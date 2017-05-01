This Will Be An Interesting Quarter For Apple

This year's anniversary edition of the iPhone is forecast to enjoy strong demand despite the absence of key features.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares have soared this year, as investors anticipate strong sales of the iPhone 8 expected later this year and remain bullish on volumes of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus introduced last fall. AAPL stock is up 40% in the past 6 months.

The March quarter is typically slow for the company, so investors are likely to give Apple a pass if iPhone volumes come in lower than expected. The real test is demand for the flagship iPhone Apple introduces on the tenth anniversary of the device. Most analysts think demand will be enormous. I don't.

There is mounting evidence the fall launch of the iPhone 8 could be delayed by Touch Force issues and some concern that the new device will omit gigabyte download speeds already in the market in the new Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) S8. Current iPhones sport download speeds of about 100 megabits per second, or about one-tenth of the speed available on the S8 for those whose carriers can provide the bandwidth. If you listen to streaming music, watch Netflix or are a power user of Cloud services, the higher download speed is really worth the cost of a device that can support Gigabit LTE, like the Samsung S8.

Samsung says demand for the new S8 is strong, reporting pre-orders some 30% higher than was the case for last year's launch of the predecessor S7.

IDC analyst Bryan Basset says the enterprise demand for the S8 will be very strong.

Apple's iPhone will very likely remain a strong contender in the enterprise market, but the enhanced security features and very high download speeds of the S8 will make it a compelling alternative for corporate customers.

We will have to wait until the fall to see how successful Apple is with its 2017 launch of the iPhone 8. In the meantime, the stock will be vulnerable to any disappointment, since its current $140-plus price undoubtedly discounts solid demand for the new iPhone.

China remains a concern for Apple. At least one Morgan Stanley analyst thinks the new iPhone will enjoy strong sales in China, calling the market in that country one that responds well to changes in design and form factor. On the other side of that argument, the most recent data from Kantar show a sharp decline in iPhone market share in China.

It will be an interesting contest. T3Elite rates the Samsung S8 as the best smartphone money can buy. However, its 2017 list of best smartphones gives the Apple iPhone 7 a second place rating, and there is little doubt the next iPhone will include many upgrades that should appeal to the company's loyal customer base.

Investors need to watch the space closely. Financial Times reports that the 42 analysts who provide price targets for AAPL stock see a mean gain of 7% as likely, with a balanced view of 28% upside and 28% downside at the extremes.

(Source: FT Markets)

Pay particular attention to the low target of $104 per share. In my experience, shares tend to creep up in value with a positive news flow but drop like a rock on any disappointment.

I have been bearish on Apple for a considerable period of time and universally wrong about the direction the stock is likely to take. Having said that, I have had some success in forecasting the market share losses the iPhone has experienced, the emergence of strong competitors, and the lack of feature leadership from Apple when comparing the iPhone to the best smartphones from its competitors. Apple has successfully maintained its grip on industry profits, while all others - except perhaps Samsung - eke out an existence, or in the cases of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), have all but abandoned the space.

A strong Q2 could be an indicator that few are waiting for the next iPhone and suggest that peak iPhone demand is behind us.

On balance, the betting on Wall Street is that Apple will have a solid Q2 and traders should sell into any strength, waiting until late summer to decide whether the new iPhone will be both on time and on target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.