AGNC Surprised At The End Of Q1 2017

Factors such as the reinstated US Debt Ceiling, the expectation of the Fed starting to shrink its MBS portfolio by 2017E, and the French election make expectations uncertain.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a blue-chip mortgage REIT. AGNC had a tough Q4 2016, but CEO Gary Kain et al. far outperformed many of the other mREITs in the industry. In Q4 2016 we saw a +85 bps rise in the yield of the 10 year US Treasury Note (see chart below). Bond values normally go down during such times. Q1 was much steadier with a -5 bps fall in the 10 year US Treasury Note yield. The picture going forward is murkier.

During Q1 2017 the yield was much more stable than in Q4 2017.Q12017 started at 2.44% as of December 31, 2016 and it ended at 2.39% as of March 31, 2017 (-5 bps). One would normally think that this would have led to little or no book value losses for AGNC. However, AGNC's book value did fall -$0.19 per common share during Q1 2017. At least part of the reason for this was the slight widening of Agency spreads by Q1E. The reasoning behind this may have been the Fed's talk of starting to shrink its balance sheet by 2017E. At this time the Fed is not planning on actively selling parts of its balance sheet. Instead it expects to let significant assets run off the books due to prepayments and just expiration. Home mortgages do eventually get paid off over time. The same is true of Treasuries.

The chart below of the Fed's Agency MBS Portfolio Balance and the 30 Year 3.5% MBS OAS ("Option Adjusted Spread") gives readers a good historical perspective of how the Agency MBS values are likely to be affected by movement in the Fed's Agency MBS Portfolio Balance Sheet.

Readers can see that the OAS (option adjusted spread) increased in 2010 - 2011 when the Fed's Agency MBS Portfolio Balance decreased. Recently the spread may have widened at the end of Q1 2017 in anticipation of the Fed's beginning to shrink its Agency MBS Portfolio Balance at the end of 2017 and in 2018. In general one would expect the spreads to widen at such a time due simply to the greater amount of Agency MBS then being on the market. This will likely translate into book value losses for AGNC due to spread widening or anticipation of spread widening as we move toward the end of 2017. In other words, the price of the MBS involved could go down in anticipation of spread widening.

When you couple that with the thought that US Treasury yields will likely rise as that portfolio is allowed to decline, the picture becomes more worrisome for AGNC. It could lose significant book value as interest rates rise (yields rise). We will have to wait to see how that plays out.

There are counter forces. The first estimate of the Q1 2017 US GDP Growth was only +0.7%. Some of this was supposed to be due to low defense spending by the federal government. Some was attributed to low growth in consumer spending in Q1 2017 of only +0.3% compared to the +3.5% of Q4 2016. Both of the above are at the moment expected to pick up as the year goes on. However, the US Debt Ceiling, which was reinstated March 16, 2017 at $20.1T, may be hindering government spending. The US is not in danger of default; but the government has implemented extraordinary measures to curb its spending temporarily. It needs Congress to raise the US Debt Ceiling. The US Debt Clock shows the current US Debt at $19.89T (and climbing). This is yet another situation which could lead to US Treasury yields spiking higher, if it is not resolved quickly.

The Q1 2017 earnings data are:

Comprehensive Income of $0.35 per common share.

Net Spread and Dollar Roll Income of $0.64 per common share. This included $0.21 per common share of Dollar Roll income based on an average net long position of $13.5B in TBAs. It excludes -$0.03 per common share in catch-up premium amortization.

The net book value fell from $21.17 per common share as of December 31, 2016 to $20.98 per common share at Q1E 2017 (-$0.19 per common share on the quarter).

The tangible book value fell from $19.50 per common share to $19.31 per common share.

AGNC paid a $0.54 per common share quarterly dividend ($0.18/month). The Comprehensive Income of $0.35 per common share fell far short of this. That resulted in a book value loss of -$0.19 per common share.

The Total Return on common equity was +1.8% considering both the dividend (+$0.54/share) and the book value loss (-$0.19/share).

The portfolio CPR for Q1 2017 was 10.7%.

At Risk Leverage at Q1E 2017 was 8.0x tangible book value (up from 7.7x at Q4E 2016).

Annualized Net Interest Rate Spread was 1.51% for Q1 2017. This was up from 1.45% for Q4 2016.

The picture of the overall portfolio is in the charts and tables below.

As readers can see AGNC increased its 30 year Agency fixed rate RMBS positions to 72% at Q1E 2017 from 70% at Q4E 2016. Readers can also see the CPR ("Constant Prepayment Rate") is starting to trend upward again. This is a normal occurrence. Spring and summer are the big home sales months. Investors can probably expect the CPR to go still higher as Q2 2017 goes on.

It is instructive to look at the most prevalent Agency MBS type. AGNC's actual MBS are slightly different than a simple FNMA; but the 3.5% coupon 30 year fixed MBS is the most common type. The chart below is a six month chart of the FNMA 3.5% 30 year fixed rate MBS.

Readers can see that this MBS has been trading in a channel since mid-December 2016. It is now near the high end of the channel. If it remains in the channel, the value seems likely to fall to near the bottom of the channel from here. When you consider all of the current fundamental and geopolitical factors that may drive interest rates up in the near term, it seems doubly likely that the value of this MBS may fall in the near term. The factors include the US Debt Ceiling problem, possible increased inflation from Trump's newly proposed tax plans, and good Q2 earnings growth (+12.5% in Q1 2017 so far with 58% of S&P500 companies reporting actual results). The main contrary indicator so far has been the meager first estimate of US Q1 2017 GDP Growth of only +0.7%. We will have to wait to see what actually happens longer term in that area.

The French run-off election on May 7, 2017 may play an important part. Macron (stay in the Euro) is expected to trounce Le Pen (exit the Euro); but Trump and Brexit did win against expectations. If expectations get frustrated again, expect some wilder than normal fluctuations in interest rates in the near future. German elections are still later in the year. There are still Italian banking problems. Italy could leave the Euro. There are many questions about Portugal, Spain, Ireland, Greece, The Netherlands, etc. Any or all of them could rear their ugly heads. Any or all of them could have an impact on what the Fed does and on how AGNC performs. A lot is up in the air. The 10.25% annual dividend is a perhaps good reason to HOLD AGNC.

The one year chart of AGNC provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

The one year chart seems to have a solid uptrend since mid-December 2016. However, this was when the yield on the 10 year US Treasury Note started to go down (bonds started to rally). That rally may be mostly over. Further the stock price is now above both the net book value ($20.98 per common share) and the tangible book value ($19.31 per common share). If we exclude things such as goodwill, the closing stock price on April 28, 2017 of $21.07/share is at a premium of +9.1% to the tangible book value. This is far too much for me. I won't tell income investors to sell here. The interest rate situation is far too unstable for that. However, I would rate AGNC a HOLD; and investors may want to consider trimming their positions in AGNC for the near term.

There are a lot of possible negatives on the horizon. Further AGNC seemed likely in mid-March 2017 to finish Q1 2017 with little or no book value losses. Instead it finished with a -$0.19 per common share book value loss, which was a negative surprise. This was likely due to increased Agency MBS spreads. However, those spreads may increase still further due to the expectation that the Fed will start to shrink its balance sheet at the end of 2017. With this extra headwind and the premium valuation of AGNC, the risk is too high for my blood at this time. I do like AGNC though; and I like Gary Kain and his management team.

NOTE: Some of the fundamental fiscal information above is from Yahoo Finance.

