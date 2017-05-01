Micron Technology Advances On NAND Competitors

The NAND market is driven by this 2D-3D transition, advances in 3D structures, a shortfall of NAND chips, and increasing content of NAND in end products such as smartphones.

Micron Technology's superior chip design and layout are enabling the company to generate strong bit growth, despite being outspent by market leader Samsung Electronics.

3D NAND has become the next battleground for memory competitors as the transition from 2D to 3D reaches parity in 2018.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had a 10.6% share of the NAND flash market in Q4 2016, according to DRAM Exchange. In fact, NAND shares of all manufacturers based on revenue have been relatively constant over the past half dozen years, which I showed in a January 15, 2017, article entitled "What We Learned About Micron Technology From Main Competitor Samsung Electronics."

This is surprising because I noted in an October 31, 2016, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Will Samsung Electronics' 2016 Massive CAPEX Spend Be Devastating For Micron Technology?" that Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) had a capex spend twice that of Micron Technology.

So while Samsung Electronics is spending twice the capex as Micron, and equivalent wafer growth has been correspondingly greater, shares based on revenues have remained constant. Thus a main reason why the former has not gained on revenue share is because Micron is gaining on bit growth, based on technology advances of its current product line.

I noted in the article that in 3D NAND, Micron is technologically actually not behind Samsung:

IM packs as many bits into its 32L die as Samsung does at 48L. Assuming that IM fulfills its commitment to deliver the rumored 64L Gen device on schedule - the announcement being immanent and with volume production projected by mid-calendar 2017 - the two partners will be producing the densest die on the market at that layer count. Why is this important? Because at the end of the day, the supplier with the bit density advantage has the opportunity to generate more revenue from a given wafer at a lower overall cost, if its yields are equal to the other competitors."

Future Roadmaps

That article was written in late 2016. Let's look at current technology and technology changes through 2020. According to the graphic below, Samsung Electronics (SEC in the graphic) announced production of its 64-layer NAND technology in mid-2016 for production later in 2016.

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) and Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) (OTCPK:TOSBF) jointly announced at the ISSCC conference in early February 2017 that they have begun initial production on 64-layer 3D NAND in 512Gb capacities. But Toshiba announced it was sampling its 64-layer NAND in late July 2016.

But according to a February 7, 2017, article in ExtremeTech,

Whether Samsung or Toshiba/WD are "first" to 64-layer NAND depends on whether you care to measure in technology press releases or shipping products. Neither company has, as of yet, actually shipped 64-layer NAND."

Thus, the graphic below from Yangtse Memory, which owns contract chip manufacturer Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (XMC), serves as a guide to technology start, not necessarily full production.

From the chart, it appears that both Samsung and SK Hynix are already at least two quarters ahead of Micron. To make matters worse, SK Hynix announced a 72-layer NAND chip in mid-April 2017.

However, as I noted above, Micron's technology advances are, and have been, ahead of all competitors. According to The Memory Guy and shown in the table below:

All three use 64 layers and 3 bits/cell effectively, yet Micron's Gb/mm² is higher than either of the others thanks to the fact that Micron manufactures the chip's CMOS logic circuits underneath the memory array, while its competitors put the logic alongside the array."

Feature Micron ISSCC 2016 Toshiba/WD ISSCC 2017 Samsung ISSCC 2017 Density 768Gb 512Gb 512Gb Die Size 179mm² 132mm² 129mm² Gb/mm² 4.29 3.88 3.97 Layers (64) 64 64 Bits/Cell 3 3 3 String stacking? Yes (Yes?) No Cell Type Floating Gate Charge Trap Charge Trap

Source: The Memory Guy

But let's put the roadmap in perspective, based on announcements of future fabs and technology:

Samsung

Samsung will move to a 96-layer NAND IC in 2018, but only one quarter ahead of Micron, according to the NAND roadmap above.

In March 2016, Samsung Electronics expanded its 3D NAND flash memory chip manufacturing facilities in Xi'an, China, and Hwaseong, South Korea. The Pyeongtaek plant will become the production base of the fourth-generation 3D NAND chips in 64-layer when it starts operating in July 2017. Samsung plans to focus on 3D NAND at its Pyeongtaek plant. Equipment will be moved to the Pyeongtaek fab from Line #16 at end-2017, Line #16-2 at end-2018, and Line #12 at end- 2019.

I estimate capacity at SSNLF will grow from 31,844 million Gb equivalents in 2015 and 53,990 in 2016 and further to 82,480 in 2017 - a 53% increase.

SK Hynix

Hynix' 72-layer 3D NAND launch has been pushed back from 2Q to 3Q because of production problems on its 18nm lines. The initial 72-layer 3D TLC NAND chips do not increase capacity from its 64-layer version, but die size is decreased by approximately 30%, enabling SK Hynix to fit more of such chips on a single wafer.

In late 2016, SK Hynix announced plans to build an additional NAND fab in Cheongju, with output expected from 2019. The Cheongju fab will be about the same size as the M14 fab in Icheon, verifying SK Hynix's aggressive 3D NAND capex strategies.

The firm plans to increase its total monthly 3D NAND production capacity from 20,000 wafers currently to 70,000 by the end of 2017, of which 30,000-40,000 wafers are for 48-layer NAND, 20,000-30,000 are for 36-layer NAND, and 10,000 are for 72-layer NAND.

I estimate capacity at SK Hynix will grow from 10,710 million 8Gb equivalents in 2015 and 15,790 in 2016 and further to 21,201 in 2017 - a 28% increase.

Micron

Micron's 64-layer technology has more than 25% more die per wafer having a die size of 59 square millimeters. The company is also developing QLC, which would have four bits per cell and a 33% bit density advantage over TLC. According to the company, the additional cost of producing QLC is minimal, which would reduce the NAND price for low-end consumer products by 25% per bit. Micron's 64-layer TLC 3D NAND has a 10-15% bit density improvement over its competitors. The end result is a device with a 35% lower cost per bit competitor's TLC chips.

XMC

Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation should begin producing 32-layer NAND products at its existing line in late 2018 as illustrated in the NAND Roadmap graphic above, followed by 64-layer products a year later. XMC's maximum capacity could reach 300,000 units per month at full capacity.

Toshiba/Western Digital

Toshiba/Western Digital haven't started the transition to 3D NAND. Furthermore, the current financial troubles at Toshiba could also delay its 3D NAND transition. Toshiba and Western Digital had said in early 2017 that high-volume manufacturing of their 512 Gb 64-layer devices would begin in the second half of 2017 in Yokkaichi, Japan.

I wrote the first article in Seeking Alpha on the sale of Toshiba's NAND business back on January 23, 2017. Since then numerous articles in SA continue to speculate on the sale.

The opening bid to take over Toshiba's NAND memory chip business recently concluded and its prospective buyers have been narrowed to four - SK Hynix, Western Digital, U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners and Taiwan's Hon Hai. Toshiba will receive the second bidding in May 2017 and pick the preferred bidder by the end of June.

Investor Takeaway

I discussed that NAND suppliers would benefit from an upcoming shortfall of NAND ICs back on May 16, 2016, in a Seeking Alpha article entitled "A Shortage Of NAND Flash Memory Is Coming Soon - What Caused It And What Will Be Its Impact."

In addition to MU benefiting from the NAND shortage and the company's technology prowess, NAND growth will continue at a strong pace due to not only growth in devices utilizing NAND, but also in increased NAND content in these devices. The table below illustrates this concept. Although smartphone shipments have growth from only 1.30 billion units in 2014 to 1.44 billion in 2015 and further to 1.47 billion in 2016, NAND content has tripled from 2014 to 2016.

millions Gb 2014 2015 Change 2016 Change 2017 Change % % % Smartphone/Tablet 15,971 22,665 41.90% 33,446 47.60% 45,265 35.30% SSD 23,017 36,314 57.80% 51,422 41.60% 78,418 52.50% USB/flash 14,344 16,523 15.20% 18,554 12.30% 20,170 8.70% Other 8,515 11,645 36.80% 17,214 47.80% 22,378 30.00% Total Demand 61,847 87,147 40.90% 120,636 38.40% 166,231 37.80% Source: The Information Network (theinformationnet.com)

Another growth driver is the transition from 2D to 3D NAND. Shown in the table below is a timeline of transitions. The discussion in this article was based on technology and capacity of 3D NAND devices. 3D is the next battlefield for NAND competitors, and Micron Technology's chip design and layout achievements can result in strong revenue growth as 3D NAND transitions to above 50% of revenue in 2018.

$Billions,% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2D NAND 26.9 25.9 21.7 18.3 14.6 11.3 3D NAND 2.1 4.9 12.1 18.6 25.7 32.7 % 3D NAND 0.071 0.158 0.359 0.504 0.638 0.743 Source: The Information Network (theinformationnet.com)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.