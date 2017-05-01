GrubHub: Great Run; Shares Now Fully Valued

The stock now feels fully valued, and we think it is a good time to take some profits off the table.

As we predicted, shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) soared after the company reported much better-than-expected Q1 earnings. The stock now trades near all-time highs. Although we believe in the GRUB growth narrative, we think the valuation here is stretched and believe it to be a good time to take profits. All else equal, we will look to buy back in on significant dips.

GRUB data by YCharts

The company really is firing on all cylinders right now despite all the talk of increased competition. GrubHub just had its best quarter in company history in terms of organic Active Diner net adds, and it did so while keeping unit acquisition costs flat sequentially. GrubHub also just had its best quarter in company history in terms of restaurant adds, so growth is happening in similar accelerating fashion on both sides of the equation (consumers and restaurants). That is crucial for parity in the company's business model.

New market expansion is progressing very well, as the number of markets with Daily Average Grub volume in excess of 1,000 boomed to 28, from 22 last quarter. That is nearly 30% growth Q/Q.

It is also good to hear that GrubHub has a particularly sticky core user base. Active Diners acquired in January 2013 placed more orders on the platform in March 2017 than they did in March 2016. That says that once people try GrubHub, they get hooked, and they use the platform more and more as the number of restaurant options grows.

That makes adding restaurants extremely important to the GrubHub growth narrative. As CEO Matt Maloney described on the conference call, adding new restaurants really does create a "rising tide that lifts all boats." As more restaurants join the GrubHub ecosystem, Active Diner engagement will likewise increase. That will cause Daily Average Grubs to go up, and each restaurant will consequently receive more orders per day. It is a win-win-win situation. Consumers get food service more conveniently, restaurants increase e-commerce reach, and GrubHub makes more money. This is even true on a unit basis, as management commented on the call that commission rates are growing in line with marketplace growth.

For all these reasons, GrubHub's current growth initiatives in adding more restaurants and growing its Tier 2 and Tier 3 city presence are exceedingly important to the long-term growth story. As we mentioned in our earnings preview article, GrubHub has a tremendous opportunity in catering to non-delivery-centric brands that are ceding market share to delivery-centric brands like Domino's (NYSE:DPZ).

The call seems to affirm that GrubHub is capitalizing on this opportunity. The company has recently added TGI Fridays, Chili's, Maggiano's, and Rubio's Coastal Grill to the GrubHub platform, as well as extended partnerships with Subway, Red Robin, Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD), and Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN). Moreover, GrubHub's Tier 2 and 3 build-out is just starting, and there is plenty of growth ahead in those markets. Early ad campaigns across Tier 2 markets have played out quite well, and management noted that Tier 2 and 3 markets are growing twice as fast as Tier 1 markets.

At the end of the day, the growth narrative for GRUB is extremely strong, so it comes to down to valuation. The stock currently trades around 45x LTM non-GAAP EPS of $0.98. That is a rich multiple, but there is also plenty of growth behind it. Revenues are on track to grow somewhere around 30% this year, not much of a deceleration from the 36% growth experienced last year. With secular tailwinds propping up market-wide online food ordering and delivery growth, GRUB should be able to grow revenues somewhere around 20% per year over the next 5 years (slightly better than the 15% projected market CAGR, representing expectations for some market share expansion due to big brand adoption).

GRUB is experiencing opex leverage everywhere except for on the Operations and Support line, but revenue scale should eventually drive leverage there as well. With revenue growth set to largely outpace opex growth, we believe GRUB's 5-year forward earnings CAGR is somewhere around 25%.

A 45x multiple for 25% growth isn't great, so we do think the stock has overshot itself a bit here. While we love the growth narrative, we believe it is an appropriate time to take some profits off the table and let the stock pullback before buying back in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GRUB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.