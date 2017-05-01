Silicon Motion: Growth After Pressure

Supply in the second half of 2017 is expected to increase and sales are expected to rebound. But Silicon Motion is already navigating toward 2018.

The numbers were a relief as the whole industry is under pressure from a temporary shortage of 3D NAND flash as manufacturers ramp production.

Silicon Motion reported 2017 first quarter results on April 27th. Preliminary results released April 7th pointed to the high end of the revenue range. That's exactly what the company generated.

On April 7th, Silicon Motion (SIMO) released preliminary 2017 first quarter results. The industry's leading NAND flash controller supplier shared that it expected to meet the higher end of its revenue guidance, originally set in a range of $121 million to $128 million. On April 27th, Silicon Motion reported revenue of $127.3 million - very near the upper end.

The first quarter of each year is historically the weakest for Silicon Motion. Even still, the company has consistently experienced year-over-year growth. Compared to the 2016 first quarter total at $112.7 million, revenue grew 13%. Despite the growth, Silicon Motion emphasized its performance was a result of the temporary shortage of NAND flash.

As expected, our sales in the first quarter was affected by seasonal weakness and ongoing tightness in NAND flash availability.”

NAND flash production has slowed as manufacturers are adding 3D capacity. The majority are in the final phase of fine-tuning a predictable production yield of 64-layer 3D NAND. The industry is already expecting production of 96-layer in 2018. Such innovation will continue to drive the need for Silicon Motion's development of controllers.

Revenue growth was not the only positive in the quarter. Gross margin improved 30 basis points year over year to 50.9%. However, GAAP operating margin slipped 100 basis points to 23.6%. Non-GAAP operating margin also slipped 40 basis points to 26.4%. The slippages were primarily due to increased costs for research and development. R&D costs in the 2016 first quarter were 17% of revenue but were 19% of revenue in the 2017 first quarter.

Silicon Motion is not expecting complete relief to the NAND flash pressures in the second quarter.

We expect our sales to begin to pick up in the second quarter.”

Revenue is projected in a range of $134 million to $140 million. The projection compares to revenue of $140.7 million in the 2016 second quarter. Gross margin is projected at 48.5% to 50.5%. GAAP operating margin is projected in a range of 24.6% to 26.7% and non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 25.5% to 27.5%.

At the midpoint of the second quarter revenue range, Silicon Motion will have generated $264.3 million in the first two quarters for a run rate of $528.6 million. As proof, the company expects the NAND flash availability to improve in the second half of 2017, and its full-year projections stayed consistent. Revenue is expected to fall in a range of $556 million to $612 million.

We continue to believe NAND flash supply will increase more meaningfully in the second half of this year and our business will rebound accordingly.”

The company continues to expect full-year gross margin in a range of 49% to 51%, GAAP operating margin in a range of 24.3% to 26.4%, and non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 27.5% to 29.5%.

On April 18th, Digitimes also confirmed NAND flash supply pressures are set to ease in the latter half of the year.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), which has relatively stable yield rates for 3D NAND technology, is expected to scale up its output of 3D NAND chips significantly between May and June. Meanwhile, yield rates for other NAND flash vendors' 3D NAND technology are set to improve substantially boosting their chip shipments in the second half of 2017.”

The majority of Silicon Motion's earnings report was focused on the NAND flash pressures. Yet, a pleasant surprise did result from those increased R&D costs. In March 2017, the company announced its UFS 2.1 controller family. The solutions deliver “ultra-high random read/write performance of up to 50,000/40,000 IOPS, capacity up to 512GB, and ultra-low power consumption.” Silicon Motion is working with a top five OEM (original equipment manufacturer) of android smartphones to utilize this generation of UFS controllers. The company expects the OEM to ramp to production volume by the second half of 2017.

The industry considers UFS (Universal Flash Storage) as the next generation for flash storage in mobile applications. Within five years, it's expected to be the dominant flash specification and should replace eMMC.

Another R&D project taking shape involves Silicon Motion's enterprise-grade SSD controller development. At the enterprise level, 3D NAND flash SSD controllers can be developed for a specific solution and customized for a specific use. The company is engaged with an OEM and is engineering hardware + firmware solutions for hyperscale data center deployment. The controllers in this project are “performance optimized” even compared to standard enterprise-grade SSD controllers.

Silicon Motion also shared that the demand for enterprise-grade SSD controller solutions is expanding beyond North American and China. The necessity of having a differentiated solution is a global need.

Companies operating in a fog are typically hesitant to hire. But companies with a clear vision of growth on the horizon are not. Silicon Motion added 27 employees in the first quarter despite the temporary pressures and as evidence of the upcoming demand in its industry.

Not only do all signals continue to flash green for the second half of 2017, Silicon Motion is already looking beyond to 2018 and projecting it will be “well positioned for 2018 growth.”

