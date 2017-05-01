Epigenomics' (EPGNF) CEO Gregory Hamilton on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Epigenomics AG (OTCQX:EPGNF) Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Peter Vogt - Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Gregory Hamilton - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Marietta Miemietz - Equinet

Martin Brunninger - goetzpartners

Mario Russo - NSBO

Thomas Winter - Private Investor

Sébastien Buch - Union Investment

Tim Franklin - goetzpartners

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Epigenomics AG conference call on the topic of takeover offer and financial results 2016.

Peter Vogt

Well, thank you, Lara, and thank you, everybody, for joining Epigenomics conference call on the takeover offer and our 2016 financial results.

As you may have you seen this morning, we’ve issued news releases with detailed information in this regard. Both releases are available on our company website.

During today’s call, we will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Our actual results may differ materially from such statements. In addition, and in light of the announcement of the takeover offer, I would like to point out that today’s presentation is for informational purposes only and that the takeover offer for the outstanding ordinary shares of Epigenomics has not commenced.

The terms and conditions of the takeover offer will be published in, and the solicitation and offer to purchase ordinary shares will be made only pursuant to the, offer document and related offer materials prepared by the bidder and as approved by BaFin.

After those introductory remarks, it’s my pleasure now to hand over to the company’s CEO, Greg Hamilton. Greg, please go ahead.

Gregory Hamilton

Thanks, Peter. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our year-end 2016 earnings call. As announced last night via our ad hoc, Epigenomics is excited to announce Cathay Fortune and Team Curis Group, parent company of BioChain, have launched a voluntary takeover offer through their German subsidiary that will be named Summit Hero Holding for Epigenomics AG with a tender offer of €0.752 per share. At €0.752 per share and our outstanding shares of approximately 22.7 million, the total value of the offer is approximately €171 million.

Summit Hero has secured approximately 15.3% of the outstanding shares of the company through the shares held by CFIC, Team Curis Group, parent of BioChain, and an irrevocable undertaking with U Chip Technologies Limited.

Summit Hero and Epigenomics believe that, if Epigenomics is funded appropriately, Epi’s DNA methylation platform has significant growth opportunities globally, as liquid biopsy solutions become an industry norm. Summit Hero has the clinical diagnostic expertise and financial resources to help propel Epigenomics into a global liquid biopsy market leader.

The takeover offer is not directed towards workforce reduction. The legal domicile and headquarters will remain in Berlin. However, Epigenomics will increase its presence in our key initial market, the United States.

The offer of €0.752 per share represents a 51.9%, 48.4%, 49.4% and a 32% premium to yesterday’s closing price, 30-day and 90-day volume weighted average share price or VWAP, and 52-week high respectively.

As a comparison, the mean 30-day premium for German publicly traded comparable transactions in the last three years was 15.3%. This transaction represents significant shareholder value, as the tender offer premium ranks in the top 10% for comparable German public company transactions over the last three years.

The strategic rationale for the transaction is, first and foremost, that the executive board and the supervisory board believe the tender offer of €0.752 per share maximizes shareholder value.

An analysis of companies that have launched cancer diagnostic tests in the US in the last five years clearly shows a significant amount of capital is required to be successful. For example, from a proximate product launch, Genomic Health, Foundation Medicine and Exact Sciences have raised over $1 billion collectively, and two of the three are still burning cash, with only Genomic Health recently becoming cash flow positive.

While we don’t believe Epigenomics will need this amount of capital, it would be challenging for the company to successfully commercialize our recently FDA-approved colon cancer screening tests with the €14 million raised to date post-approval.

Additionally, capital is required to bring our promising pipeline of liquid biopsy tests to market as well, such as Epi proLung. Aside from the commercial activities in the United States in new products, we believe our technology has significant opportunity in other key markets such as Asia.

Summit Hero brings significant resources to bear in this key region of the world. Summit Hero envisions Epigenomics as a global platform that, in the future, can be augmented with complementary M&A activity.

The goal of the post-transaction company is to be a large, multi-national clinical healthcare organization. Access to capital, geographic expansion and incremental resources are the key to the future success of Epigenomics.

We believe the takeover offer from Summit Hero provides these benefits to Epigenomics, while also maximizing shareholder value. Thus, the executive board and the supervisory board unanimously support the transaction.

Additional key terms in the agreement are to continue Epigenomics’ strategy for business growth, while augmenting it with additional resources. To that end, Summit Hero and CFIC have agreed to invest up to €6.46 million, subject to certain conditions, to fund working capital requirements.

Epigenomics will maintain the locations of the current business operations, including the company’s headquarters in Berlin. Additionally, Epi will increase its presence in our initial key market, the United States.

The current workforce is not intended to be reduced and the executive board management team will remain in place.

The transaction will be implemented through a voluntary public takeover offer. Summit Hero expects the offer to commence in May 2017 after approval from BaFin. The offer has a minimum threshold acceptance of 75%. We expect the transaction to close this summer.

In addition to the ad hoc for the takeover offer we issued last night, we also issued a press release regarding our 2016 financial results.

2016 was a transformational year for Epigenomics. We received the first-ever FDA approval for our liquid biopsy cancer screening test, Epi proColon. LabCorp was the first national reference lab to offer the test shortly after approval, and now four out of the six largest labs in the US are offering Septin9.

We also made progress in reimbursement. The Donald Payne Colorectal Cancer Screening Act was introduced into Congress and we received a Tier 1 CPT code. Reimbursement in the US healthcare system typically takes 12 to 24 months post-approval, and we believe we are on track.

In regards to the numbers, Epigenomics delivered on our 2016 revenue and EBITDA guidance. 2016 revenue of €4.2 million was in the middle of our €3.5 million to €5 million guidance and represented a 102% increase over 2015.

Our adjusted EBITDA was negative €9.7 million, was at the favorable end of our guidance of negative €9.5 million to negative €10.5 million and only a 3% increase over 2015.

The net loss for 2016 was €11.2 million compared to negative €9 million for 2015, and cash consumption for 2016 was €13.7 million compared to €8 million for 2015.

The main reason for the increase in cash consumption was share base related compensation payments and the legal and accounting costs related to the SEC filing previously disclosed.

The cost of sales increased from €1.2 million in 2015 to €1.6 million in 2016 due to a higher sales volume in 2016.

Overall, the gross margin has improved to 61%.

R&D cost decreased year-over-year by €700,000 to €5.1 million. This decrease was due to the reduced clinical trial expense in 2016 and the capitalization of development costs.

SG&A costs increased by €5.1 million year-over-year as explained on the previous slide due to share-based payment expenses and the SEC filing.

Epigenomics ended 2016 with €2.3 million in cash and marketable securities. The year-end increase from 2015 was driven primarily from the financing activities executed in 2016.

Epi received €14 million in gross proceeds from private placements and another €4.2 million from the conversion of the convertible bonds issued in 2013. All remaining convertible bonds from 2013 were converted in 2016.

With the funds on hand and the working capital investment from CFIC, we have sufficient liquidity to fund operations through year-end.

Our business projections for 2017 are mainly based upon the sales of Epi proColon in the US. As such, our revenue in 2017 can vary substantially based upon timing of inclusion of medical guidelines and payer coverage, specifically Medicare.

Until we achieve greater clarity on guideline inclusion and payer coverage, we expect our 2017 revenue to be relatively consistent with our 2016 product and licensing revenue.

2016 product and licensing revenue was significantly impacted by initial stocking effects by our commercialization partner post-FDA-approval. While we do not anticipate such stocking effects in 2017 and estimate revenue generated in 2017 is based upon increased test volume.

Our efforts to expand commercial activities in the US market for our lead product will initially burden our operating results. Reflecting these commercialization costs, we expect EBITDA before share-based payment expenses for 2017 to be a range from negative €12 million to negative €13.5 million. Cash consumption will be in line with EBITDA, excluding share-based payment expenses.

The key strategic milestone for the company is to successfully complete the takeover transaction. As discussed, the executive board and the supervisory board believe the takeover offer provides maximum shareholder value, while giving Epigenomics the greatest chance of future success.

Operationally, the three key areas of focus for 2017 will be reimbursement, guidelines and launch of Epi proLung. Commercial penetration in the United States is directly correlated with reimbursement, specifically Medicare reimbursement.

We, therefore, believe significant commercial ramp will be possible after this milestone is achieved. Medical guideline inclusion is also an important factor in reimbursement and commercial ramp.

There are at least six professional societies in the US that issue colon cancer screening guidelines. It is important to educate each of these societies of the benefits of Epi proColon and screening the current unscreened market of over 20 million patients.

Aside from reimbursement and guideline activities to support commercial growth, we will continue to develop and bring new products to market. We expect to launch Epi proLung, a blood-based liquid biopsy test for lung cancer, in the second half of 2017.

The ability to achieve our 2017 operational goals will be enhanced by the successful completion of the takeover offer. The resources brought to bear through this transaction will help maximize our probability of success.

Thank you for joining our takeover announcement and 2016 year-end earnings call. I will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And there is a first contribution from Marietta Miemietz from Equinet. Please go ahead.

Marietta Miemietz

Yes, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I have a few on the takeover and one on the actual business. So, the first question is, in terms of Summit Hero’s capabilities, I was just wondering if you could give us a little bit more details on the specific infrastructure or the expertise that they currently have or are looking to build that would basically help them progress Epigenomics business much better than you could do on a standalone basis, even if you had access to similar funding levels to the funding levels that Summit Hero can provide. So, any color there would be really helpful.

My second question is, just in terms of actually consummating the offer, there are no very large shareholders and it’s great to hear that you already have about sort of 15% of the shareholders more or less signed up for this. But can you just talk us through some of the other measures you are taking to ensure that you really get to that 75% threshold and we don’t end up in a situation where we just fall below for technical reasons because – I don’t know – retail investors just forgot to tender or something like that?

Another technical question is just on regulatory approvals. And so, if you can just walk us through sort of what the main countries or geographic regions are where you need regulatory approval and what the main issues are from your point of view. I would assume that there aren’t any very major issues because I can’t really imagine that there are any anti-trust issues or that anyone could make this into a national security issue. But again, any thoughts would be helpful.

And then my final question is on Medicare reimbursement. So, my understanding had always been that this was basically pretty much automatic in terms of it kicking in mid-year this year, and potentially earlier, but sort of mid-year at the latest. Is that still true or could any of the recent discussions we’ve had around the debt ceiling and shutdown and healthcare reform, could that potentially delay the reimbursement? And how do you actually think that any changes to the reimbursement timelines or guideline inclusion could really impact sales for this year?

I’m just a little bit puzzled that your guidance seems to be quite conservative, taking into account that potentially there could be upside if things go really well on the reimbursement and on the guideline inclusion front. But in terms of the reimbursement, if that’s really mid-year, then we’re almost there.

And in terms of the guideline inclusion, I think you’ve already been included in some of the most important guidelines and have had really high-profile coverage. So, any color there, what gaining factors or what guideline inclusions or reimbursement changes could really provide upside to your sales guidance would be really helpful. Thank you very much.

Gregory Hamilton

Thank you for the questions, and I will go in order answering them and, hopefully, I get all of them.

So, the first question was, what resources does Summit Hero bring to aid in the growth of Epigenomics. So, Summit Hero, as we mentioned, is the combination of CFIC and Team Curis Group, which is the parent of BioChain. So, BioChain is, obviously, our strategic partner in China. They are a clinical diagnostics company. They have gotten our product, Septin9, through a license. They’ve got it CFDA-approved in China.

So, they are experts in the clinical diagnostics space. So, by them being part of this transaction, we can deepen our relationships with them, not only in their expertise, but then also partnering on development. Access to samples in China is something that’s much easier than that in the United States or Europe. So, we actually believe, by enhancing our relationship, we can actually speed the development of new products to market.

And then, CFIC is an organization with access to a large amount of capital, capital such that Epi has never seen. And, ultimately, that, we think, is going to be key, coupled with BioChain’s clinical expertise, to help propel Epi in the years to come. So, that’s why we are very excited about that opportunity and the combination of those organizations.

In regards to consummating the offer, so the 15.3% of shares that have already been secured represents our three largest shareholders to date. So, our three largest shareholders to date, obviously, are already behind the deal. So, we feel very confident that other shareholders will see the value in the offer and tender as well. We will look to do outreach programs to the retail shareholders, just to make them aware and make sure that they are educated on the offer, such that we hope then that they tender their shares during the appropriate period.

In regard to the regulatory approvals, other than BaFin, there are no other regulatory approvals that we are aware of at this time. Your assumption of no military issues or anti-trust is consistent with our analysis as well. So, again, to our knowledge, there are no other regulatory approvals that are required.

And then I think your last question was in regards to Medicare reimbursement. I wish your assumption that Medicare reimbursement was a given was true, but that’s just not how it works.

The process in the US after FDA approval typically takes 12 to 24 months. We believe we are on that track. And really, the only two ways to do it are either through legislation or through a national coverage determination process, and each of those takes time.

On legislation, we do have legislation in front of Congress right now. But as with any other legislation, the timing of that is very difficult to predict. And then, the national coverage determination process, CMS actually has published regulations on that. And that process does take a period of time. And so, we are working on that process, and we do expect ultimately to get Medicare coverage. And our belief in that comes from the fact of, there is no FDA-approved screening test that we are aware of that ultimately has not gotten Medicare coverage. It really, for us, is a question of timing.

And then, like I said, test volume uptake in the US is very correlated to that reimbursement, so we would expect substantial growth after that milestone. But until then, it becomes very difficult for us to accurately reflect growth in sales volume, thus our guidance for the year. As we progress through the year and get more clarity on reimbursement, we will look to give input to the market on how we think that will affect future sales growth.

Marietta Miemietz

Okay, thank you very much. Can I just quickly follow up on a couple of issues you mentioned? So, one is just – in terms of the reimbursement timelines, what have you already baked into your guidance? Are you assuming that the reimbursement comes really late in the year for now? Or are you actually assuming sort of a mid-year or Q3 reimbursement by Medicare? And if that actually slips, then you might be doing worse than the current guidance?

And also, just wanted to quickly follow-up on what you’ve been saying about Summit Hero. So, can your buyer actually do anything to accelerate the ramp of Epi proColon in the US, other than making funding available that helps you just run a very effective marketing program? Thank you very much.

Gregory Hamilton

Yes. Reimbursement, the timing of it, so for instance, if the legislation were to pass tomorrow, the legislation states that CMS must implement the new law within six months of that legislation being approved. So, there is a six-month lag between when that would be approved and then coverage.

So, when we look at what is our estimated approval for Medicare, we’re actually looking at it more as when is coverage granted, and then typically there is a six-month implementation after that. So, that’s how we’re viewing Medicare coverage in 2017.

And then, in regards to Summit Hero and what can they do to influence reimbursement – you’re actually correct – other than the financial resources to help us provide the resources necessary to influence those two areas, there is not much they can do. The process, again, for reimbursement in the US is pretty well defined, and it’s just a process you have to go through.

Marietta Miemietz

Okay, great, thank you so much.

There is another question from Martin Brunninger from goetzpartners.

Martin Brunninger

Thanks for very much for taking my questions and congratulations on the results. I have a couple of questions. The first question is about the takeover. Could you give us a little bit more details on the timetable? I know you said May and then you expect it to end by summer, but a bit more details on the timetable would be appreciated.

And secondly, you talk about a 75% acceptance threshold in your press release. Does that imply that you file for domination agreement? And to Marietta’s question, how do you make sure that you get 75% of the threshold, given your shareholder structure? That would be my first question on the takeover.

Secondly, I understand that a lot of people focus on the US, but given that your new owners are going to be very Chinese-focused, could you give us some color on the reimbursement situation of China for your tests, and generally how the Chinese government thinks about cancer screening and what the market expectations are for you in China? Thanks very much.

Gregory Hamilton

Thanks, Martin. In regards to the more specific timing for the transaction, you would have to refer to the offer documents that will come out. All we can say is what we have said so far, which is, we expect the offer documents to come out in May and we would expect the transaction to close in the summer. Other detail would have to be found in the offer documents.

And then, in regards to the 75%, again, I would have to refer you to what’s going to come out in the offer documents because that is the intention, and all of that will come from Summit Hero in those documents.

So, we do feel confident that we’ll get to the 75%. We think that the premium offered in the tender is significant and represents significant value for the shareholders. So, again, we are fully supportive of the transaction and we feel very confident that this transaction will be successful.

In regards to China, we partner with BioChain. So, BioChain licenses our IP and then has taken that IP and gotten the product CFDA-approved for Epi proColon. And they’ve also licensed our markers for our lung product.

And reimbursement in China is different than in the United States. There is governmental reimbursement, but there is also a very large cash-pay portion to the Chinese healthcare system.

So, without going into too much detail, we think China is actually going to be a significant market for us in the future. Just the pure patient population size makes China a significant growth opportunity and we look forward to maximizing that growth opportunity with our partner there. And really, with the breadth and depth of resources we now have, we think the total available patient population for us is truly that of a multi-national corporation, now that we’re focusing on Europe and China.

So, again, a very exciting opportunity for us, and one that we’re going to rely on our partner’s expertise in the Chinese market and they’re going to rely on us for our technical expertise and ability to develop new and innovative products.

Martin Brunninger

Would you expect the Chinese opportunity to be greater than the one in the US?

Gregory Hamilton

For certain markers, yes. For example, potentially the lung cancer product, China could be a bigger market than the United States due to the prevalence of smoking and air pollution in China relative to that of the United States and the sheer number of patients. So, again, it depends on the clinical indication, but in certain clinical indications we do expect China to be a larger opportunity than the US.

Martin Brunninger

Great. Okay, thanks very much.

The next question is coming from Mario Russo from NSBO. Please go ahead.

Mario Russo

Good afternoon and thank you for taking my call. I heard that there are no regulatory approvals needed as of yet, but I was wondering – first thing I could think was about CFIF [ph]. So, you already investigated with your advisors if you have to file with CFIF?

Second question, very quickly, probably you just mentioned that, but I missed it. If there are MAC, material adverse change, which will be probably included in the offer document, and what’s probably the magnitude of the change in terms of sales, which would break the deal eventually?

Third question is about the buyer in the financing, so if you could provide more color on that? Thank you.

Gregory Hamilton

Yes. So, as I stated earlier, we don’t believe there are any other regulatory approvals required. Again, that is for the bidder, Summit Hero, to ultimately be responsible for. But as you saw from our releases, we have very qualified advisors helping us on both sides. And you can be assured that internally and with our advisors that we are doing on both our side and the bidder’s side everything possible to make sure that the transaction is successful.

In regards to the details of the financing and other items, again, at this point, we have to say, please refer to the offer documents when they become available. That will be the appropriate venue to answer those questions.

Mario Russo

Okay, thank you.

Next question comes from Thomas Winter from a private organization.

Thomas Winter

Good afternoon, Mr. Hamilton. My name is Thomas Winter and I’m a private investor in Epigenomics for years. First, let me please congratulate on the interest in your company by CFIF [ph] and the corresponding takeover bid.

Nevertheless, I am somehow confused and I want to tell you below why. I am engaged in Epigenomics for years. So, I know the company quite good, and let me say I went through all highs and lows for the last years.

Before the FDA approval, for me, it was a high-risk engagement. But after the approval on 13 April last year, I was really happy with the incredible growth prospective in mind. Therefore, from my point of view, the today’s takeover bid, even though the current premium looks attractive, does not fairly reflect the company’s growth potential.

When you compare Epigenomics with one of the rare competitors in the colon cancer screening market, for example, Exact Sciences with Cologuard, the management of Epigenomics always, in the past, highlighted the advantage of a blood-based cancer test.

Today, Exact Sciences has a market capitalization of €2.5 billion, whereas CFIF today’s offer totals with €171 million, and this is barely 7% of Exact Sciences’ market capitalization. This implies that Exact Sciences is valued approximately 15 times more than the current takeover bid.

Finally, my conclusions and questions are that, first, I am really wondering why you commend the shareholders to accept the offer; and second, the fact that the existing shareholders, BioChain and SummitView Capital, stay on board leads me personally to the question whether they stay behind the bid and just take the opportunity today to buy Epigenomics for cheap money? Thank you very much.

Gregory Hamilton

Thank you, Thomas. First and foremost, thank you for being a shareholder. We appreciate all of our shareholders.

In regards to some of your questions, Thomas, what I would say is, I think Exact Sciences as a comparison is relevant. And I think if you actually look at how Exact Sciences has grown, it does justify the takeover offer as a very good deal for Epigenomics.

And the reason being is, again, as I mentioned earlier in the presentation, Exact Sciences has raised $580 million of capital in order to commercialize their product. And that amount of money has helped propel them into the market cap where they are today.

So, first and foremost, they are on a platform, the NASDAQ, that allows them to achieve that liquidity. Okay? And, second, through that liquidity, they’ve been able to grow the value of the organization.

Epigenomics needs access to capital. We will not be able to successfully commercialize this product to potential 80 million patients in the US without that capital. So, what that means for current Epi shareholders is, if we were to go out and raise even €250 million to appropriately capitalize this business, think of the dilution that would represent to the current shareholders as it’s twice the amount as the total market capital of the company.

So, I think when we look at the business, we have to face the reality that capital is required to grow it and we have to have access to that capital. And therefore, the takeover offer is in absolutely the best interest of the shareholders. The other option would be significant dilution for the shareholders versus what is on the table today. So, that is one of the reasons why the executive board and the supervisory board are very, very supportive of this transaction.

The other key comparator is, Exact Sciences, when they got approval, got reimbursement right away because they are the only ones in history who have gone through a pilot program where they’ve had FDA approval and Medicare approval at the same time.

So, their commercial launch has been aided by the fact that they have had reimbursement since they went on sales. Even so, their projections for 2017, I think, are approximately 400,000 tests. When you compare that to having reimbursement for over multiple years now, plus the marketing and sales dollars they have, and you compare that to Epi, we are in a position again where access to capital, incremental resources are going to be required.

In the long term, I fully believe Epigenomics will be a dominant player in the space. We do believe the blood test is a fantastic solution for this market. But, ultimately, we have to be able to get it to market and commercialize it successfully, and we believe again the takeover offer is absolutely the best way to make that happen; at the same, deliver the maximum value to shareholders today.

Thomas Winter

Okay, thank you very much. I did not know that you would need such an incredible amount of money. Okay, this is totally new for me.

Gregory Hamilton

Yeah. I’m not saying that’s exactly the amount of money. I’m using as a reference, what they have raised, right? So, we have to keep in mind, and that was the point in the presentation is, they’ve raised $580 million. We’ve raised €14 million. We don’t need to raise as much as them, but we are not going to be successful on €14 million.

Thomas Winter

Okay, thank you very much.

And there is a last question from Marietta Miemietz from Equinet.

Marietta Miemietz

Thank you very much. Just a quick follow-up on the commercial ramp of Epi proColon. So, point taken, it’s very difficult to project when reimbursement is kicking in and sales are going to be pretty sluggish until then and you get a very substantial ramp after that. So, I’m just thinking, maybe instead of just looking at 2017, we should just really be discussing, what sort of sales would you say can we expect in the first quarters or maybe in the first 12 months after reimbursement? Or what would you think is sort of good match rate to actually track the ramp of Epi proColon for us once the reimbursement has been granted? Any color there would be really helpful. Thank you.

Gregory Hamilton

Yes. I think you’re absolutely right. And in the future, the appropriate metric would be number of tests as a key indicator. Like I said, once we get to clarity on reimbursement, that’s when we would start providing input into that key metric. But we do agree that that would be the way to measure the business. Again, it’s just – right now, it’s not the appropriate time for that, but once we have clarity we would provide that clarity to the market.

Marietta Miemietz

Okay, thanks so much.

There is another question. It comes from Sébastien Buch from Union Investment.

Sébastien Buch

Hi there. This is Sébastien Buch from Union Investment. Thanks for taking my question. Could you maybe elaborate a little bit on you having thought to sell Epigenomics to somebody else after having received first indications of interest from today’s acquirers, maybe to some other companies with States experience, State infrastructure in the testing field in the United States? Exact Sciences or any other company would add more than just the financial means to you. Thanks.

Gregory Hamilton

Yes. Thank you, Sébastien. Well, obviously, as a publicly traded company, we have been available, like any other publicly traded company, for a strategic acquirer since Epigenomics has been around, including right after FDA approval, before FDA approval.

With where the company is now, we do believe that Summit Hero is the right acquirer for us. We think they have the resources necessary to make Epigenomics extremely successful. We couldn’t be more proud of the offer, again, or more supportive of it.

So, what I would say is, the market is the market. And it’s always – we can’t speculate as to why some people purchase and others don’t. All we can say is that we are 100% supportive of Summit Hero and their offer for Epigenomics.

Sébastien Buch

Still you could have tried to engage with a broker who could screen the US marketplace, just to max out of what is being paid today, because how can we be sure that this price is the maximum you could have gotten to?

Gregory Hamilton

Sébastien, I understand. And, obviously, we have a very seasoned supervisory board. We have very seasoned advisers. And I would think, with understanding that both of those exist and that we have a lot of experience in this market, that we, again, feel very confident that this is the right offer.

Sébastien Buch

And the plan longer-term out is of these people – what’s the name again, these China guys, not Cathay Pacific, but Cathay Fortune – to sell the stake again in a couple of years’ time, three, four, five years. This is a pure financial [indiscernible] interest of theirs. It’s not to build and run this US business kind of forever, to become more kind of an operationally focused entity. Let’s just say private equity investment, kind of.

Gregory Hamilton

Yeah. Sébastien, what I can tell you is that we want to grow Epigenomics. We want to be a large multi-national organization in the cancer diagnostic space. And Summit Hero is committed to that. That’s what they envision as well. So, we think the strategy and the goals of the organization are aligned. And again, it’s one that we’re very, very supportive of.

Okay, thank you.

We have another question from Tim Franklin from goetzpartners. Please go ahead.

Tim Franklin

Thank you. Just a very quick one, is the door still open for higher bids?

Gregory Hamilton

We are a publicly traded company. People can put an offer in for our shares whenever they like. And that has been true prior to the takeover offer as well.

Tim Franklin

Thank you.

So, there are no further questions at the moment.

Gregory Hamilton

Okay. Thank you, everyone, for joining the call. Again, we appreciate you taking the time and we look forward to addressing you at the end of our Q1 earnings call.

