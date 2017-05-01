Analog Devices: Looking At The Drop

Profitable short opportunity developing if the share price ranges before falling, to give reduced risk entries, as the coming downtrend is not yet reflected in the share price.

Prompted by weakening market conditions, portfolio managers exit in volume to secure profits obtained during the seven-year ADI uptrend.

Drivers of the correction will be correlation with deterioration in macroeconomic circumstances, weakening of the stock market as a whole, and the semiconductor sector in particular.

Outperformance in 1Q'17 and the Linear Technology acquisition promising doubling of Analog Devices' total market to $14 billion have been insufficient to forestall this downtrend.

Analog Devices presents evidence of a coming downturn by closing below its 50-day moving average and by developing an amplified negative divergence.

On The Brink Of A Downturn

Analog Devices, Inc. (NYSE:ADI) is on the brink of a downturn, after achieving seven-year highs and an earnings beat. Elements bringing about this retracement are not yet reflected in the stock price. Still near its March 2017 highs, with appropriate timing of an entry, ADI may be shorted profitably, with prospective rewards expected to be considerably greater than risk.

The burgeoning downturn for this $27.82 billion market cap corporation is developing out of a plethora of positives. From a low of $15.29 in December 2008, the stock made a sustained climb to $84.24 in March 2017. A recent catalyst was the February 15, 2017, fiscal Q1 earnings report coming in at an adjusted figure of $0.94 per share compared with a consensus estimate of $0.73. To achieve that beat, the company performed well in all its market segments: industrial, consumer, autos and communications.

The completion of the $14.8 billion acquisition by ADI of Linear Technology Corporation promises revenue growth for the signal processing and data conversion company in its manufacture of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits. ADI is buying various target companies in order to reduce the cost of research & development and the time scale necessary to introduce new technologies.

Assimilation Of Linear Technology

While the assimilation of Linear Technology will take some time, ADI projects that the acquisition will reduce its annual costs by approximately $150 million as a result of economies of scale. Linear Technology will almost double the company's total market to $14 billion.

ADI has performed well against its peers in the last year.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Why then, out of this array of positives, should we talk of a developing downturn in the stock? Since its Q1 announcement, the share price has fallen below pre-announcement levels. Notably, in a pronounced move, ADI has closed below its 50-day moving average, triggering sell orders in many technical trading systems which account for a high proportion of stock trades. Further, ADI is exhibiting an amplified negative divergence, indicating the onset of a significant retracement.

(Source: NASDAQ)

Comfortable And Proportional Offset

On a corporate level, there is little to explain why ADI is confronting a downturn after outperforming in Q1, and with increased interest expense deriving from the Linear Technology acquisition being comfortably and proportionally offset by the consolidated income of the combined entities.

The answer lies in a developing retracement in both the stock market as a whole and the semiconductor sector in particular. These larger macroeconomic trends are playing on ADI and will in all likelihood take it significantly lower, irrespective of the company's outperformance.

The following charts show closure of both the S&P 500 and the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) below their 50-day moving averages, as well as exemplifying developing amplified negative divergences.

SPY data by YCharts

SOXX data by YCharts

Portfolio Managers Exit In Volume

Reinforcing this view, ADI is one of the stocks listed in the S&P 500 Index. In a deteriorating macroeconomic environment, the strong implication for investors is that most stocks will suffer.

As portfolio managers have seen the stock show strong gains over many years, and with correlated uncertainty in the forward direction of the overall market and the semiconductor sector, they have taken profits by exiting their positions in volume, adding to the pressure of the downdraught on ADI.

The stock price may range between historical support at approximately $75.80 and resistance at approximately $82.50 before falling into the heart of a decline. Such ranging may provide traders the opportunity to find a reduced risk entry for a short.

Conclusion

ADI share price will be taken into a downturn by deteriorating macroeconomic factors affecting the overall stock market in correlation with the declining semiconductor sector. ADI has already exhibited price characteristics identifying a coming correction.

Because the stock does not yet reflect a developing downturn in its present price, traders may seek to select a short entry that reduces risk when ADI ranges before falling pronouncedly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.