Seagate Technology: An Income Darling At A Cheap Price

STX is generating more than enough free cash from operating activities to keep the dividend high.

A year-long surge in price for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) came to a dramatic end over the past week, with a miss on revenues leading to a precipitous 16% decline in a single day. It should come as no surprise, as any stock that's gone so consistently upward was bound to be extremely sensitive to even relatively minor negative news.

STX Price data by YCharts

That's a prototypical overreaction to what in the grand scheme of things is relatively minor news. Today, we will examine the underlying prospects of Seagate after this event and see whether this is a genuine buying opportunity.

Stability

PC sales have been on the decline in recent years, and with Seagate's business heavily dependent on sales to original equipment manufacturers, it's been a drag on revenue. There are some early signs that sales may be starting to recover, which is a reason for some hope.

This revenue decline has been by no means a constant drop-off. Rather, the latest PC market weakness took a bite out of revenue, and has been flat since, with analysts projecting revenues staying roughly flat. Seagate CEO Steve Luczo's own assessment of Seagate as operating in a "stable" environment was scorned a bit in the financial media, given the stock's selloff, but the analysts' numbers present his assessment as a fair one.

Intel to the rescue?

If there is one thing dragging down Seagate's sales as much as the cyclical market, it's the dramatic performance difference between Seagate's hard drives and the more expensive solid state drives (SSDs).

The performance difference between Windows 10 with an SSD and a hard drive is night and day, and if things don't change, hard drives could quickly be relegated to lower-end, cheaper systems.

Luckily, this is the personal computer we're talking about, and things always change. Just this past week, figures started emerging on Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) new Optane memory, showing that hard drives outfitted with it see a massive performance jump, bringing them closer to in-line with the SSDs, while still retaining the much cheaper price of a hard drive, and the much larger storage capacity.

This could be a game changer in the storage market, and once again cement the hard drives; a market which Seagate is a leader within, as the go-to choice in all but very narrow niches of the computer market.

And that dividend

When I last wrote about Seagate in mid-2015, I emphasized the company's dividend, and specifically the ongoing growth of that dividend.

The dividend is still the most important part of the story today, though with that growth having continued apace, we can't necessarily expect huge further dividend growth from the current 63 cents per quarter. We can, however, all very much enjoy a 6% dividend yield.

Dividend 2014 $1.67 2015 $2.05 2016 $2.43 2017 $2.72

The current dividend levels can be easily sustained too - a fact that's particularly important to determine when a selloff puts a yield into such appealing territory.

Over the past nine months, Seagate has generated $1.67 billion in cash from operating activities. Remember, the $2.72 annual dividends only cost about $800 million in cash. But it's also important to note that this is a substantial year-over-year improvement to the $1.41 billion in cash generated in the first nine months of the previous year. We can likely expect another $300 million or so in such free cash generated by fiscal year's end.

Conclusion

I was very skeptical that the 16% price drop last week was justified by Seagate's most recent earnings, and came away from analyzing the 10-Q and other surrounding information more convinced than ever that this was a dramatic overreaction.

Seagate is a very appealingly priced income stock, and this recent selloff has provided an excellent entry point, particularly for those looking for a long-term play.

On top of that, Seagate has some $3 billion in cash on hand, and is generating a couple of billion annually in positive cash from operations. While it's not clear that we can count on continued dividend growth at the rapid pace we've seen in recent years, the company could well sustain some additional growth, and is worth buying even if the dividend stays flat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.