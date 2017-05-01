A Dividend Cut, Now What?

Last September, I suggested that Liberty Property Trust (LPT) was likely to cut its dividend. In my “buyer beware” article, I explained that:

Based on estimated 2017 AFFO of $2.09 per share and a payout ratio of 75%, the dividend would be $1.57 per share, which translates to a dividend cut of around 18%.

My recommendation then was to wait on LPT before purchasing new shares, based on the premise that “dividend safety is paramount when you are buying dividend-paying stocks.”

When analyzing REITs, it’s always critical to pay close attention to the overall safety of the dividend, including the overall durability and sustainability of the earnings stream. While LPT has made good strides with selling non-core properties, I suggested that it would be best to wait on a “dividend reset” before adding new shares.

During the first quarter, LPT adjusted the dividend on its common shares to $0.40 per share, with an annualized run rate of $1.60 per share. In other words, I was almost “spot on” as I predicted LPT’s dividend would be decreased to $1.57 per share (annualized).

Is it time to purchase shares in LPT now that the dividend is cut?

Let’s Dig Deeper

LPT has been around over 40 years (and for over 22 years as a public company), and according to Wikipedia, the company’s predecessor, Rouse & Associates, was formed in 1972 by William Rouse, George Congdon, David Hammers and Menard Doswell, to develop warehouse space in Southern New Jersey.

Between 1974 and 1994, Rouse expanded into Baltimore, the UK, the Piedmont Triad area, and other markets. In 1994, Rouse converted to a REIT and changed its name to Liberty Property Trust.

Over the previous two decades, LPT has amassed a diverse portfolio, including industrial, manufacturing, distribution, hotels, residential, biopharmaceutical, and office space. During that time, Liberty has developed over 71 million square feet - a model differentiated by its development relationships with corporate America. Today, LPT has a market cap of approximately $8.5 billion and the portfolio consists of 568 industrial and office properties totaling 99 million square feet.

Like many REITs, LPT was not able to sustain its dividend payouts during the latest recession, and the company was forced to cut its dividend. The latest dividend cut is the second cut in 10 years.

LPT is one of the larger REITs that has a focused development strategy. At one time, the company owned a majority of suburban office properties (54% in 2007), and over the last several years, it has transitioned into a distribution (71% today). Here's a snapshot of the product realignment:

LPT has opted to bulk up its US industrial focus by entering into new markets such as Phoenix, Charlotte/Raleigh, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, Southern California, Central New Jersey, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Indianapolis. As evidenced by the chart above, LPT sold over $1.208 billion of non-core properties in 2016.

In recent years, LPT has sold off a large part of its portfolio and the company intends to exit markets such as Minnesota, Northern Virginia, South Florida, and Tampa. Also, the company plans to reduce suburban office exposure in Philadelphia and Phoenix. Liberty is active in 12 of the top 15 industrial markets and has access to 60% of the nation’s industrial business. LPT’s top industrial market is Lehigh Valley/Central PA:

You can see why Lehigh Valley is LPT’s top market, as illustrated below:

LPT’s office portfolio is focused on four core markets:

Disciplined at Development

LPT’s pipeline includes 1.2 million square feet leased in the development pipeline. In LPT’s 23 markets, industrial construction activity was approximately 145 million square feet, representing about 1.8% of the total inventory.

This amount is consistent with Q4-16, evidencing the development discipline and the percentage pre-leased in the pipeline actually increased from the fourth quarter to 35%. So in this environment, LPT is initiating $96 million in industrial development starts in Q1 with a pipeline at $1.6 billion and 8 million square feet under construction.

During the quarter, LPT delivered one property in Phoenix, totaling 215,000 square feet at an investment of $16.3 million. The project was 82% leased at delivery and has a current yield of 8.5%.

In addition, LPT started four wholly-owned projects during the fourth quarter, totaling 777,000 square feet at an investment of $84 million. One of these projects with 366,000 square foot was a build-to-suit for a freight forwarder in Dallas.

The three inventory buildings averaged 137,000 square feet and are located in the Chicago, O’Hare submarket, South Florida and Southern California - all top tier markets with vacancy rates at or below 5% and with the construction inventory as a percent of total market inventory of less than 2%.

LPT’s anticipated deliveries for 2017 include 12 projects in 8 different markets, totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet. Two of these projects totaling 227,000 square feet are office buildings in Phoenix and Philadelphia Navy Yard and are 84% leased.

The remaining 10 projects are industrial, located in seven different markets and total approximately 2 million square feet. At the end of the fourth quarter, these buildings were 37% leased. Subsequent to quarter end, LPT has a signed lease and lease negotiations with another transaction that would bring this occupancy to 62%.

The Balance Sheet

LPT’s line of credit balance at the end of the fourth quarter had $115 million outstanding. Each of the company’s credit metrics also showed improvement over the year-ago period and is reflective of the company’s improved financial position. S&P reaffirmed the company’s BBB corporate credit rating in March with a stable outlook, following Moody’s reaffirmation of a Baa1 stable rating back in January.

Latest Earnings

In Q1-17, LPT’s FFO was $0.60 per share compared to $0.62 per share in the same quarter in 2016. The quarter’s results included $0.02 per share of anticipated JV other income, primarily related to a project in the UK, offset by $0.03 of additional compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of long-term incentive compensation in accordance with the retirement plan.

LPT’s industrial same-store NOI was up 2% in this first quarter on a straight line basis and 2.4% on a cash basis on a combination of increased occupancy, which averaged 96.6% during the first quarter and higher than anticipated rent growth of 17.8%. Nearly 100% of these leases have built-in escalators.

LPT’s same-store NOI for the office portfolio was negatively impacted by the two specific move-outs in Southeastern PA. Excluding these two move-outs, office same-store NOI would have increased 2.8% in the first quarter on a straight line basis and 4.7% on a cash basis. Roughly 70% of this office space has been released with rent commencement expected around midyear.

Office rents increased 11.6% on renewal and replacement leases during the quarter, and all of these leases contain built-in escalators. LPT updated its full-year 2017 NAREIT FFO guidance of $2.42 to $2.52 per share to reflect the first quarter’s actual results, which was a $0.02 increase at the bottom end of the original range.

A Dividend Cut, Now What?

So, now that LPT has cut its dividend, what next?

Let’s take a look at the dividend yield:

Now let’s take a look at the P/FFO, compared with these select peers:

As you can see, there are no bargains with LPT, but the company has had a volatile earnings history:

Let’s examine LPT’s payout ratio (I used AFFO data here):

The dividend is much safer now, with a payout ratio of 82% and declining. However, even after the dividend cut, shares are not trading with a margin of safety. I consider W.P. Carey (WPC), Gramercy Property Trust (GPT), and STAG Industrial (STAG) better buys. In the office sector, I like City Office (CIO).

My latest on WPC (HERE), GPT (HERE), STAG (HERE), and CIO (HERE).

