Trimming Gains On Outperforming CareTrust

CareTRust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been growing well during the time I've owned shares. It's outperformed many expectations during that time, while paying a growing dividend. I had thought that a share price of around $15.50/share would be fairly valued, but CTRE has exceeded that target.

The company now trades a bit above $17/share, and I considered it time to trim about half of my position. This is by no means an indictment of CTRE as an investment, but merely taking advantage of recent outperformance to lock in some gains. I still consider the company a good investment, and would look to add shares at lower prices.

CTRE just gave all of its shareholders a raise, boosting its quarterly dividend by nearly 9%. At the current share price, CTRE's forward yield is 4.3%, with a forward price/ FFO of 15. The company has been growing its property count, while further reducing its tenant concentration from former parent Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) to 49% by the end of 2016. During 2016, CTRE was a top-performing operator of skilled nursing facilities, outpacing several peers in terms of share price appreciation.

This outperformance was accompanied by significant growth since spinning off of ENSG in 2014.

Although CTRE has been diversifying from ENSG, ENSG is still the largest tenant. Fortunately for CTRE, its largest tenant has been healthy and growing. Yet with the potential for medical reimbursement changes, ENSG might be under some pressure moving forward.

While growing its portfolio, CTRE has also been paying a healthy and growing dividend, roughly 62% of 2016 FFO. CTRE's dividend, while not the highest that can be found, is well-covered among its peers.

CTRE has a high concentration in skilled nursing facilities, which appears to be an attractive industry as the population of the chronologically advantaged continues to grow. Additionally, there is stagnation in the number of skilled nursing-type properties in the U.S, which indicates further that the SNF-type properties might maintain importance moving into the future.

The company has not stopped growing, and will likely continue its current trajectory of stable dividend growth, steady property growth, and tenant diversification. I'm glad to have CTRE in my portfolio, however with its recent share price growth I'm moving some of those funds to lock in gains and search for other opportunities. If CTRE shares fall back into the $12-13/share range, I would consider it a good buy.

Although I'm reducing exposure to CTRE, I still like the healthcare REIT sector. There are a couple picks that I've found intriguing due to yield opportunities. One of which is New Senior Group (NYSE:SNR), well-documented by Brad Thomas. At a current yield of 10% with an FFO payout of about 87%, as well as a price/FFO of 8.7, SNR is definitely cheaper and higher-yielding than CTRE. However CTRE has a much safer yield based on FFO payout. Global Medical REIT (OTC:GMRE) has also been researched by Brad, and may be a growth opportunity yielding 8.3%. However GMRE's current FFO does not cover its dividend, and may not do so for a couple years while the company grows its asset base. Additionally, with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services considering changing reimbursement policies, the healthcare REIT sector might not be the best to move into at the moment. I'll be watching for opportunities to pick up the best companies with good yield, dividend safety, and even a bit of share price appreciation.

