respectively, which is far better in comparison with the semiconductor equipment industry. Besides that, metrics like ROA (Return on assets) and ROE (return on equity) are higher than the industry's average and show us that the company has strong fundamental parameters that are going to fuel its growth going forward.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Applied Materials is a great long-term play for those who are interested in adding a semiconductor name to its portfolio. Its strong fundamentals, a favorable outlook and the growth of new technologies are going to make the stock more attractive as an investment. The main factors to watch here is the growing demand from Asia-Pacific region and the appearance of new drivers that will fuel the demand for the company's products and services.

At the moments, the stock has found a strong level of support at $40 per share, and this is a good starting point for investing in it for the long run.

