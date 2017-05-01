Simon Says Quality Wins The Race

It’s no surprise the role that e-commerce giant Amazon is playing in the industry today.

With the stock trading at a 31% discount to estimated NAV, SPG bought back approximately $238 million of stock in the first quarter.

Global retail REIT Simon Property Group (SPG) reported first-quarter earnings last Thursday, with a funds from operations (or FFO) that fell slightly, short of analysts’ expectations, amid what many have called a tough environment for brick-and-mortar retail.

But the mall REIT giant has maintained its full-year FFO guidance nonetheless, and it declared a nice dividend payout increase for investors - up nearly 9.5% from a year ago.

SPG reported FFO of $2.74 for the first quarter, falling $.03 shy of a Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. On the earnings conference call, management explained this loss was largely fueled by the consequences from its investment in Aeropostale (NYSE:ARO), a clothing retailer that shuttered more than 600 of its stores in a reorganization effort last year.

SPG’s comparable property net operating income (or NOI) growth for the three months ended March 31 was 3.8%, a healthy margin, while tenant sales rose to $615 per square foot, and the REIT invested more money into its attractive ‘A’ mall assets.

"We continue to strengthen our retail real estate portfolio through our investment activities, including the opening of two new international outlet centers” SPG Chief Executive David Simon said in a statement. "Today, even in the current choppy retail environment, we are pleased to reaffirm our outlook for the year which is a testament to the strength of our company."

Simon continues to invest in its core business, equity research firm Boenning & Scattergood applauded the retail REIT in a Thursday note to clients following the earnings release.

SPG has a $1.7 billion development pipeline that should continue to deliver attractive returns. The company’s current pipeline includes ‘A++’ rated Houston Galleria, Neiman Marcus-anchored Shops at Clearfork (‘B+’ rated), and ‘A++’ rated Woodbury Premium Outlets,” analyst Floris van Dijkum wrote. “We expect SPG to add more food, grocery, and other lifestyle elements to replace department store space that typically produces minimal rent and reduces shopper traffic."

“With the stock trading at a 31% discount to estimated NAV, the company bought back approximately $238 million of stock in the first quarter, yet continues to have the strongest balance sheet in the sector” - a fortress balance sheet - Dijkum added.

The firm maintained its outperform rating on the stock, with a $240 price target. Shares of SPG closed Friday at $165.26.

It’s true… SPG’s FFO miss last week was rare and unusual for a company that has either met or beat analysts’ estimates for 42 out of the last 44 quarters trading as a public company.

Despite the unexpected results, many analysts who cover the company seem confident this trend won’t continue - some even believing the FFO miss has already been baked into the share price, considering the stock is down 6.98% year to date.

“Core metrics were healthy, [and] SPG’s development pipeline remains active,” RBC Capital Markets wrote in a note to investors last week. "While SPG has a long history of beating estimates and raising guidance, the small earnings miss and maintained guidance will be viewed as a slight negative,” RBC analyst Wes Golladay said. “However, we believe the soft retail environment is well documented, which should help support shares today."

Simon Says Quality Wins The Race

“I'm hopeful that... retailers will focus on improving their in-store experience, and that could be a lot of different ways, that could be through technology, that could be through a better look and feel, that could be through better merchandise…” CEO Simon remarked on last week’s earnings call, when asked about adapting in a changing retail environment.

This surely isn’t news for these folks, either. It’s no surprise the role that e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is playing in the industry today. With the signs of more retail choppiness ahead, I believe it’s critical to focus on the BEST-IN-CLASS REITs, the ones with fortress balance sheets and predictable earnings and dividend growth.

As you can see (above), SPG is forecasted to grow FFO/share by 10% in 2017. Given the significant pullback in price (P/FFO is 15.3x), I consider SPG to be solid BUY at this time. Assuming SPG’s P/FFO multiple moves to 18x, investors could expect to see 16% annualized returns. As the tortoise told the hare after the race, “Simon Says Quality Wins The Race.”

