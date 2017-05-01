Key Technology's (KTEC) CEO John Ehren on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Key Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:KTEC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Ginger Petty - Investor Relations

John Ehren - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Siegal - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

James Ricchiuti - Needham & Company, LLC

Thank you, Ashley. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for the Key Technology Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter Conference Call. Hosting the call today will be Jack Ehren, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Siegal, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay on the Investor Relations home page of our website at www.key.net.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that comments made in today's call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These and other cautionary statements are listed in today's release. For a more detailed discussion, please refer to the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2016.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Jack Ehren, President and Chief Executive Officer, for a discussion of the company's results.

Thank you, Ginger. Good afternoon. In our second quarter of fiscal 2017, we continued our progress on the execution of our long-term strategy. For the second fiscal quarter and year-to-date, we achieved significantly higher gross margins and improved operating results and bookings compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year with very similar net sales levels. Our gross margin percentage improvement for the second quarter and year-to-date compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year resulted from increased margins in both our automated inspection systems and process systems in North America and EMEIA.

Our orders were the second highest of any second quarter order level. And we have now delivered 8 consecutive quarters of year-over-year quarterly order growth. Our ending backlog of $54.4 million, is up 43% over the prior year's second quarter ending backlog and is the largest quarter-end backlog in our company's history.

We have continued to build on the prior fiscal year's record order levels in the EMEIA region. With second quarter and year-to-date EMEIA orders in Euros increasing by 70% and 61%, respectively over the same periods in the prior fiscal year. The last 3 quarters have been our largest 3 individual EMEIA bookings quarters ever. Growth in EMEIA continues to be a very important component of our overall strategic plan. We are extremely focused on bringing new differentiated and value-added solutions to this market that effectively address the unique needs and requirements of EMEIA food processors and to increase Key's market penetration in this region.

The second quarter, again, contained a number of strategic wins for our new VERYX platform and other Key solutions in both North America and EMEIA in all 3 of our core markets of processed potatoes, processed fruit and vegetables and nuts and dried fruits. The second quarter included significant orders associated with a large plant expansion project with Lutosa, a Belgian subsidiary of McCain Foods Limited. McCain is a major international potato processor with processing facilities across the globe. These orders include multiple VERYX systems for inspection of processed and finished frozen potato strips as well as our industry-leading process system and integrated solutions.

Additional large orders for the same expansion project were received in our third fiscal quarter of 2017 resulting in total orders for this project of approximately $9 million.

Orders in North America for the second quarter and year-to-date were also solid with multiple important strategic wins with VERYX and other key solutions. Our industry-leading process systems solutions were again a very important component of our overall second quarter and year-to-date bookings, net sales and margins.

Providing our customers with a fully integrated solution including our engineering, applications expertise, project management, optical sorting and process systems is a true differentiator for Key and provides unique value to our customers.

We continue to see significant opportunities for our new VERYX platform and other Key industry-leading solutions in all of our core markets globally. Consistent with our flexible global operating strategy, the VERYX systems and the majority of the process systems solutions that were shipped to EMEIA customer locations in the first half of fiscal 2017 were also manufactured in our EMEIA manufacturing facilities.

The VERYX platform has been designed for manufacturability, serviceability, modularity, configurability and cost.

The expanded manufacturing flexibility enables Key to effectively drive up customer responsiveness with lower lead times and freight cost, while also reducing the risks associated with fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

Our manufacturing and state-of-the-art customer innovation and solution centers in both EMEIA and North America and our strong global technical expertise and industry experience are enabling Key to execute on our strategy to optimally partner with our global customer base by providing strategically located, regional manufacturing, sales and technical support.

Our record backlog at the end of the second fiscal quarter positions Key well for the second half of fiscal 2017. We anticipate that the net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 will be significantly higher than the net sales recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Throughout 2017 and beyond, we will continue to release the VERYX platform for new applications and with additional capacities and functionalities, which we expect will continue to drive increased orders for VERYX globally.

We remain passionately focused on innovation, industry-leading solutions, and continual process efficiency improvement throughout all functional areas of our company.

We are pleased that we have made continued progress during the first 6 months of fiscal 2017 in bookings, margins, operating results, EMEIA growth and with our new VERYX platform.

We continue to focus on the execution of our long-term strategy and the generation of attractive returns for the company and our shareholders.

Thank you, and I will now turn the call over to Jeff for discussion of our second quarter financial results.

Thank you, Jack. I will now discuss the second quarter results for fiscal 2017. Second quarter net sales were $27.4 million compared with $28.5 million reported in the same quarter a year ago. Sales of automated inspection systems in the second quarter totaled $8.7 million compared with $9.6 million in the same period a year ago, a 9% decrease. This decrease was primarily due to the timing of shipments. Second quarter net sales of process systems were $11.6 million compared with $11.9 million in 2016, a 2% decrease. This decrease was across most product lines.

Parts and service net sales were $7.1 million versus $7 million in the same period a year ago. Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 were slightly lower than our expectations resulting from shipment and installations that due to customer request and schedule changes were delayed until after the end of the second quarter.

Gross profit for the second quarter was $9.1 million compared with $8.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2016. As a percent of sales, margins of 33.2% increased from the 29.7% reported for the same quarter a year ago. This increase was primarily due to a more favorable product mix. Operating expenses of $9.2 million for the second quarter were 33.5% of net sales compared with $9.1 million or 31.9% of net sales for the same quarter last year. Operating expenses for the 3-month period ended March 31, 2017, were affected compared to the same period in the prior year by increased sales and marketing expenses, offset by decreased research and development expenses.

The net loss for the second quarter was $216,000 or $0.03 for fully diluted share compared with the net loss of $550,000 or $0.09 per share in the same period last year. I will now discuss the second quarter 2017 orders and backlog. For the second quarter ended March 31, we recorded new orders of $35.8 million. Last year's second quarter new orders totaled $29.2 million. The increase in orders was primarily due to a $3.7 million increase in automated inspection systems and a $3 million increase in process systems. The increase in automated inspection systems was due primarily to belt-fed products and ADR products. The second quarter again contained a number of strategic wins for VERYX platform in both North America and EMEIA including significant orders associated with the large plant expansion in EMEIA. Our backlog at the end of the second quarter was $54.4 million, this compares with $38 million at the end of the second quarter last year.

Backlog of $54.4 million is the highest quarterly amount in the history of the company. The backlog mix at the end of the second quarter was 45% automated inspection systems, 51% process systems and 4% parts and service.

For the 6 months ended March 31, 2017, net sales were $54.7 million, as compared to $53.3 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net sales were up 13% in automated inspection systems, down 6% in process systems and up 4% in parts and service. The net loss for the first 6 months of fiscal 2017 was $0.03 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $0.36 per diluted share in the first 6 months of 2016.

Cash at the end of the quarter was $8.5 million, compared with $10.5 million at September 30, 2016.

Looking forward, we expect the results in the second half of 2017 to be significantly improved from the small loss in the first half of the year. Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 are expected to increase significantly, as compared to the net sales recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Sequentially, gross margin percentages are expected to increase slightly in the third quarter of fiscal 2017, as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 are anticipated to increase moderately, as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017 due to the anticipated increase in net sales. I will now turn the call back over to Jack.

John Ehren

Thank you, Jeff. We will now open up the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jim Ricchiuti from Needham & Company. Your line is open.

James Ricchiuti

Yeah, thank you. Good afternoon. Jack or Jeff, I wonder if you could talk a little bit about the backlog and what percent of that backlog might be converted into revenues in the current fiscal year? It's probably for you, Jeff.

John Ehren

Well, first of all, as Jeff said, we expect our shipments in the third quarter to be substantially higher than what they were in the third quarter of last year. And so there is a significant portion of the backlog that is expected to ship in this coming quarter.

James Ricchiuti

Okay. Jack, what do you think your addressable market is growing at? Just broadly speaking, what do you think the market growth is?

John Ehren

Well, I think, that's a difficult question, because it varies by each of the core markets very dramatically within periods of time. But if you look at marketing information, our core markets are viewed as growing in that around 5% compounded annual growth rate on an annual basis.

James Ricchiuti

And what we're seeing - it sounds like what we're seeing is you guys are clearly taking some share here. I mean your order growth has been very healthy, double-digit growth over the last number of quarters. That would presume that you are gaining share. At the same time, would you say that the overall industry environment for investment - capital investment for your customers has improved fairly significantly over the past year or so?

John Ehren

I would say that right now the potato market, especially in Europe, has been very strong. And fortunately, we've been able to capitalize on that. And we do have customers in particular in the potato market that have been making significant investments, as we announced today. The vegetable side tends to be less robust at this point in time, but we would expect and hope to see some increase in the investments in the vegetables as well as in the nuts and dried fruits. But definitely right now, the potato market, especially in Europe, is definitely robust.

James Ricchiuti

Can you say what - of that $9 million order with Lutosa that was just announced, it sounds like a portion of that - of those bookings were received in the fiscal third quarter. Can you give us some sense as to how that large order might have broken up between Q2, Q3?

John Ehren

The majority of the $9 million was in Q2. But the orders in Q3 were in the 7 figures as well, but the majority was in Q2.

James Ricchiuti

Okay, I'll just jump back in the queue, if anybody else would like to ask.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have a follow-up from Jim Ricchiuti from Needham & Company.

James Ricchiuti

Jack, you've also been talking about releasing new VERYX platforms or expanding the applications for VERYX over the course of this year. Is there anything more you could say about that as to what types of applications or perhaps the timeline?

John Ehren

We'll continue to release the VERYX platform throughout 2017 and beyond for different capacities, in different sizes of the VERYX platform, both on the chute-fed as well as the belt-fed systems. So today, we have the most popular sizes for our core markets release. But for example, in certain applications in our Intercon regions, for example, they are not - the customers do not have operations there as large as our major customers in the other regions of the world. And so having lower capacity type units will enable us to be more successful and start penetrating some of those opportunities. So we will continue to release different sizes in both the chute and the belt, both lower capacity as well as higher capacities than the ones we've released to the market today. And with regards to insertion points, we will tend to keep that confidential as to which applications will be going out.

James Ricchiuti

And regarding your commentary about the current quarter revenues being up significantly. Tough to get a sense as to how you define significantly - a significant increase, is it - can you give any additional color on that from a historical perspective?

John Ehren

Well, I would say that if you go back to the third quarter of last year, that was $36.2 million and we're saying it's going to be significantly above that.

James Ricchiuti

Given that, your gross margins, I think, you're talking about being up modestly, and I guess, you had a pretty favorable mix in the current quarter. But given that the level of revenues that you appear to be anticipating for the June quarter, why wouldn't the margins - why wouldn't you see perhaps a more significant expansion in gross margins?

John Ehren

Well, we - first of all, we did have very strong utilization in this past quarter, as we did do - we did produce a substantial amount of work that will ship in the third quarter. So there are shipments that are happening early in the third quarter that require a lot of production. So we were effectively utilizing our facilities in the second quarter. As we continue to move forward with the mix of our products, we will continue to see improvements in our margins, as well as keeping the utilization high. But given the total mix of the products, our estimate at this point in time is that the margin will be increased, but not significantly over what they were this past quarter or the current year-to-date.

James Ricchiuti

Okay, and on OpEx. Any additional color you could provide on how we might think about your operating expense levels as you enter what looks like it's going to be a pretty strong fiscal second half from a revenue standpoint?

John Ehren

Well, we would expect them right now to go up as Jeff said, moderately over the Q2 levels. And the biggest reason for that is, obviously, sales-related expenses for the significantly higher revenues that will occur - are expected to occur in the third quarter. And we would expect in the fourth quarter not to be as high as the third quarter, but we haven't really said anything about the fourth quarter at this point.

James Ricchiuti

Anything with respect to - your R&D levels for at least the first half of the year have been fairly steady, stable. Is there any - should we be thinking about R&D in any different light given what you're seeing and planning to do in terms of additional releases of VERYX?

John Ehren

Yes, we don't expect the R&D to go up, but maybe down a little bit, but consistent with what their run levels have been.

James Ricchiuti

Okay, thanks a lot. Congrats on the demand in the quarter.

John Ehren

Thank you, Jim.

John Ehren

I would just like to say thank you again to everybody for your continued support. And we look forward again to talking with all of you again next quarter. Thank you very much.

