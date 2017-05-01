Buffalo Wild Wings: Activists Have A Point

The current contentious relationship between activists and management doesn't appear conducive for rewarding shareholders.

Usually, activists seem to have their own financial interests in mind when pursuing a stock. The activist pushes for board seats not representing financial ownership, or they request the company to take a risky move to pursue short-term stock gains.

In the case of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD), Marcato Capital appears to have a point regarding the capital structure of the restaurant concept. The stock, though, hasn't been a complete disaster, trading around $160 per share and up some 100% since the start of 2013.

The concept is solidly profitable and has a balance sheet that can support large stock buybacks for the current market cap. The company, though, has an odd capital structure.

Buffalo Wild Wings is a rare restaurant concept where the store base is 50% franchised. The optimal strategy is either a focus on 90%+ franchises or all company-owned stores.

Marcato Capital highlighted how Buffalo Wild Wings has spent the last decade shifting towards buying franchises with reduced returns on invested capital. Clearly, the strategy isn't working out.

At the same time, Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) has seen phenomenal stock gains from moving towards 75% franchised stores. The stock was up an incredible 400% in the last five years prior to the recent stock hit. Jack In The Box has far outpaced the gains of Buffalo Wild Wings.

BWLD data by YCharts

JACK has the goal of reaching 90% franchised stores. The burger concept that owns Qdoba Mexican Grill has seen earnings surge as the company sells company-owned stores and improves margins. More importantly, though, the market is willing to pay up for those earnings.

Regardless, Buffalo Wild Wings has constantly failed to meet targets. Over the last ten quarters, the wings concept has missed EPS estimates in eight of those quarters. Revenue numbers actually missed every quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings page

For Q4, comp sales at company owned-stores were a dismal negative 4.0%. Restaurant-level profits were only 15.6%, a significant 300 basis points decline from last Q4.

The recent Q1 report wasn't much better. Same-store sales at company-owned restaurants did tip higher by 0.5%, but the restaurant-level margins were still dismal at 16.1%.

Marcato Capital has plenty of examples where the management team at Buffalo Wild Wings has failed to meet forecasted targets, including the goal of reaching restaurant-level margins of 20.0%. The problem, though, is that the management team remains in place, and kicking off a massive re-franchising process will take a long time.

The key investor takeaway is that activists have valid points for making Buffalo Wild Wings a more valuable restaurant concept. The problem for investors is that you have to pay up for an underperforming concept on the hopes that activists are able to implement changes.

Paying a premium price of 23x '18 EPS estimates for the stock under the current contentious interaction with management isn't appealing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.