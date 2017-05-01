What To Look For In Shopify's Earnings

We provide some pointers in what to look for.

We fear this sets us up for an earnings disappointment.

The shares of Shopify, already tremendously valued, rallied another 50% in the past three months.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) will present first quarter earnings on May the second in after hours. At first sight, this is a dicey proposition with plenty of space for disappointment for three reasons:

The tremendous valuation of the company

The enormous run in the shares

The slowdown in revenue growth the company has guided for the year.

Valuation

The rich valuation is immediately obvious. At $76 per share, the company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, whilst 2016 revenues were just a fraction of that ($389M). The company guided 2017 revenue as between $580 million-$600 million; so this gives it a price/sales ratio of over 11.

That's very steep for a company which isn't profitable, and still seems pretty far away from reaching profitability as well. Don't be fooled by the small loss in Q4, since that's mostly due to seasonality. The company still expects an operating loss of $18 million-$22 million for 2017, and what's more, there is a planned $55 million payout in terms of share compensation.

So there is no escaping that the shares are very richly valued. Given the growth rate and the position in the market, a high valuation is warranted though, even if we're not quite sure it should be this high.

The company is the clear market leader in helping companies moving online, and its platform is so good that even Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) gave up on something similar and partners with Shopify instead (even if this isn't an exclusive partnership).

So we think the valuation is based on three main planks:

Market position

Revenue growth

Economies of scale, scope and network, that is, leverage

Growth

The company has guided revenue growth for 2017 well below what it realized in previous years - years of often triple-digit revenue growth. In 2016, revenues grew by 90%, but this year, they're only expected to grow by 49%-54%.

Clearly, investors are considerably more optimistic than that:

As you can see, the shares are up 50% since February. Q4 growth versus Q4 2015 was still 85.8% (handily beating company guidance of 73% revenue growth), if the Q1 number (versus Q1 2016) comes well below that, we fear investors will be disappointed; such was the magnitude of the rally.

There are, of course, a host of drivers of the growth, like (by no means exhaustive):

The trend from bricks and mortar to online

The trend to multi-channel sales, Shopify is partnering with a host of third parties, like Amazon and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to open up easier new sales channels for its customers

The trend to mobile (one can now start and run a Shopify ecommerce business entirely from a mobile app.)

International growth where ecommerce penetration is lower

Economies of scope: developing and selling additional services to existing customers, like payments, shipping and Shopify capital (working capital advances)

Customizing: tailoring services to particular clients, like Shopify Plus for corporate customers.

Networking, stuff like enabling third parties to sell solutions on their platform (a sort of app store, which already has 1200 apps), the Shopify Partner and Affiliate Programs and Partner Plus Program

Shopify Plus seems especially interesting as this was off to a flying start (per Q3 CC):

If we look at the largest 20-plus shops who've been with Shopify for at least two years, on average, these shops collectively sold 130% more this year than last year. In the third quarter, average revenue per merchant was up 28% per year.

In a short space of time, the company has collected 2500 corporate clients in Shopify Plus. Q4 alone was responsible for 1500 of these new signings (per Q4 CC). One thing to keep an eye on is the move to flexible pricing for Shopify Plus (a 0.25% fee of sales, varying from $2000 to a maximum of $40,000 per month, thanks to SA contributor Richmond Howard for discovering these details in what's a fine article).

Leverage

Growth matters not just for maintaining investor optimism; it matters also to increase its market position and achieve leverage. The company has two main revenue sources:

Subscription services - monthly payments for different versions of the platform.

Merchant solutions - the use of additional services.

Leverage is produced by revenue growth, as sales and marketing (S&M), general and administrative expense (G&M), and research and development (R&D) grow slower, these costs become a decreasing proportion of revenue, and this should expand margins.

However, this is at least in part countered by the fact that revenue from merchant solutions grow considerably faster than the revenue generated by subscription services, whilst the latter produce significantly higher margins (79% versus 26%).

The R&D and G&A show little leverage, as it's constant as a percentage of revenues, S&M do indeed show leverage. Given the difference in margins between the two categories of revenues, how are gross margins developing? Well:

Basically they have declined, the leverage coming from rising revenue is trumped by the fact that lower margin revenue (merchant solutions) grows faster than high margin revenue (subscriptions).

Q1 guidance

The company expects revenue in the range of $120 million-$122 million and an adjusted operating loss of $9 million-$11 million. If we compare that to Q1 2016, when revenue was $72.72 million, the growth they are guiding for is 65%-67.7%. That is already quite a slowdown from the growth in Q1 2016 (94.7%).

Conclusion

Having recommended the shares only a short while ago at a much lower price (February 23 at roughly $55.5), we would not buy before earnings. Given the tremendous rally the past two months in the face of the company guiding growth significantly lower, we think investors expect hardly any slowdown in growth.

Therefore, a big growth number seems necessary to beat the expectations. We think that growth should be at least 75%-80% for the shares not to sink materially. If growth is indeed in the mid-60s like the company guided, there is likely to be a pretty good selloff.

However, unless growth really disappoints a lot, we think that any post-earnings blues in the share price offers a nice long-term perspective, as we still have every reason to think this is the dominant market player in this space.

After all, 65% growth would still be rather phenomenal and keep the market domination and leverage narratives still alive in our view. The problem is simply that too much seems to have been built into the share price at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SHOP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.