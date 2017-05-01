Corning: Next Stop $30 As Optical Business And Gorilla Glass 5 Drive Shares Higher

Corning's (NYSE:GLW) multi-pronged transformative efforts continue to reward investors as the company's shares surged to multi-year highs after its latest earnings announcement. As we expected, GLW's acquisitions, Dow Corning divestiture, capital allocation plan and new product introductions are finally rewarding patient investors. In our mind, however, such patient investors are likely to continue being rewarded by the company's efforts given our belief that its shares are just beginning a multi-year upward move. GLW's shares ended up surging higher by over $1 after its latest earnings announcement exceeded analysts' estimates and the company reaffirmed its guidance for 2017. Investors approved of the company's results as it recorded increased revenues across all of its businesses. Just days after the company's latest quarterly report, its CEO told investors at its annual meeting that the company's innovation in glass, fiber optic cables and environmental technologies present it with strong prospects for growth over the near and long term. In particular, the CEO stated that GLW was "capturing opportunity in today's growth businesses while investing in tomorrow's growth drivers." The CEO acknowledged further that while the company had experienced adversities in recent years, it has navigated past such adversities and will deliver more positive results to investors over the next several years. With such commentary in mind, let us highlight GLW's latest quarterly results.

In its latest earnings report, GLW recorded adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share, a 39.3 percent increase from the year-ago quarter due to improved revenues. Adjusted revenues increased 14.5 percent to $2.49 billion due to continuing strength in the company's optical communications and specialty materials businesses. In addition, the company continued to reward shareholders through its capital allocation plan by returning $552 million to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share buybacks in the quarter. GLW's display technologies business revenues (about 35.6 percent of total revenue) increased 2.1 percent to $846 million as the LCD glass market/the company's volume increased by a mid-teen percentage and sequential glass price decreases were moderate.The company's optical communications business revenues (about 34.4 percent of total revenue) increased 34.3 percent to $818 million due to strong demand for fiber-to-the-home market solutions in North America (Excluding the effect of a 2016 software implementation issue, sales increased in the mid-teens.). The company's environmental technologies business revenues (about 11.6 percent of revenues) increased 4.2 percent to $275 million.The company's specialty materials business (about 12.6 percent of revenues) increased 32.2 percent due to $300 million due to continued strong adoption of the Gorilla Glass 5 product. The life sciences business revenues (about 8.8 percent of revenues) increased 2.9 percent to $210 million.

GLW continues to invest in research and development, capital expansion, and acquisitions to advance its innovation initiatives, strengthen its leadership in low-cost positions, and ultimately outperform its competitors. By pursuing its focused strategy, GLW believes that its likelihood of success increases, that its cost of innovation decreases and that it creates higher and more sustainable competitive barriers. The company's focus on leadership also attracts some of the world's leading companies to collaborate with it because such companies see how GLW's expertise can help them address some of their most difficult challenges. For example, there is Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) recent agreement to purchase a minimum of $1 billion of GLW's optical products/services over the next three years as they reinvent their network to support 5G and new services. In addition, GLW believes that all of its customers can benefit from its unique optical communications capabilities. For example, the company continues to engage in significant discussions with major global telecommunication companies as such companies anticipate transformations in communications, education, healthcare, transportation, and ultimately the way that people live. GLW's optical communications market-access platform is central to realizing such companies' vision because of GLW's ability to economically expand capacity and deliver innovative solutions. As such, the company expects to grow its optical business significantly faster than the optical markets it serves.

GLW is also leveraging its position in the automotive market by adding new business for gas particulate filters ("GPFs") as well as by building an automotive glass business. The company believes that GPFs will be the preferred approach to meet new regulations for particulate emissions from gasoline direct injection engines. (The company expects GPFs to become a significant business.) The company also continues to see progress towards commercialization of Gorilla Glass for automobiles. To move further into the automotive glass market, GLW is reapplying its own core technologies and it is using its manufacturing assets to provide glass that makes cars cleaner, safer, and more connected. With respect to GLW's mobile consumer electronics platform, it has a goal to double its sales despite flattening smart phone unit growth. To achieve such sales goal, the company seeks to: 1) capture more value per device; 2) gain share in the value mobile segment; and 3) win in new device categories such as wearables. With respect to the company's display business, GLW's long-term objective is to stabilize returns. Glass price declines in the latest quarter were moderate as the company notes that it is seeing a more favorable LCD current glass-pricing environment than in many years. GLW sees such display business as offering excellent cash flow while also presenting it with potential additional revenue streams as it works with customers on innovations.

GLW's ongoing expansion of its optical communications business is indicative of its increasing confidence in the strength and reemergence of such business. The timing of the reemergence of the company's optical communications business is important as the company's ongoing transformation through its acquisition strategy, new product offerings and its capital allocation plan has already driven its shares higher as earnings estimates for both 2017 and 2018 continue to rise. The above-noted VZ fiber optic supply deal is the latest in a series of positives for GLW and its shareholders. In the past few years, GLW has engaged in multiple steps to transform the company including its: 1) acquisition strategy to strengthen each of its divisions, 2) its divestiture of its ownership of its Dow Corning joint venture to fund its transformation and capital allocation plans, 3) effort to put its glass products in automobiles, and 4) new product offerings. We believe such increasing earnings estimates and transformation support our belief that the company's shares are at the beginning of a multi-year move upward. With this in mind, we believe that investors should purchase GLW such shares on any overall market weakness to benefit from the company's transformative efforts and its reemerging optical business.

Our view

Frustrated but patient long-term GLW investors are finally being rewarded for such patience as the company's shares have finally broken out of their tight trading range as we expected. The strong recent performance of the company's shares is being driven by the performance of the company's optical communications business and the strong adoption of its Gorilla Glass 5 product. We believe that the company's transformational efforts and reemerging optical communications business will drive its shares through the next barrier, the $30 price level, soon. Aside from the resurgence of GLW's optical communications business, the company's transformational activities also include internal research and development, capital spending, product innovation, acquisitions and divestitures. With respect to the technologies the company will continue to focus on, GLW will remain primarily focused on technology markets where it is a leader and that will provide it with significant growth/returns for investors.

GLW's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 16.70 based on 2017 earnings estimates of $1.73 and 15.45 based on 2018 earnings estimates of $1.87. We should note that estimates for each year have continued to rise in recent months. The company's shares have a current dividend yield of about 2.30. We believe that long-term investors should consider purchasing GLW shares on any overall market selloff as the company's transformational efforts through acquisitions and new product offerings continues to show positive results. Over the long term, GLW's innovative research and development abilities, reemerging optical communications business, aggressive acquisition strategy, capital-allocation plan and new product offerings will reward investors with increased dividends, share repurchases and share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.