Why Does Billionaire Investor Duo Own 57% Of Sears Holdings?

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) has been nothing short of a train wreck for investors. Billionaires Eddie Lampert of ESL Investments and Bruce Berkowitz own 57% of Sears Holdings combined. Are they gluttons for punishment?

Sears Holding stock is about as popular as wearing sunblock while shoveling snow during a blizzard. For example, S&P recently talked retail defaults and not surprisingly Sears Holdings topped the list with a 23.84% probability of default. Someone I respect a great deal who goes under WYCO Researcher on Seeking Alpha recently wrote this article on Seeking Alpha: "Sears Holdings Bankruptcy Filing Expected on July 10 Or Soon After". He did disclose that he owns naked SHLD call options. A friend of mine who goes under Courage and Conviction Investing recently wrote an article on Seeking Alpha titled "Sears Equity Is Worth Bupkis- But What a Short Squeeze". It was about the move up from a low of $5.50 in early February to nearly $14.00 share price in mid April. Sears Holdings has since resumed its downtrend and is currently trading at $10.22.

SHLD data by YCharts

Sears Holdings stock is up 10% so far in 2017 but is down over 90% percent in the past decade. While most Sears Holdings investors may have given up hope that the company will ever deliver a successful turnaround, CEO Eddie Lampart remains optimistic. In fact, he's putting a large amount of his own money into transforming Sears into a viable investment.

Mr. Lampert once again lent Sears $500 million in January 2017 after $300 million in August 2016 via his ESL Investments fund. The latest loans were part of a series of loans Sears has received in recent years to make up for ballooning quarterly earnings losses. Lampert also loaned Sears $125 million earlier in 2016.

Currently, Lampert holds more than 31 million shares of Sears stock worth roughly $325 million. But Lampert is showing no signs of hedging his massive bet on Sears. Insider activity from Lampert and Berkowitz has been 100% on the buy side so far in 2017.

Eddie Lampert has a reputation for being a savvy investor. Lampert founded the ESL Investments fund in 1988 with initial outside investments worth $28 million. Since then, the fund has had returns averaging 29% a year. His clients include David Geffen, Michael Dell, the Tisch family, and the Ziff family. More recently while shares of Sears Holdings fell nearly 55% in 2016 amid bankruptcy rumors, the assets in Lampert's 29-year-old fund ESL Investments have dwindled a matching 55% in the same period. Read about this here.

Bruce Berkowitz is the skipper and founder of The Fairholme Fund. Fairholme has returned 11% annualized vs. 5% for the S&P 500 during its 18 year life. It's performance would have been much stronger if Sears Holdings was never a part of its portfolio. I was hoping Berkowitz could help stop all the losses at Sears Holdings when he joined the Sears Holdings Board of Directors in early 2016. So far this hasn't been the case. Assets in The Fairholme Fund peaked at about $19 billion in 2010 and have since declined to about $2.6 billion as major holding Sears Holdings dropped from about $90 to the current $10.22.

In a conference call with investors in November 2016, Berkowitz said he is sticking with Sears Holdings because he estimates its assets are worth $150 a share and Fairholme has independent analysis that backs this up. I find the $150 a share value hard to believe. He said you need to be patient and there is a dramatic margin of safety. Accounting for all of Fairholme's clients, he said they owned about 26% of the common stock of Sears, 31% of all the outstanding warrants to purchase Sears Holdings stock, 16% of the senior secured notes due in 2018, and 57% of the senior unsecured notes due in 2019. His worst-case scenario was that his estimated net asset value of the company will continue to decline towards current market prices. He said he would sell his stake in Sears when the market price exceeds their intrinsic value estimate which he believes is a long way off. Berkowitz eats his own cooking and has said on numerous occasions most of his net worth is in the holdings of The Fairholme Fund.

Lampert owns about 48% of Sears stock, according to the company's annual report, including holdings through his hedge fund, ESL Investments.

Lampert has insisted that Sears has a path to viability, despite analysts predicting the company's demise. He has steered the company into a new loyalty program called Shop Your Way, approved store closures, authorized a supply chain overhaul and announced cost cuts.

"I firmly believe we will succeed in becoming a new kind of retailer as we provide real value to members with value offerings, personalized services and easy access to the brands, convenience and value they want, whenever and wherever they want," Lampert said March 9 in a letter.

I believe Sears Holdings stock could surprise investors and soar or it could go to 0 as many smart investors such as WYCO Researcher and Courage and Conviction expect. A lot will depend on if/when they decide to close all their stores and monetize the rest of their real estate holdings and just operate as an online business.

I own Fairholme Fund and indirectly own Sears Holdings stock and bonds, which have a large position in Fairholme Fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FAIRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.