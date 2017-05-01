CVS Health Corporation: Fundamentally Undervalued Heading Into Earnings

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is a retail pharmacy and healthcare company based in the United States. It is currently the largest pharmacy chain in the US owing over 9,700 pharmacies and serving over 5 million patients everyday. It is trading at a 39 percent discount to future cash flow value and has an extremely low P/E ratio of 16.8. It also pays out a healthy dividend yield of 2.43 percent. Trump's tax reform policy could also cut CVS's tax rate from 39 percent to 15 percent. The main reason why CVS is trading at such a discount is due to political fears and them losing two pharmacy networks, Tricare and Prime Therapeutics to Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA). I believe that these fears are overblown and that the market has overreacted to these events. The current price provides a great opportunity for investors to buy shares of a fundamentally solid company at a massive discount.

CVS data by YCharts

CVS's share price has remained relatively flat since the start of the year and has missed out on the massive boon the stock market has experienced. This is mostly due to them losing over 40 million prescriptions because of both Prime Therapeutics and Tricare removing CVS from their prescription network and adding WBA. Although this was a loss for CVS, I personally believe that their other growth initiatives will help offset this loss. For example, their CVS MinuteClinic continues to produce strong revenue growth and is expected to continue doing so throughout 2017. Revenue from CVS Minute Clinic was up 24 percent year over year last quarter. Their 1.9 billion dollar deal with Target (NYSE:TGT) allowed them to acquire and rebrand 1,672 pharmacies. The deal allows them to increase their influence and also achieve a deeper market penetration in areas where they already operate.

There have also been fears about Trump's rhetoric on drug pricing and the potential repealment of the Affordable Care Act. The Affordable Care Act helped pharmacies by lowering the amount of uninsured people in the US to record lows, this meant more people could be prescribed drugs. Currently, Obamacare is still in full effect, all Republican attempts to kill the law or replace it have failed so far. I doubt there will be substantial healthcare reform with the extremely partisan and divided congress we have currently. I also doubt that any of the rhetoric on drug pricing will actually be implemented either. Trump seems to have already flip flopped on his drug pricing policy. Even if Trump did want to lower drug prices, it would be a very difficult task to do in a Republican controlled congress. Trump also has a huge backlog of work to do and promises to keep ranging from passing tax reform to filling critical federal job positions. Politically speaking, CVS shareholders should not worry about the potential political implications the Trump administration would bring because of the massive political gridlock and the generally pro business attitude Trump has.

If anything the Trump administration will help CVS. Trump's newly introduced tax plan cuts the corporate tax rate all the way down to 15 percent. CVS, being a large retail company, will benefit greatly from these tax cuts. Currently CVS pays a corporate tax rate of 39 percent. I expect that CVS will give that money back to the shareholders in forms of share buybacks and dividend hikes. They could also use the money to continue buying more pharmacies or to develop new products.

Cash Flow Model Source-Simply Wall Street

Based off of Simply Wall Street's discounted cash flow model, with the current price of $82.44, CVS is trading at a 39 percent discount compared to it's future cash flow value. CVS is also trading at a very low P/E ratio of 16.7. With the stock market considered overvalued by many analysts, CVS seems like a fundamentally solid and undervalued gem for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.