DNB's (DNBHF) CEO Rune Bjerke on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rune Helland - Head of IR

Rune Bjerke - Group CEO

Kjerstin Braathen - CFO

Anders Skjævestad - CEO, DNB Livsforsikring

Harald Serck-Hanssen - Head of Large Corporates & International and Group EVP of Large Corporates & International

Terje Turnes - Chief Risk Officer and Group EVP of Risk Management

Analysts

Willis Palermo - Goldman Sachs

Jan W. Wolter - Crédit Suisse

Anton Kryachok - UBS

Adrian Cighi - RBC Capital Markets

Matti Ahokas - Danske Bank

Johan Ekblom - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yafei Tian - Citigroup

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Jacob Max Kruse - Autonomous Research

Daniel Do-Thoi - JPMorgan

Rune Helland

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the first quarter conference call, DNB's first quarter conference call. Next to me here in Oslo, I have the CEO, Rune Bjerke; CFO, Kjerstin Braathen; CRO, Terje Turnes; Head of LCI, Harald Serck-Hanssen; and also Head of DNB Liv, Anders Skjævestad. We will as usual, start by giving you short highlights from the quarter and then we will answer your questions.

So over to you, Rune.

Rune Bjerke

A few words related to the positive development in net interest income to begin with. First of all, we are really satisfied with the fact that we now have entered into a more positive NII development as we guided for in Q4, where you see an increase of 1.8% in the quarter, despite the fact that we had two [ph] fewer interest rate days.

If you look at the net interest margin, we have been able to increase that from last quarter and we believe that trend to continue going forward. That is because we are adjusting margins accordingly, especially when it comes to the deposit margins in the LCI segment and also the increase we did in 4Q related to the personal customers, where we will see the effect in the upcoming quarters as well. Funding costs will continue to be reduced, and we will also continue to take on profitable deposits going forward, which will offset the deposit needs if the trend continued the same way as we have seen in this quarter.

It's important to stress that the reason why the spreads are stable is because of the margin mix. The increase in the deposit to loan ratio from 65% to 68.1% is the only reason why the volume weighted spreads stay flat. If we adjust for the un-normal [ph] growth we have seen in the quarter, it's a profitable growth, but still un-normal [ph]. It should have been an increase in the volume weighted spreads at two basis points.

Looking at the competitive picture, we still have competition in that market for personal customers. It's not as rough competition as we saw 12 months back in time, but we need to compete every day to get on new customers. And the really good thing here is that we have been able to increase the volumes in the personal customer segment, and the number of new mortgages in this quarter is actually higher than the same quarter last year. And if we look at the volumes in the personal customer segments on the trailing 12 months basis, we are growing by about 5%, exactly the same volume growth as we see in the market for SMEs, where we also have had steady uptake in volumes throughout the four last quarters. And this is also a reflection of the development in the Norwegian macro economy.

The growth in the SME segment and in the segment of personal customers will be offset by a reduction in the risk weighted assets in the large corporate clients segment going forward. And all in all, you should anticipate more or less stable nominal volumes over time. So I think then I can leave the floor to my new CFO. No, I think we should start with the impairment loan losses and I leave the work to the Chief Risk Officer.

Terje Turnes

Thank you, Rune. As you all seen, we do report lower impairments, both compared to last quarter and compared to the same quarter last year. We've seen a reduction in both individual and collective impairments this quarter and we've also seen lower new individual impairments for the quarter, which is approximately NOK130 million lower than it was in last quarter. The big number this quarter is that we also report reverses of approximately NOK990 million in the quarter, that's a reflection of successful restructuring and also reflection of a positive migration in the portfolio as such.

We have, as we have communicated earlier seen a reduction in the collective impairments of approximately NOK74 million, which leaves the total impairments of NOK560 million. For the different segments, there's no really big surprises. For the retail market, there are still very low default rate. For the SME market, a stable quarter, no big surprises there either. And for the large corporate segment, we still account for some more losses in the offshore sector. However, the energy sector has developed positively.

So all in all, a good quarter on the impairment side. We still stick to our guiding that we gave last year. It's safe to say that we feel more comfortable about the guiding now compared to previous quarter, but we do remind you that the impairments will vary from quarter-to-quarter.

Kjerstin Braathen

I'll give you a few comments about the commission and fees that we feel come in, in line with expectations this quarter. The main positive driver is investment banking. It was a slow start last year, so results from IBD are up by 60% compared to first quarter last year, somewhat down from fourth quarter, but that was an also an extraordinary quarter in the capital markets. This will depend on market activity, but it's also important to point out that we have invested over time into IBD and also see the results of these investments.

For a long time, we've talked about the negative trend in money transfer and banking services. It's encouraging to see an uptick in the results in this area despite the fact that we now also have the capping of the interchange fees. So we have taken a lot of steps to compensate for the negative trends in that area. Sale of pension products is still impacted by the conversion from defined benefit to defined contribution. We expect that effect to level off throughout the year 2017. And we have a very promising growth in assets under management from the defined contribution scheme.

We are targeting 3% increase in commission and fees going forward. We've said it will be somewhat more difficult in the beginning of the guiding period, but we're working hard and believe it's achievable towards the second half of the guiding period. Capital is down from 16% to 15.8%. There's a negative effect of 24 basis points from the change regulation that hits the RWA and life insurance company. We have a strong capital-generating ability through our results, approximately 40 basis points per quarter, 50% of this is taken out of the ratio. There was a slight growth in first quarter and that also impacted the capital negatively.

The decrease in leverage ratio is due to higher deposits from money market investors in the U.S., which was profitable for us to do this quarter and this can be managed as we see fit going forward. Think the main message on capital is that we feel we are solid and well positioned to meet future capital requirements.

And with those comments, we open for questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator [Operator Instructions] and the first question comes from Willis Palermo from Goldman Sachs.

Q - Willis Palermo

Good morning, thanks for the presentation. I'm taking my questions. The first one is on costs. And I noticed the raise in IT cost in the quarter. And I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about how you perceive the IT expenses going forward, if those relate to maintenance costs or new projects and give a bit more details on those, please?

Rune Bjerke

Let me start by saying that we are only planning for IT cost increases related to development activities. We are actually aiming for a reduced cost base on the operational side. But we have decided to invest in profitable capitalized activities, and we are also implementing new tools for our customers which will generate more savings, more fee and commission income related to what we are doing. So this is actually a reflection of what we are planning. But the intention is to offset the increases in IT expense by a decrease in our remaining cost base, other places in the group. As you can see, we have booked restructuring charges in the first quarter as well, and we will continue to do more to become more efficient, not only in the segment for personal customers, but also in the segment for SMEs and the LCI segment. So we have no new guiding related to the cost development, but we have a very close eye on the development, so that we can take actions if we see a negative trend that we are not intending to observe going forward.

Kjerstin Braathen

If I may add, you are correct saying it was an increase in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter, but the decrease is almost as high if you compare it to the first quarter last year. So the quarterly costs vary somewhat, but if you're looking at the average quarterly running cost, it's more or less at the same pace as last year.

Willis Palermo

The second question just relate to the asset quality. What would it take to change the guidance? Do you wait really for the next big ticket to be restructured? Because it seems that over the quarters, you're more and more positive in the tones and the asset quality are also there on the balance sheets but nothing changed in term of guidance.

Rune Bjerke

You are absolutely right that we are more positive now than we were three months ago and not to say six months ago, and we see some improvements in the different segments out there right now. But it will take time to work the bank through everything we have exposed to the offshore sector. And bear in mind that this quarter is containing quite a few reversals from previously taken loan-loss provisions, and write backs or reversals will vary from quarter-to-quarter. On the other hand, NOK18 billion is not a number we are targeting, and we have said it's all about a range up to NOK18 billion. And after we have worked the bank through this quarter, the next quarter and probably the third quarter as well, we are in a position to give a more in-depth analysis about the future. But right now, we are seeing positive signs. It's very good to see that loan losses are down. It's not only reversals we are talking about, we are also talking about the reduction in new individual loan losses as well as the reduction in collective impairments. And that is due to what we are seeing in the markets where our customers operate.

Operator

And the next question comes from Jan Wolter from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jan W. Wolter

Jan Wolter here at Credit Suisse. So first on the write-backs, is that a few large exposures or a great number? Also wondering what segments if you could shed some light on that. And then we can see in the disclosures that manufacturing, there is a NOK200 million-or-so write-back in that segment. I just assume that, that is part of the NOK991 million you mentioned. So can you give any color on that, many of your exposures and the segments and if manufacturing is part of the NOK991 million?

Rune Bjerke

Okay. Why don't you go first, Harald Serck-Hanssen?

Harald Serck-Hanssen

Yes, thank you for the question. I think when it comes to the number of write-backs, you can say that most of it is pertaining to five - total of five individual cases. They are all related to the offshore energy - offshore or energy sector.

Jan W. Wolter

Okay. The manufacturing NOK203 million write-backs, so that is in reality, within the offshore/energy segment you're saying?

Rune Bjerke

Yes, I think this is, when it comes to the line manufacturing, I think this is something we've commented on in previous quarter. You could take the manufacturing line to also contain offshore exposure or at least related to the offshore sector. So there's nothing that can be read off out of that line when it comes to spill-over effects and so on.

Jan W. Wolter

Okay. No, but that's fine. And then I wonder about the factors which impact the NII. Rune, I think you alluded to the mortgage repricing that happened on 9th January, that could impact the second quarter as well. And then I wonder about the fees, potential fees for deposit guarantee fee and so on and other factors that could impact the NII over and above the volume growth that you talked about. If you could elaborate a little bit on those factors, please?

Rune Bjerke

I think, yes, it's fair to say that the activity level as such will play a role when it comes to amortization fees coming from the corporate segment as well as the LCI segment and also the activities where you see the IBD entity work together with the large corporate clients entity, together with clients issuing bonds, for example. If we have the activity level we are seeing right now, it should be a positive development. But we can only talk about the situation we are seeing because these markets are volatile. But right now, it looks pretty good. And as I said, funding costs will continue to go down, not only a reduction that we have this quarter, but next quarter will be even further improved. Then we have the hard work we are doing to optimize the product mix. It's not yet clear whether we will end out here. But I see more positive factors from all segments than I see the opposite. So that's why we are pretty positive when we talk about the NII outlook as such.

Jan W. Wolter

Okay. And the last question around the buybacks that you spoke about in previous quarter as well. We can see that the FSA has yet to give the approval for that. What do they need more in order to give you an answer? Or they also, do you have any communication with them at all? Or what are they waiting for, do you think?

Rune Bjerke

Before I answer that question, let me also add to my last answer the development in deposits in the segment for large corporate clients, because from the second quarter, we will really start to see the effect from improved deposit margins related to the regional hospitals and also other public entities, where we should see a significant impact on the deposit margins in the LCI segment on top of what I already mentioned. When it comes to that buyback application, we sent it during the first quarter. I don't think we need to add on more information than we have already delivered to the Norwegian FSA. If they want to communicate with us, we will definitely be open for talks and discussions, and we hope to see the answer so that we can implement the program in 2017. But let me be very clear on one very important thing and that is that all excess capital will be paid out to the owners one way or the other.

Jan W. Wolter

Okay, that's very clear. Many, thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Anton Kryachok from UBS. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Anton Kryachok

Just continuing on the theme of net interest income, please. I think in the past you've mentioned that there were about NOK40 billion of corporate and public deposits in the LCI which were expensive, which you were expecting to refinance at better spreads. And I think in the past, we've talked about 40, 50 basis points improvement on that expense deposit book. Can you please confirm whether those numbers still stand for 2017?

And the second question, related to that, Q4 results, you've alluded to lower wholesale funding costs but didn't quantify them. I was wondering if after the first quarter you would be willing to give us a little bit more numbers around the impact from low wholesale funding costs this year. So that's the first part of the question. And then the second theme, please, on the asset quality. Can you just share with us a little bit more color on what prompted you to have this write-back on existing NPLs of around NOK1 billion? Is it just better oil price environment? Or is there something more tangible like better outcome of certain restructurings or more equity coming in? Basically, any color you can share on what drove that, that would be very helpful.

Rune Bjerke

Let me start to answer the question related to corporate deposits from municipalities, hospitals and other public sector entities. It's absolutely right that we have been talking about NOK40 billion to NOK50 billion. Most of those deposits will be repriced or will be taken off our balance sheet in or after the first quarter this year. So from the second quarter, there will be a start of a positive deposit margin trend. But not all of the NOK40 billion to NOK50 billion will be repriced immediately. The last chunk will be repriced from first quarter 2018. But there are some significant volumes coming up for repricing from second quarter, and in some cases, there will be unprofitable deposits going out of the balance sheet, which will leave a positive margin effect overall in the LCI segment next quarter.

Harald Serck-Hanssen

The question of reversals. It's important to emphasize that the individual reversals we've taken in the quarter are not based on any changing assumptions in terms of market conditions, the day rates for rigs and OSVs, where we have kept basically the same assumptions in the coming years. So the write-backs are results of really three different scenarios. One is whether a customer has raised significant amounts of equity and whether - where our credit position is therefore improved substantially.

The second is where we've achieved restructuring beyond what we could really, what we expected in terms of our position. And the third is where we've exited engagements at better exit terms than what we had expected. Actually, we exited two relationships at 100% or where we received the full loan amount when we have initially taken provisions.

Kjerstin Braathen

Just a couple of words on funding, where we have indicated expectations of a positive effect throughout 2017. You see a smaller effect in the first quarter, and we confirm that we expect this effect to continue and have a higher impact throughout the year. Amongst other, we raised capital on two occasions during the first quarter in a very competitive market at very attractive prices that are repricing more expensive funding that we have on our back books. So we can confirm that trend, but we are not giving any specific numbers as to the effect in 2017.

Rune Bjerke

But this goes for all bond funding. It goes for the covered bonds. It goes for the senior unsecured. And it goes for the subordinated debt as well. So it's very different from what we saw five years back in time and it's very different from what we saw last year and we are in an even more favorable funding position. And bear in mind that the negative outlook that we have from S&P was removed in first quarter this year, so it also gives a push to the bank as an attractive place for deposits due to our very, very high solidity.

Anton Kryachok

Thank you that's very helpful.

Operator

And the next question comes from Matti Ahokas from Danske Bank. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Matti Ahokas

A question on the asset quality as well. Just struck me, obviously, you had this fairly significant write-back or write-backs in the quarter. Why didn't you actually increase the collective provisions by much more than you did in order to kind of smoothen out the development instead of showing this very, very big write-backs and a quite volatile loan-loss line? Did this cross your mind at any point? The second question is regarding the margin outlook. One of your Nordic competitors said yesterday that they don't expect any mortgage repricing in the Norwegian market from now on and the rest of the year. Do you agree with this view?

Terje Turnes

Okay. Maybe I could try to answer the first one, why did this smoothen out the impairment line? Unfortunately, it's not really up to us to smoothen out the line. It is all model driven. And one of the factors that goes into the collective impairment is obviously the oil price and if the oil price goes into the model is backward-looking. So if you look at the average over the last 12 months, you would see that the curve is upward rising, and that's why we get this effect on the collective impairments.

Rune Bjerke

And when it comes to the margins in the mortgage market, we cannot talk about our pricing policy or pricing expectations. But what I can say is that competition is there. It's tough, but it's not as tough at all as we saw 12 months back in time. So bearing that in mind, we are following closely what happens from week-to-week and month-to-month.

Matti Ahokas

Great. If I just may have a follow-up on Terje's comments. So it's a 12-month rolling, backward-looking oil price, which is the key decisive factor for the collective provisions?

Terje Turnes

It is given that where we have negative migration is part of the portfolio that we link to the oil price, yes, that's right. We also had some movement in some of the shipping rates but they were also in a positive development. But the biggest impact has been the average rolling 12 months oil price, which you might remember 12 months ago was significantly lower than what it is today.

Matti Ahokas

Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Johan Ekblom from Bank of America. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Johan Ekblom

Just if we can talk a bit about capital. I guess, number one is, with regards to the buyback, do you feel that you have to be north of 16% before initiating the buyback? Or do you more look sort of longer term where the capital is trending? And then secondly, should we expect you to start paying dividends out of the life company and how significant could this be in terms of increased capital generation going forward?

Rune Bjerke

If you look at our capital position right now, we are at the level higher than the regulatory requirements, including an advice of 100 basis points management buffer. So right now, we are at 15.8%, requirements are at 14.7% and the advice is 100 bps management buffer. But bear in mind that we are generating about 40 bps each quarter in new capital and also the fact that we had quite a few negative impacts on the financial instrument side this quarter. So we cannot see anything that is or should oppose our intention to start the buyback program as soon as possible. But we need an approval from the FSA, and we are looking forward to receive the answer. And as I've said many times now, if anything happens related to the buyback ambition, we will pay out excess capital one way or the other, whatever happens.

Kjerstin Braathen

And I can comment on with regards to the life insurance company, where, as many of you may know, the FSA issued a letter last year stating that they wanted the life insurance company to finish up their long life reservation before starting to pay dividend. And this is the priority in our life insurance company at the moment. We have reserved an additional or we have remaining only NOK500 million of the total of approximately NOK13 billion that we are reserving for long-life provisioning, and the ambition is to finalize that during the course of 2017 to be in a position to distribute. I think that is the main target. And we cannot sort of comment specifically on the amount, but the ambition is to get back into a position to pay dividend to the parent in 2017.

Johan Ekblom

Maybe if I can just follow up on that. If we look at the business unit traditional pension products, I mean, given that, it should essentially be in, albeit a very long dated runoff. Is there any reason that once the longevity reserving is done, that you can't pay out 100% to the parent company?

Anders Skjævestad

It's Anders Skjævestad. We are in a process of discussing and reviewing what the necessary Solvency II level needs to be, how much about [ph] 100% do we need to keep the Norwegian FSA happy. So we are in a little bit early stage to conclude on whether it should be 35%, 55% or 100% for 2017, but we are committed to make a significance under the final percentage need to be. We will comment on that in the second half in 2017.

Rune Bjerke

But bear in mind, what we had done in the past and that is to maneuver in a kind of balancing act where we need to take everything into account as we had traditionally taken, I think, step-wise, and I think that will be the case with a life insurance - life insurance dividend as well. But good thing is that we are done in 2017 and that we are in a position to pay dividend to the parent. And we have no reasons not to maneuver in a sophisticated way so that the shareholders can be happy or the assets we have in life insurance.

Anders Skjævestad

And remember, the money doesn't go away, so whether we start with 100% in 2017 or '18 or even '19, that the money will eventually come up to the holding company.

Rune Bjerke

And you also know that we are very eager to deliver on the 12% return on equity ambition and we shouldn't keep more equity than needed in any part of the group.

Johan Ekblom

Very clear, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Yafei Tian from Citigroup. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Yafei Tian

Thank you. I have two questions. The first one is around net interest income, particularly around the mortgage repricing. Previously, you mentioned that the mortgage repricing at around NOK700 million of net interest income to the group. And how much of that NOK700 million is in the first quarter numbers? Do you still expect to see further NIM expansion in the personal division? And then along that question is on the volume trends, you mentioned very strong growth in the personal individual loan to individuals. And when you look at from a group, customer loan growth is 1.5%. If I were to simply annualize that and that is around 6% of annual growth and we already see consistent pattern over the past 2 quarters of around NOK23 billion of volume growth. Why are you being so conservative in your volume guidance going forward? And lastly, more of a very quick question on the FX trading. I see a little bit of a decline in the trading volume that is relative to the high number in fourth quarter. What's driving that decline?

Kjerstin Braathen

I can start by a comment on the margins. You're correct. We said after repricing not only in the personal customer segment but also partially in the corporate sector to the customers that have floating rate loans. There was a repricing announced at the end of last year. This pricing took effect before year end in the corporate segment and almost half into January for the personal banking customers. And the aggregate effect of these repricings, we have said, will be NOK700 million approximately on an annual basis. So this will have an effect throughout second, third and fourth quarter, but it also had an effect for the majority of the first quarter with exception of the first couple of weeks in January.

Volumes, we have guided for more or less flat growth due to a rebalancing of our activity from the more cyclical sectors in the large corporate portfolio to growth in personal customers and SMEs. And you are right, the volumes on the balance sheet, if you look at the end of fourth quarter towards the end of first quarter, there is a growth. However, if you look at the average volumes to the bank, they are down by seven, by little more than NOK7 billion in the quarter. So the trend is downwards. NOK14 billion of these billions are a reduction in large corporates, where NOK9 billion are in the oil-related industries where we have signaled that we would like to see a reduction.

It's not our intention to be conservative. We have a 12-month sound trailing growth in personal customers of more than 5%. There's a very sound growth in SMEs. But in totality, the flattish guiding is more a reflection of the fact that we see that we can use the capital smarter, grow in some areas and reduce in others. So we do not expect an annualized growth, as you're saying, by 6%, more or less flattish. If there are opportunities interesting growth that deliver returns to shareholder, we will open up for that, but we will not see a lot of growth in '17.

The rebalancing will continue also in '18. And towards the end of '18 and '19, we will be back to a more normalized growth pace, around 2% to 3% per year. On the FX trading, it's nothing specific. I mean first quarter, in terms of trading, first quarter, both on the customer side and in the trading book, activities have been much better than first quarter last year. If you're talking about changes from fourth quarter, I think they're just market fluctuations that are giving these results.

Yafei Tian

Sure. Can I just follow up on the volume question? I noticed if I were to just look at the three main business lines, I agree that the volume growth in those three major business lines are muted. At group level, it's quite bigger, the increase. So where are the loans going to? Where is it booked? Is it the transfer from personal banking to life business? I'm just trying to make my head work around what is driving the group level from volume growth?

Kjerstin Braathen

What is driving the group level growth is growth in the personal customers, growth in SMEs and more or less flat volumes, if you consider LCI at end of fourth quarter compared to end of first quarter. But what I'm pointing out in addition to this is that if you look at the average volumes, which are important to look at for LCI to get the trend, the average volumes are down.

Rune Bjerke

The item you are referring to has to do with money market repo activities and it's not part of the segments as such. So it's profitable repo activities. It's not a planned growth in one of the business segments.

Yafei Tian

Sure, sure. Can I just follow up again on the net interest income, particularly the treasury net interest income? You reported a very strong quarter of NOK215 million, and that's a big delta Q-on-Q. You also mentioned about including funding costs going forward. So can we just extrapolate this level of the treasury division?

Kjerstin Braathen

I'm not sure where we show the specifics from Treasury, but NII growth in total is - the major impact on the NII comes from the repricing of the margins, positive effect from other net interest incomes and fees. And there is a negative effect in the first quarter from the fact that there are 2 less interest days in the quarter. And something is a part of treasury, and as we've stated, there will be an increasing effect from reduced funding cost throughout the year.

Yafei Tian

Sure. I was looking at the net interest income from other operations and elimination, that is NOK251 million reported.

Rune Bjerke

I think we have to get back to you on that. We need to dig deeper into the details in the table you are referring to. So we will come back to that.

Yafei Tian

Sure thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Riccardo Rovere from Mediobanca.

Riccardo Rovere

Good afternoon to everybody. Three questions, if I may. The first one is probably for Terje Turnes. On collective provisions, you stated that this quarter you charged basically nothing because of the oil price. The oil price effect, correct me if I am wrong, the reserve-based lending, aside from reserve based, do you any reason why, with the situation as it is today, why all of a sudden you should start charging collective provisions again on the rest of the portfolio, which is oil and gas and energy related aside reserve-based lending? This is my first question.

The second question I have is on the, let's say, regulatory capital side. From your wording, my understanding is that you see the buyback as a kind of ancillary instrument to the cash DPS. Is it correct to say that? And related to that, I was wondering whether - is there any other regulatory trap or ambushes that is cooking from the Norwegian FSA? And when you talk about an even playing field, and I see you mentioned the Danske and Handelsbanken. It's not easy for you to compete with them. What kind of answer do you get from your regulator when you mention the capital requirement in Norway versus some other countries? And last thing I wanted to ask you is on Vipps. What is the value of Vipps into your balance sheet? And where is it booked?

Terje Turnes

Okay. Riccardo, maybe I should try to go first. The oil price development as such in that used towards the collective impairments has nothing to do with reverse-based lending. We are talking about oil price in two different aspects here. One is the oil price we use when we calculate the value of reserve-based lending. That is, of course, changing that approximately every half year, every quarter. And that is just used in the credit process to test the quality of single loans. So if you had an effect for that, it would turn up in the individual provisions. The oil price we talked about earlier is actually an industry indicator that we test the whole portfolio against.

So one of the most important indicators for us at DNB is obviously oil price. And that is calculated on the backwards 12 months rolling average and that will hit the whole - well, most of the portfolio somehow. And that's where the low collective impairments are coming from. So two very separate issues here, yes.

Rune Bjerke

And regarding the Norwegian FSA, I mean, they have worked hard to make all Norwegian banks much, much more solid. And I think they have fulfilled their ambition and that we are very close to the plateau level, which we have been talking about for a couple of years, actually. And I don't foresee any new regulatory traps going forward. I think there will be a gradual conversion between European regulation and Nordic regulation, but it will go very, very slow in our direction.

It's also so that we are getting closer and closer to the timing where the floor will be removed and that we will face in Basel III regulation in Norway as well. We haven't heard about timing for that yet, but I have the feeling that we are getting closer and closer to the situation where we will leave the transitional rules. I don't think we will get any advantages out of that, but we are prepared to meet Basel IV regulation. We feel that we are at a very comfortable level. So the only thing that I can see out in the horizon might be a shift in the countercyclical buffer. We have still 50 bps to go and there could be ups and downs in the Pillar 2 requirements as well. But if they act in a rational way, there shouldn't be sharp or significant fluctuations beside that.

Kjerstin Braathen

I'll just quickly answer your question on Vipps. All the investments into Vipps has been taken as costs along each quarter, so there's no value attached to Vipps in our balance sheet anywhere. There are revenue and costs related to the transactions in the fee line, where we have said that we are targeting a running cash breakeven during second half of 2017. And there's still some costs that are taken on the IT line, but nothing on the balance sheet.

Riccardo Rovere

Okay. Very clear. If I may get back 1 second on your answer on the Basel on the floor, are you basically saying that your risk-weighted assets might eventually go down by, say, 10%? Transition rules is about 10% of the total, but then Basel IV will probably kick in so the net effect is going to be zero. But Basel IV is going to kick in or they will find a way to, let's say, neutralize the impact from the removal, from lifting of the transition rules before Basel IV?

Rune Bjerke

I think one way or the other, we will end up in the same situation that we are now when it comes to the sum of all requirements. We will not foresee any potential improvements in our capital regulation, but we do not foresee the opposite either. So more or less, neutral. And Basel 3.5 or Basel IV will close the gap from where we should be to where we actually are.

Riccardo Rovere

Okay, clear thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Jacob Kruse from Autonomous. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Jacob Max Kruse

Just two very quick questions. Firstly, is there any thinking that with the oil and shipping industries improving that you might rethink that reshuffling of volumes away from those cyclical sectors given your strength as a bank in that market? Secondly, just if you could tell us roughly how - I understand there was another interchange fee impact in Q1 '17. Is that the new one? Or is that just the old interchange fee that happened during last year?

Kjerstin Braathen

Just quickly on the interchange, it's the same capping and interchange fees that I was referring to.

Jacob Max Kruse

Okay, thank you.

Harald Serck-Hanssen

This is Harald, the Head of LCI. I think it's very important when it comes to the rebalancing that we've communicated that we stick to our principles because it would be foolish to fall for the temptation to turn on that. DNB has historically been too vulnerable to the cyclical segments. The share price of DNB has to a large extent has been affected by uncontrollable changes in the oil price and the Baltic dry bulk index. And it remains our aim to diversify the large corporate portfolio so that we become far less dependent on these cyclical and capital intensive industries.

What I should say is that we - our ambition is to maintain our leading position within these industries by using the capital markets more actively and by turning around the capital quicker. Because in addition to the risk concentration aspect, it's also an element of capital use because these industries require a lot of capital and they tend to be long tender loans. And that's another added reason for why it's important for us to rebalance the portfolio and take down our exposure in these segments. Heard that?

Jacob Max Kruse

Yes, perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Daniel Do-Thoi from JPMorgan.

Daniel Do-Thoi

Just got three, hopefully, very quick questions. The first one is on oil, at your Capital Markets Day, you discussed that about third of your NOK50 billion offshore portfolio had been recapitalized at that stage in time. If you could just give us the number as it stands today and also where it or where you expect it to be towards the end of the year.

And then on the collective provisions, you mentioned earlier that you see mostly positive developments on a 12-month rolling basis in oil and sort of freight rates. Are there any important indicators that are actually moving the other way? And then thirdly, just a follow-up on the life insurance question. Some of your peers have actually already set out target solvency levels and formulated dividend policies on the back of that. Are there any structural reasons that would suggest that you need to stick to a higher or perhaps even lower ratio as compared to your peers?

Terje Turnes

Okay. Daniel, maybe I could try to answer the first two questions. You are right, we said that we were one-third through the restructuring on our Capital Markets Day. We now done more than half of the restructuring. So we are well underway. And we see the end of the restructuring period. And secondly, on the collective impairment indicators, we actually had a quarter where all the indicators are going in positive directions, so we had no negative indicator development over the last three months.

Daniel Do-Thoi

And so just on the first one, you're about halfway now or just over halfway. You're close to 100% at the end of the year or does it sort of drag on into 2018?

Terje Turnes

Well, we do work towards solving as many cases as possible. Whether the number is going to be 80, 85 or 100 is very hard to predict. Maybe Harald here has something to add to that.

Harald Serck-Hanssen

Yes, I think we've previously said that 2016 would be the year of OSVs and 2017 would be the year of restructuring on the rig side. When it comes to our rig exposure, a lot of those situations has been solved by the capital markets because the number of the US drilling companies have raised equity. And we also sold out of one challenging case and we have restructured another. So I would say that on the rig side, we are actually ahead of the schedule that we have communicated previously.

Kjerstin Braathen

I'm not sure we got your last question. If we could just ask you to repeat that.

Anders Skjævestad

On the life cycle? Yes, on the life cycle, I can answer the question. First of all, I cannot comment on the solvency policy and levels of peers since I also don't have detailed information about how they ended up and what they said. What I will just, and I will refer to what Rune has said for 20 minutes ago, it's not our intention to pile up any money in the life company more than necessary and that's the statement as of today. And we will come back later in the second half of 2017 with a more precise Solvency II level.

Daniel Do-Thoi

Okay, fine. That's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Now we only have questions left in this queue and they're the only ones too. So the first one is from Adrian Cighi from RBC.

Adrian Cighi

This is Adrian Cighi from RBC. I have one question, please. I'm trying to square off two separate pieces of guidance on capital and capital returns. On one hand, you guide to flat risk-weighted assets into 2017 due to this rebalancing. And on the other hand, you guided, one way or another, returning all excess capital to shareholders above the plateau level. Taking these together and assuming no increase in capital requirements, is there any reason for not being able to pay 100% of profits between dividends and buybacks in both of these years before even considering impacts from upstreaming capital from the life insurance in '18?

Rune Bjerke

We will not comment on specific expectations out there in the market and what you should put into your models. I mean, that is really up to you. But I've said many times that we should learn our lessons from what has happened in other markets. And if we are too eager and too aggressive when it comes to promising 100% payout ratios or acting in a way that might provoke regulator, politicians or stakeholders out there, it might be a bounce back. So we are trying to do this as prudent and balanced in a balancing way, so that we do not get a bounce back. But we - and I can just repeat on that, our intention is not to keep excess capital within the bank. Our intention is to follow up on profitable opportunities and to pay out more than 50% in cash and to start up a buyback program this year. So when we get to the presentation of the annual results of 2017 in the beginning of '18, we will see what the number we'll end up with.

Operator

And there's one more question and that's another question from Riccardo Rovere from Mediobanca. Please go ahead your line is now open.

Riccardo Rovere

I am actually okay. All questions have already been answered. Thanks.

Rune Helland

Okay, thank you. Thank you for your participation and your questions. And we will all wish you a good weekend. Thank you.

Kjerstin Braathen

Thank you.

Rune Bjerke

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you for joining this meeting. You may now replace your handsets to end this call. Thank you.

