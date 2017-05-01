BP: Persistent Pessimism Creates Opportunity

Looking ahead to the long-term, BP's strategy of investing throughout the downturn appears to be conducive to creating shareholder value.

There is room for BP's share price to gain relative to peers if the company emulates the results of its competitors.

BP and other major oil companies were stuck on a negative news carousel the past few months: there was the Wall Street Journal article discussing how energy companies are finding that a lot of crude is "better left in the ground;" reports of BP's oil well "spewing natural gas vapors" near Prudhoe Bay brought back flashes of past nightmares; and a perpetually low oil price environment continued to cast doubt on the earnings power of major oil companies.

Reading the news would leave an investor thinking oil companies are mired in doom and unable to turn profit. But the recent earnings announcements of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Total SA (NYSE: TOT) crushes this narrative: Exxon reported better than expected earnings, Chevron shattered earnings and revenue expectations, and Total posted a 77% increase in profit.

This Tuesday, BP (NYSE: BP) will become the next integrated energy company to report first quarter earnings. Analyzing the company's recent stock price movement relative to its high-performing peers suggests there is room for the stock to run if BP's results fall in line with the performance of its competitors, and looking beyond the upcoming earnings release reveals a bright horizon for BP.

Post-Earnings Stock Potential

BP's stock performance over the past month, shown below, is on par with Chevron and Exxon, even after the two competitors posted strong quarters. This does not mean a surprise earnings beat is already priced into BP's stock price, however, as the chart indicates Chevron and Exxon recently narrowed the spread BP earned in the earlier half of the month.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Moreover, France's Total SA's recent performance, perhaps aided by the odds of centrist Emmanuel Macron winning the upcoming election, indicates that a robust earnings announcement by BP could trigger a 2% gain for BP shareholders. The fact that BP did not gain from the noteworthy quarters announced by competitors suggest a short-term bounce could be imminent.

There's further reason to suspect BP's shares could appreciate following Tuesday's announcement, independent of the relative performance of its peers. In February, BP shot about 4% lower after the company increased its breakeven oil price target to $60/Bbl for the year, well above current prices. The fact that shares were held down by this assertion suggests impatient investors fled the stock, creating an opportunity for those willing to wait for BP's long-term retail and upstream strategies to deliver gains.

This earlier announcement coupled with the stock's reaction to it may be depressing BP's shares below intrinsic value, especially given management's suggestion that 2017 could be the company's trough. Last week's gains of peers relative to BP reflect the persistent pessimism that continues to limit BP's stock performance; announcing a strong quarter will disrupt the thesis of the lingering naysayers currently weighing on the company's share price.

If BP demonstrates Tuesday that it performed in line with peers and that progress towards its goal of $40/Bbl break even by 2021 is being made, shareholders will likely see the recent spread between Total and BP erase itself as BP shares move higher as negative sentiment will wane.

Looking Further Ahead

Throughout the company's volatile year I have remained long due to the belief that management's strategy to invest throughout the downturn could help the company to emerge as a stronger, more efficient version of itself. This belief was affirmed by the company's recent discovery of 200 million barrels in the Gulf of Mexico through a "leap forward" in seismic imaging technology.

The stock's reaction to this news hardly reflected the true value of the news, which rests not in the physical resources discovered but in the long-term implications. The transference of this technology to other fields will enable the company to lower the costs of producing offshore by creating better, more precise targets. A fellow contributor pinpointed the recent discovery as a catalyst for initiating a position in the stock, but the discovery is just one of many recent headlines that lend credence to the company's effectiveness in executing its long-term strategy.

These other advances include the forecasted completion a record seven "massive" projects in 2017 and BP's third discovery in Egypt's East Nile Delta. The strategy of investing throughout the commodity cycle is the underlying cause of the Gulf of Mexico discovery, which was enabled by the company's ability to more clearly see beneath salt diapirs.

It's worth noting that the estimated discovery of 200 million barrels of resources may be uneconomic at current price levels, given that the Gulf of Mexico's average breakeven price is estimated to be around $50/Bbl. Thus the potential of the technology used to make the discovery is what is really creating shareholder value, as BP's deepwater operations may become more profitable in the future as fewer dry wells are drilled due to the company's more accurate imaging capabilities.

Conclusion:

This quarter will be critical in signaling the company's progress on new projects, any philosophical changes on expanding its Lower 48 Shale Presence, and whether its Upstream unit is performing in line with peers. But even if BP does not share in its peers' success during the first quarter, its long-term prospects make it an attractive opportunity due to its low potential long-term breakeven level, project pipeline, and increasing technological capabilities. After all, the company has been executing on its lengthy project pipeline and demonstrating the proprietary benefits of its best-in-class technology.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a position in TOT within the next 72 hours.