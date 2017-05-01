Computer Group Stocks Portfolio Strategy - Using TERMD, MM Forecasts

Institutional investing intentions are track-able, and compare-able in the form of hedging actions by Market-makers protecting themselves as they serve these clients.

As always, current prices and strong odds for near-term changes are the way to identify best wealth-building opportunities.

Take a look at the group's current Risk~Reward tradeoffs

Figure 1

(used with permission)

Location co-ordinates on this map are the intersection of volume Market-Maker [MM] upside price change prospects (green horizontal scale), and price drawdown experiences (the red vertical scale). Down and to the right is good, up and to the left is not. Any plot above the dotted diagonal has more price to lose than gain.

Who says so? Not the "investment banking" community's salesmen ("researchers"), but the actions of their MMs, protecting the firm's capital that has to be put at risk to balance the volume block-trade orders of big-$ institutional clients.

That protection is found by open market negotiation in the derivatives markets, where hedging deals in contracts with operating leverage make the cost of such insurance practical. Buyers vs. sellers there keep the outlooks for coming price changes in realistic balance. Both sides are kept well and instantly informed by world-wide, expertly staffed information gathering and evaluative troops.

And the MMs are in constant daily contact with clients who have the money muscle to move market prices and are telling them what they want to do.

The risk side of Figure 1 is not a forecast of uncertainty, but the actual worst-case price drawdown in the 3 months following prior forecasts like those of today. These are the relevant experiences, not a study of years of past history when buy decisions may not have been made.

The big names of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) [12], IBM [9], and HP (NYSE:HPQ) [16] are confronted by other industry investment alternative candidates with more attractive R~R tradeoffs of less risk or more return - or both.

What Figure 1 doesn't answer is how likely it is that either the risk or the reward is to be encountered. Putting those questions into one map makes the presentation too complicated to be understandable for most investors. So we use a second picture, Figure 2.

Figure 2

(used with permission)

This map has the same general investment orientation of Figure 1; desirable conditions are down and to the right, undesirable ones are up and to the left.

What makes it harder to comprehend is that the vertical scale of forecast payoffs is being evaluated on the horizontal scale in terms of the chances of it getting realized. We may subsequently resolve this difficulty by putting the payoffs back on the horizontal as they are in Figure 1, and putting the odds on the vertical, with better (100/100) at the bottom and lesser (50/100 or 75/100) at the top. If you think that this would make it easier to integrate information from the two maps, a comment to that effect on this article would be appreciated.

In Figure 1, any values beyond the specified scale limits are hammered up against the external frame of the map, as is [6] AMD. Here such limits are faced by the many candidates of [7] in the map's upper left corner, including AAPL, HPQ, and IBM.

That's right, the MM hedging implications are actually for price declines of these stocks in the next 3 months.

The other perplexing stocks of [4], [2], and [9] are hampered in their presentation by having odds of less than 75/100. The map's desirable area is hinted at by a green background, so anything with less than 80/100 odds or 0% payoff falls in a colorless purgatory.

For [1] Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII), and [5] Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), those limits may be viewed as "almost bad", while SPY at [3], representing a market-expectations norm, and [8] SANM have the blessing of our original presentation notions.

But [6] AMD is almost hidden by the current presentation, and needs to be emphasized as perhaps the best wealth-building candidate in this group. The reorientation suggested would lift it up a bit, as it deserves, into the corner diagonally opposite where all the [7]s now are.

There are additional capital commitment considerations

They are better illustrated in ways that are specific to the prospective investment candidates. Our standard picture is the block trader forecast [btf] presentation. Here is what it looks like for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM), using its weekly form which covers two years of past MM price range forecasts extracted once a week from the daily presentation covering only the past 6 months.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

The row of data between the two pictures contains the most recent price range forecast in numerical form, represented in the upper Figure 3 picture by the right-most vertical line. Its heavy dot as the current market quote divides the range into upside and downside price change prospects.

That up-to-down segregation is formalized by the Range Index [RI] which tells what percentage of the whole range lies below the market price at the time of the forecast. The small picture shows the distribution of daily RIs for the subject during the past 5 years.

The active investment management strategy of TERMD is employed to measure the effectiveness over the past 5 years of all buys of the subject at the current level of RI. Worst price drawdowns suggest risk exposure, but only during prior holding periods subsequent to current-level RI forecasts. Win Odds tell the proportion of prior forecasts reaching forecast range-top sell targets or prices at 3 months beyond forecast date that are above entry cost. Payoff % includes all forecasts indicated by the sample size, and the CAGR reflects the average holding period need to liquidate all sample positions.

Here in SANM, the 80% Win Odds and 66% CAGR result are very attractive, while the sample size of 159 prior forecasts is reassuring. The exposure of drawdowns which have been a trifle larger than the expected upside might be a turn-off for many investors, but the history of achieving past % payoffs larger than what is currently expected is a clear plus.

The alternative of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is an interesting study in contrasts to SANM. Here in Figure 4 is its btf picture:

Figure 4

(used with permission)

For several years AMD's stock languished at a price around $5, the price point where we cut off analysis of high-risk, possibly soon to fail, companies. Before that for AMD we have daily MM forecasts back to the Y2K days at the turn of the century.

But AMD turns out to be a remarkably stubborn enterprise. It has developed an ability to compete with larger, stronger companies like IBM, Intel, and others. Several Seeking Alpha contributors can fill you in on AMD's metamorphosis.

We have our typical focus not on the fundamentals, but on what those fundamentals are doing to investor perceptions of the stock's coming price. Usually we restrict our comments to stocks with forecast histories of at least 3 years. Except for notable cases like Facebook, where the circumstances are unusual. We now hold that also to be the case with AMD.

In the Figure 4 above, the red flag on sample size has less concern impact for us than is otherwise the case in several newbie stock introductions yet to be judged presentable.

Market-makers and their clientele know of AMD's background and include it in their appraisal of what may come. So now it is time to compare that Figure 4 data row with the one for SANM and those of the forecast population, its top-20 ranked members and the market proxy of SPY in Figure 5.

Figure 5

source: blockdesk.com

Comparisons

AMD is the shoot-the-lights-out candidate with huge upside prospect being forecast and appropriate price drawdown experiences, although at -11%, not that much worse than SANM and the population at large of -9%. Both SPY and the top20 averages look safer, but the give-up is in only +7% or +10% upside prospects.

Win odds of 80 in SPY can't compete when its past achievements offer only an 11% CAGR. Competition by the top20 have wins of 85 and a CAGR of +79%. They are at least a nudge ahead of SANM's history at 80 odds and +66% CAGR.

AMD has a 100/100 win record, but a short history with only a few experiences, rather than the hundreds of outcomes over 5 years by the others. All AMDs wins with no offsetting losses produce an impressive triple-digit CAGR - if one feels confident in a continuation of its progress, as many apparently do.

Conclusion

Differences between AMD and SANM are large in confidence and credibility, although both are attractive under the right objectives and personal preferences. Each can compete in a number of dimensions with present alternatives. You choose -- that's your job; ours (I hope) has been presented.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.