Nordea Bank's (NRDEF) CEO Casper von Koskull on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nordea Bank AB (OTC:NRDEF) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Helga Baagøe

Good morning everyone and welcome to this press conference where we will present our first quarter result of 2017. This press conference is webcast for an international audience, so therefore it will be held in English. And I will also like to say a warm welcome to those joining us online.

Our President and CEO, Casper von Koskull, will present the results and then we will open up for some short high-level questions. After that, we will invite the attending journalists to join us outside this room for one-on-ones with Casper. And a Q&A session will follow for more detailed questions from the analysts hosted by our COO, Torsten Hagen Jorgensen and Head of IR, Rodney Alfven.

So shall we start the presentation?

Casper von Koskull

We started it.

Helga Baagøe

The floor is yours.

Casper von Koskull

Also warm welcome. Good to see you all here. I will say one quarter has already got again. So we are well into 2017. Actually we are one-third into 2017. So I think time moves fast. Actually before I just jump into Q1, I wanted to actually maybe lay the scene as where are we actually focusing, what's actually happening. And when we look ahead, it's better first to look back and say what were our key focus areas in 2016 in terms of where we felt that the key deliveries needed to be. Of course, fundamentally the thing we do is focus on customers.

We are only here for one reason, that's customers. But when we look at business, what were the focus areas in 2016? Risk and compliance, I told you that more than a year ago. Simplification really as the core of our transformation to the bank that we want to be, a truly front-to-back digital bank. Digital deliveries, really building that customer interface with digital products, digital services. And of course, cost and capital efficiency key for the industry that we are operating in. That was 2016.

So what is 2017? It's frankly the same. It is risk and compliance. It is simplification, really the big transformation that we are doing. It will be more digital. We did a lot of digital in 2016, but you didn't see that many digital deliveries in 2016. You will see a lot more deliveries in 2017. Cost and capital efficiency are at the core of how you run a bank and to me customer satisfaction is something that I will put a specific emphasis in 2017.

Everything we do in the bank, all the new investments, the transformation, the core bank system replacement, digital, everything is done for customer satisfaction. But I want to have a specific focus on also short and long term customer satisfaction is something I cannot accept the fact that we do not have the customer satisfaction at the level where it should be.

When I then look at those key critical elements that we will be focusing on, I also look at kind of what do I want to achieve. One, I think for any organization, particularly a financial institution, operating in the environment we operate with relatively low growth longer term I think, low rates longer term, negative for us of course here in this region and the geopolitical risks that we are all facing over the coming years, resilience is key. So a lot of the things that you will see and we will talk about is how to further improve the resilience of this bank.

We are probably one of the strongest, best capitalized and profitable banks in the region, but resilience I think is key. Resilience today and resilience in the future. But it's not only about resilience of the existence, it's renewal. You need to renew the bank. We are living in a world where there's a fundamental big shift which is driven by digital, mobile and really AI, AI then being big data, robotics and everything else. So it is about renewal and there the simplification that we are doing, the core bank system replacement and the whole digital deliveries is key.

Same thing is also of course, new payment strategies that are coming in. And there is no business transformation unless you have a real cultural transformation. Change the behavior of how a bank operates and works. Change the behavior of individuals, how you run it. And it's all about people. It's about people retraining, educating people, but it's also bringing in completely new talent into a bank that we haven't had before. So a lot of change in that side.

And it's also about not only renewal, but frankly doing things completely different and that's what I call reorientation. That is actually the future operating model. During 2017 you all hear a lot more from us is that how will the bank actually look like, not only in 2017, 2018, but really in 2020, 2021, 2022 because it will look very different than it looked today.

So those are the things that you will hear about. Yes, we are here about Q1. That's about numbers, but I did want to put that there because that actually lays the ground what we are doing day in and day out. We are not managing the bank for the quarter. We are managing the bank to be a better bank for our customers, number one and then of course delivering also. That is what delivers.

When I look at the highlights of the quarter, first of all, I think it's a solid quarter. It's a good quarter and frankly quite un-dramatic, very much according to certainly my expectations. Revenues are up. There's a revenue momentum compared to last year, predominantly driven by the commission line, commission line driven by the whole savings platform and corporate advisory.

Solid on NII, given that we have now turned the corner in terms of declining NII with the negative rates, so solid on NII and also solid on fair value, but really the commission line is that shows. Costs are up, but costs are in line with what we are planning and have been planning, really driven by a very heavy investment program that we are going through, which is of course the transformation that I am talking about. I still see that the cost in 2017 will be 2% to 3% up from 2016.

That's what we have said and that's what I believe. And then when I look at longer term, I mean longer term into 2018, I am still maintaining my ambition and projection that we will have cost in 2018 on the 2016 level. So that's unchanged.

Credit quality, really solid in my mind, unchanged, somewhat improved. If you look at loan loss level, somewhat down from last year. And also when I look at the coming quarters, I don't see a change there. So I think we are operating at somewhat below the 10-year average and I don't see a change. So good credit quality.

And of course again important when I talk about resilience, capital dollar. Capital has again been improved. We are now at a core tier 1 ratio of 18.8% and solidly within kind of our management buffer level.

The numbers, I will not go through. I usually don't do that, but if I highlight two numbers. Of course, the total income line, plus 6%. And then operating profit line, plus 8%. So that's why I feel that it's solid and it's good and it's in line with expectation. And then the capital line, I want to emphasize again.

On net margin, I said NII we have now been able to curtail the decline in NII and also decline in the margin itself that was really driven by the negative rate environment. And of course negative rate environment hasn't gone anywhere. So the improvement is really driven by really the things we have been doing, re-pricing, business selection, what business we do and so on.

And maybe the slight kind of decline if you can maybe see in the first quarter is not really a decline underlying. That's mostly driven by resolution fees and deposit guarantee fees. But the underlying kind of margin and margin improvement, which I have been talking about, is coming through and will also continue, not at a huge rate, but it will improve. So what we have said there is also happening.

The fee commission line, I have already mentioned. That really shows the momentum that we have been able to get into the business really since kind of the second half of last year and it does reflect, as I said, a lot of the savings platform. We now have again a record level of asset under management at EUR331 billion. And that of course is strong backbone for that commission line. Of course, commission line also driven by corporate advisory business that we have across our businesses, which is also solid.

Interesting kind of fact, not that it's necessarily comparing apples-to-apples, but I think an interesting fact is that our asset under management is actually now as a number is bigger than our lending number. What it actually says is more what I have always said is about the change in both business mix and change in business model. It is actually a thing that we have shown that we can transform and change the bank as the environment changes.

So it is very much a more balanced and better balanced business also reflecting the kind of the secular trends and secular environment where we operate. But, I am not saying a historical moment, it's just an interesting fact demonstrating change. And I have always said that when I make a presentation, either a presentation like this or internal particularly, change is probably the biggest or not the bigger, it's the word that I use the most because change is something that is constant.

The net fair value line, now we look at, really if you look at eight quarters in a row, it just demonstrate again that there is a solid underlying customer business driving this and really it is a very stable, non-volatile business. Really what actually gives some volatility within quarters is really the fair value adjustments which is to me accounting, but when you look at on an annual basis it is actually very solid customer-driven business we have, in my mind, very high quality. And again that I think the first quarter shows that that is continuing and it's coming very much the way I would have expected that.

Cost, I already mentioned. Cost maybe a kind of a top line number of plus 5%, you could say, is that alarming? No. Because if I look at particularly the investments in the core project that we have and I would take that out and if we take out also the big investments we do in risk and compliance, that number will be 2% and even the number 2%, plus 2% would be mostly a reflection that we have, I am quoting first quarter and first quarter I still maintain that our cost growth driven by the big investment we are doing will be 2% to 3% on an annual basis in 2017.

That investment that we are doing is continuing at a high level and I actually feel very good about doing those investments because we are creating a better bank as I said. We are not only preparing, we are creating the future bank that is then truly digital front to back with that big core bank system replacement. And we are doing good progress in those investments.

Credit quality. Loan losses at EUR113 million, down from the fourth quarter. I already said the outlook looks good. The portfolio is solid. 75% of actually that number comes from that one segment which is oil and offshore which of course has gone through a dramatic, historical dramatic shift. We actually had nine, but the progress there is good because we actually had nine kind of restructurings in this segment that we were part of already again in the first quarter of 2017. We did many last year. So we are kind of working through that. And hence when I also look forward, the portfolio per se will of course stay still at a level which is not pleasing me, but it will not actually impact our numbers going forward. So I think the overall credit situation also going forward will be within what I have said. So in that sense again very pleasing.

And very importantly for resilience, capital. And really the capital increased by 40 basis points in one quarter, again says we generate capital. We are now 140 basis points above kind of regulatory requirements. I have said our management buffer is from 50 basis points to 150 basis points. So we are within that. And I think that makes me feel very good. It's really driven by profit net dividend. Remember, we are accruing as well. So 40 basis points within one quarter shows really the capital generation machine that we have been not only this quarter, not only last year, but we have been really over the last 10 years and longer.

Simplification program and you heard me say that already last time, is not a PowerPoint. It's not a plan. It's not about talk. It is about lot of deliveries. We have come a long way where we stand today. 2017 is a lot of deliveries and it's really deliveries on all four of the platforms that a modern bank has, the core banking platform, the payment platform, the data platform or group data platform and customer and counter-party platforms. That's basically a bank. Those are the four platforms and we will have a modern, simplified big deliveries in 2017 of course continuing in 2018 into 2019, but we always said 2016, 2017, 2018 into 2019 are the heavy deliveries and 2017 is very critical and we are delivering according to our own plans. Particularly post-summer period will be critical when we start really shifting a lot of the deposit and savings in Finland. That is shifting really the old bank on to the new platform. It's happening and I think it's exciting.

But it's also now in delivering. I said more deliveries on digital. The more deliveries that you can really tangibly see. We want to be at the forefront of digital development, digital deliveries and we want to do it also with leading partners, leading international partners, leading regional partners or local partners. But the quality partners to deliver more exciting products, services to our customers. That's really the key. The customer gets something that really serves their needs.

A lot of this will be on mobile payments, but the mobile is more and more a platform for banking and that's why this is so important. We launched Samsung Pay here in Sweden. We did Nordea Wallet which we will have in all countries which allows for contact-less payment both locally and internationally. And then we also were the first one really to start peer-to-peer payments in Finland with Siirto. Other banks will also follow that and then we really start having modern peer-to-peer payments in all four countries. So digital deliveries, you can see that they will come more and more.

But it's not only about the consumer access as individuals, it is also about new exciting services to our corporate side. I take one example is just Nordea Trade Portal which is really directed towards our SME customers where you are part of a trade club, you get connections to more than 15,000 other players. It's a portal that gives you opportunity to look at how you can grow your business profile, country profiles, industry profiles, analysis and so on. And we have lots of registered users that's growing. And this is something that gives value to our customers, really helps them improve their businesses. And of course helps us serve them in a better way and also helps us to attract new customers. So this Nordea Trade Portal is something that I think has had a fantastically exciting start and also have, as I said, the Nordea trade club as part of this is something that pleases me.

Savings. I already mentioned EUR331 billion, which is EUR331 billion is the asset under management number. But it's not only a number, it's also what the quality that you put behind it. We have now strengthening also the offering that we have in place. We have forged a partnership with global leaders, BlackRock, J.P. Morgan, Wellington, just to mention a few and handpicked really strong funds that give more choice to our customers.

And then also when I look at our own funds, we are getting awards, Morningstar awards really in all our markets, both for short-term performance, the one-year performance, but also longer term performance. So our own funds, external funds with key partners. Partnership I think is key not only in the digital ways, partnership is key in everything. Because at the end of the day, it's about how do we best serve our customers.

I do want to mention wholesale banking as well because we have again shown that we are the leading platform in the Nordics. I ran wholesale banking myself and I said to be good in wholesale banking you need to be want to good in capital management, but you need to be a leader in what you are doing. You need to actually be able to show your relevance to your customers. and the only way you can show relevance or how you demonstrate relevance is that you are in a leading position in each of your markets because you then have your competence and then you have the scale to serve.

On equities, on bonds and on loans, really key kind of metrics to that. We have actually shown that we actually lead in this region. Maybe the most, I don't know if I should use the word exciting, exciting and scary at the same time, change that is happening is open banking. I see this as an opportunity. So what we have now done is we have launched a developer portal for open banking. Open banking, of course is, yes, it's driven by regulatory changes or regulatory needs, PSD2, but I see it also as an opportunity to be in the lead of, again as I said, partnership.

So what we have done really is one of the first one to launch this developer portal. We have now around 600 pre-registrations done on this portal that want to actually start testing on how to work with Nordea and how to link with us. It is, of course, about you can do account aggregation, you can do payments, customer interface. This is something which is the future of banking, open banking. And we want to be a lead there. Yes, it's also a daunting thing because that completely can change the business models that we will all operate. But if we want to be in the lead, then we also want to be first in actually doing these things. And of course open banking is not only partners, but it's also for us to be able to be open and go out there to other platforms. So this is something that you will hear a lot more about and I think pre-registration is there, but I think in summer we start testing. And I have gone through some of the 600 pre-registrations. There are exciting names there, very exciting local, regional, multinational, global names that actually registered on that portal.

I want to maybe conclude with a few things. There's a lot of discussion about 10 years after the financial crisis. And there's a lot of myths I think that are out there. This is a very complex area. What is banks, are we posing a risk to society? There's a risk in banking. There's risk in finance. But I think we have broken the link between banking and the taxpayer. And I think that is not fully recognized. There's lots of things that have happened and I could spend an hour here to say all the different things. But just when you look at capital and the capital, because capital is key, we need strong, well capitalized and profitable banks, one, to serve the society, but also one to make sure that never again happens the fact that society and government and taxpayers pay for banks.

I just highlight kind of the last stress-test that was done. Now we actually operated at higher and this was stress-test at levels where equal or worse than the 90s crisis that we have in Sweden and showed just the impact on what it had on Nordea. I also emphasize that over the last 10 years, which has been a volatile 10 years post-financial or in the financial crisis, we did not have a single negative quarter in this bank. The lowest return on equity we had was in one quarter and that was 8%. That's the stability of the bank because the business model, but also the capital that we have in place.

I think the most important thing that actually escapes people is the fact that we have now shifted from a bail-out way of resolving banks to bail-in for large banks like ours. Pre-crisis where we were one of the strongest banks in Europe and we probably had bail-in-able debt in less than 10%. With the new regimes in place, we will have closer to 40% bail-in-able debt. So I actually argue and I say strongly that link has been broken. I am not the only one who says that, but I am saying that. That's why I think we get mixed old world and new world and not recognizing all the things that we have done, not we, we together. And I am very much for strong capital, well capital that you have that those need to be in place. But I just want to highlight that because those are myths that are easily there and are thrown quite lightly when people analyze the situation. We have moved from the old world into the new world. Maybe it have not happened in every jurisdiction, but it certainly has happened here.

The other myth, number two, is that we, the banks, are excessively profitable. Am I happy with the result? Yes, I am happy with the result. I think we have good, solid results. I also say that banks need to be well-capitalized, strong, but they need to be profitable. The only way we can serve our customers is being profitable, investing into new technologies and that requires profit. But are we excess profits? I am actually sad to say to my shareholders that I am still below average when I compare myself to other large blue-chip, for example, Swedish companies. So I have room to improve, but certainly I am not a bank or a company with excess profits. The numbers are large, yes. But the numbers are large because we are large. We are a big player. So that's myth number two.

Myth number three is that we are under-taxed. I would wish somebody would make the comparison of who actually pays corporate tax. The last 10 years we have paid EUR9 billion in corporate tax. I don't look at any social payments. Of course, we are big employer, social payments, et cetera, et cetera. I look at just corporate tax, EUR9 billion in 10 years. Just bring me somebody who has actually those numbers in this region. So I think there's a lot and I think we need to start talking about these issues much more openly without emotion in a pragmatic way because I think the only way we can succeed as a society that we have a functioning financial system, strong, well-capitalized banks where, yes, we need to take our responsibility. I work a lot on our social element, how we behave and how we will certainly behave also in the future. We work on that. And yes, if you look into the past, we all have room to improve. But I just want to leave it there so that we can actually discuss that. It's something that we should discuss openly and emotionally and in a pragmatic way.

Now I have the real pleasure to introduce you to a very dear colleague of mine, colleague of ours in Nordea, Sophia Wikander. And Sophia, welcome. It's great to have you here because Sophia is actually Head of the Nordea Innovation Lab in our transaction banking. And lot of the exciting things that we do, I talked about the future.

Sophia, tell me a little bit what you are doing in the Innovation Lab?

Sophia Wikander

Yes. We have been around for one year and we are 25 people working in Innovation Lab and in incubator type of team and a team focusing on partnership collaboration. And we are a part of a bigger community in Nordea with different innovation hubs. We focus mainly on transaction banking, but of course we cooperate across the bank in order to look at all the customer solutions that we have and the different customer segments. And I mean the real thing we want to solve is to maximize the understanding of the customer, but also the benefits that we can bring as a bank and also in the community that we are together with all the corporate customers.

We work with new technology. We work with culture change, change in our way of approaching customers and cooperate with customers. And of course we work with different partners. We are present in several FinTech hubs and you mentioned a few partnerships that we have and we continue to work with those and spend a lot of time in order to understand where the industry is moving and where the different industries are actually coming together.

Casper von Koskull

Give maybe an example, particularly from a customer. How does this benefit our customers?

Sophia Wikander

Yes. One example is TicketMaster. As you see here, we run a customer sprint with them. They came to us to discuss digitalization and how virtual reality technology could help them to bring new experiences to customers. TicketMaster is, as I think most of you know, a part of the largest event company in the world. They run live events. And the long-term goal for them was to look into how can we move our customer experience from being offline to online.

So we started off with them and discussed events. What is event all about? What is it that your customers are experiencing in those events? And how can we move that into utilizing virtual reality technology?

We looked at it from a concept perspective, but also really practical. So we set up a pop-up store or lab where we tested or we let people test virtual reality looking at different events. We interviewed them together with TicketMaster and looked into what kind of events that their customers would like to participate in through virtual reality and how much they were willing to pay for that.

So how did that benefit TicketMaster? They got the opportunity to, in a very short time-period, explore how new technology could help them reach new customer segment, broaden the experience to their customers, discuss with us how that could work also from a payment perspective. We looked at different solutions, developed them, prototyped them and tested them within one week. I will not reveal all the findings, but there were some really exciting and interesting findings that we came up with and we broadened the experience about each other's different industries.

Casper von Koskull

Thank you.

Sophia Wikander

Thank you.

Casper von Koskull

Exciting. I am super excited about this. With that, maybe yes, now we have to go back to, yes, Q1. So maybe we --

Helga Baagøe

Two or three questions, I think we have time for.

Casper von Koskull

Yes, absolutely.

Helga Baagøe

And we need to go to journalists.

Casper von Koskull

Okay.

Question-and-Answer Session

A -Helga Baagøe

Okay. Shall we start there?

Peter Kessiakoff

Yes. Hi. Peter Kessiakoff from SE. Just coming back to some of the myths and the questions or discussions that you had there relating to, well, Nordea's risk, but then also in connection with the government's proposal of raising the resolution fees. Could you just give a bit of a clarification, what do you need to see from the government to decide to not to move? Because if we go back a couple of years ago, during the AGM last year for instance, one impact that you would get from the legal change that you made is that your resolution fees will go up by roughly or up to EUR200 million in 2019. Does the government need to back down on that impact as well for you to decide not to move, is my first question?

Casper von Koskull

I think the way I look at this is, it's not of us versus the government. I mean the government needs to do what they need to do. They need to run their policies. And I fully respect that. That goes without saying. What I need to do is and I think people tend to forget that we are a multinational bank that has a home base in Sweden. We are a Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish bank and what we are looking at is really three things, right.

And we are looking at, number one is that we can operate as one bank. Now we can do that. We have done that. We can operate in an environment where there's a level playing field. I don't actually care if it's high or low, but as long as it's level playing field because I think the levels of payments, et cetera I think there may be good reasons or bad reasons. But that's not for me to decide as long as there's level playing field that I can play and compete with the same rules, domestically, regionally and versus international competitors. That's number two.

And then my third, at least maybe not requirement, but my wish is that it's predictable. And I don't think it's for me to negotiate or haggle. Let's see if we put it that way that if I get this, I get that. I am looking at the totality. How do I run the banks where I can serve my customers, serve society and of course serve my shareholders in the best way where it is one bank, level playing field and predictability? And that's the assessment I would always, always, always make.

I think if you remember, our four core markets are members of the single market. You operate in the single market, there's a vision of the single market and then I think with a single rule base. I mean that's certainly the European kind of vision of a single market. I am operating in the most open liberal four markets of the single market. And then I think I should be operating with a common set of rules and level playing field and that's all I am assessing. And I think it would be wrong to pinpoint things here. I think levels, et cetera, as long as it's fair and equal then I am happy.

Helga Baagøe

I think we had a cluster of three questions over there. Should we start with you? Yes, you. Thank you.

Andreas Hakansson

It's Andreas from Exane BNP Paribas. Just following up on that, you just had a board meeting recently.

Casper von Koskull

Yes.

Andreas Hakansson

Could you tell us was the move discussed there and what was decision? What did the board want to see before they would make a decision, so to say?

Casper von Koskull

Don't really discuss kind of the Board discussion internal, but I think I have said it very clearly before and I have also said it now in our Q1 report is that of course we will do a very thorough unemotional pragmatic assessment of the best home base where to run a multinational bank operating in these four markets. And we will try to do it as quickly as we can. And I have said it before, my wish would be to be able to have that done and even decide something before summer, but I can't say that if that would happen. But that's certainly my wish and my aim.

Andreas Hakansson

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Just trying to narrow it down a bit. Is it a given that you would stay with the domicile in Sweden if the Swedish government would back down completely on the latest proposal on the resolution fund fee? Or would you consider moving anyway because we all know that in six months there will be something new most likely?

Casper von Koskull

I think you need to look at that, I mean if you put it in my shoes, you need to look at what is level playing field and make that assessment and that's the assessment I am making. I don't want to go into this field because then we are getting into this haggling and I think it is not right. It's not me against the government. I have full respect of what they are doing and how they do it. I then need to assess and there maybe Swedish needs to do things, but I am a very strong and a very important player in Sweden, but I am a multinational bank with a Swedish base.

Whatever we do, we will be important here. Whatever we do, we will serve our customers here. And whatever we do, this will be done in a way which has actually limit, actually I will say no impact on our employees, on our customers. This is actually much more of an administrative thing if you look at it from a kind of a regulatory regime. We want to be and we will be a very strong contributor to the Swedish society wherever we play.

So this is not about trying to avoid our social and society responsibility. We will take that and I think, again I think it was actually the Swedish TV said here that we were the second highest payer of corporate tax here in Sweden certainly in 2014. I don't know if there's been a statistic 2015 or 2016. I don't think that will change. I will contribute, both to customer society and also going forward.

Helga Baagøe

I am going to ask you to stop there and can I kindly ask you to save your question for Torsten Hagen Jorgensen because we actually need to move to attend the journalists.

Casper von Koskull

To go. Thank you so much for coming.

Helga Baagøe

Thank you.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Okay. So we will continue now with the combined question session here in the room and then also we have room for question from the telephone. But we will start with the questions here in the room. So I suggest then that Jan starts followed by Andreas, Magnus and Peter.

Jan Wolter

Thank you. Jan Wolter, Credit Suisse. So just following up on Peter's question there. When you talk about predictability and level playing field and I guess there are a number of different factors that you have to consider in this potential decision to move the headquarter. So if you look at the Finnish and the Danish market from where you stand today, do you feel that Denmark or Finland meets those requirements more? So I am comparing Denmark and Finland, leaving Sweden out now. So would Denmark be the more predictable market and giving you a more level playing field than Finland? That's my first question. Thank you.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

No, but I don't think we are ready for that. As Casper said, we have now initiated thorough planning sessions, right. So we are full steam ahead on doing the work including the analysis required to decide. I think we have also been clear that most realistically, it will be either Helsinki or Copenhagen, also due to practical matters, right. So we want to stay kind of within our core markets. The operational issue about moving would be pretty insignificant as we have large-scale operations in both countries. So I think it's premature to indicate if we have a preference. The thorough analysis will determine that.

Jan Wolter

Okay. And the second question on the cost side there. Do you still expect the cost growth to come down in the second half as we discussed previously? And I think one of the slides that you showed earlier with the project costs now, was it EUR47 million or so in the first quarter, little bit down there q-on-q. Do you expect that to come down now quarter-by-quarter as well? So I think the more important one is, if you think the group cost growth will fall in the second half? Thank you.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

No, but I mean as we stick to the guidance, then of course as we have said we are trying to frontload many of the project cost. And I think we will see around mid-year a peak of this project portfolio. It will still be significant, but the project portfolio part will start coming down. And yes, you can say the effects of the ramp-up that happened in many of the line units on compliance, risk, et cetera is also coming to an end. So there will be a leveling-off type of starting from around mid-year. So yes, it should start coming down.

I have to say also that when we did the guidance of 2% to 3%, the current domicile project which has been initiated, you can say the work has been initiated, of course there will be cost associated to that. We are not changing the guidance. However, I just want to make it clear that there will be cost associated with that project that will be higher, that will come in mainly in second half of the year. But I mean we don't as such change our guidance. But obviously this is another interesting project.

Everything else as such is there's no new message really. The projects are running more or less according to plan. They are running as we discussed last quarter. So no major changes on that, neither on the individual projects nor on the total portfolio.

Jan Wolter

Okay. Thank you so much.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Andreas?

Andreas Hakansson

Thanks. Andreas from Exane again. Two question. First one, a follow-up on costs. When you give the cost guidance of 2% to 3%, does that consider that the Baltic operation is going to be falling out?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

We have said that that we expect to close that transaction in Q4 and then it will be one line I would say, within one line, yes.

Andreas Hakansson

Fourth quarter impact then on broader terms.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes.

Andreas Hakansson

Then on asset quality, I see that there's a very sharp increase in energy-related impaired loans in the quarter. It goes from EUR116 million to EUR314 million, but provisions don't increase that much. So coverage goes from EUR86 million to EUR41 million in the quarter. Could you tell us what's driving this big drop there?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes. There has basically been two major restructure. We have talked about 10 debt restructuring this year. Now we have done seven already. We have one major to do in the second and third quarter. But in the first quarter, we have done two of these three major ones. And that explains the reason why the impaired loans goes up. And that also means that in this segment you see that we, for the first time, will actually take specific provision. Previously we have done collected to cover that. So if you look at the whole energy sector, we are very well provisioned. But you are absolutely right that in this quarter you see the impaired loans going up for this reason.

Andreas Hakansson

And then also when I looked at the energy sector, outside Nordic is almost as big as Norway and I haven't really paid attention. And you saw the big increase in impaired loans happen outside the Nordic region.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes.

Andreas Hakansson

What's the nature of that portfolio, what energy exposure do you have that's not in Norway really?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

It's mainly Russia and Estonia.

Andreas Hakansson

Thanks.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Magnus, followed by Peter.

Magnus Andersson

Yes. Thank you. Magnus at ABG. Just on a couple of more detailed questions on the NII. First of all on the funding cost that you mentioned this morning that you thought you would be able to mitigate the resolution fund fee impact year-on-year by lower funding costs. If you can say something about where on your NSFR target? Is there element here that you will lower your total funding volume? Is there a mix shift versus deposits, expensive maturities, et cetera? That's the first one. And secondly, I note that treasury NII that you have been trying to guide down for I think at least three quarters in a row remains very high and now it looks sustainable. Well, the question is, is this what we should expect going forward? Finally, just on the volumes, you have previously been talking about 1% or 2%, if that's still a relevant number?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I forgot to write down. I was not aware, there was a number of components in that. But let's try to keep track on it. First thing is that if we start on the volumes side, yes. I mean it is probably still in that area, right. So I think that mortgage book, more or less unchanged guidance. So there will be some growth mainly in Sweden. Hopefully picking up a little bit in the other markets but not much from the current levels. I think wholesale banking volume decline have come to an end including Russia, which of course the focus is to bring down further the loan portfolio. But I think otherwise wholesale banking is set for maybe flat and then you have again the CBB portfolio which probably will be zero plus at best. So yes, we are talking about relatively modest volume growth. So looking on the funding cost in total, we are above our NSFR target.

Magnus Andersson

Where are you?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

We are above 100% and we are above our internal target. So it looks good. We have seen now the majority of the old expensive funding been rolling off. So we are set to see a period now of lower funding cost. And it goes of course also with the fact that the loan to deposit gap is coming down. So you don't have an increasing funding need. So I think the core elements of funding cost coming down, I mean the Euro amount of funding cost coming down is pretty clear this year and most likely will continue into next year and I think that is what Rodney probably have alluded to as we more or less start having a view based on the current proposal at least on what the MREL effect will be on our funding cost, you can say, which is an amount that should be seen in context of the development of funding cost. It's fair to say that there is some kind of neutralization. So we are talking about, more or less, the same amount.

Magnus Andersson

MREL should not lead to higher funding costs?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

No, not yet. Not exactly.

Rodney Alfven

And on your question on the group corporate spend, we are talking very, very minor things here. We have --

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes, sorry. Yes, if I may say on that one because it's something we manage very dynamically in the way that of course you can say the treasury portfolio or the liquidity portfolio have been managed pretty extremely low risk appetite and we will continue to do so. However we also treat the treasury exposures in a way that when we are in the high-end capital-wise, high end of our management portfolio, treasury is at, there's a dynamic link that if you are in the high-end treasury is allowed to spend a bit more capital and if we are in the low-end they are allowed to spend somewhat less capital.

So you can say as we have now moved into a territory of being in the higher end of our management portfolio, well, they will be allowed to use a little more capital and therefore the level of income you saw in Q1 is probably somewhat of a normalized level as they have spent more explaining a little bit why they were able to maintain a pretty good result in Q1. And as they now have more flexibility, you can say, I think it's easier for them to manage with some certainty around the level as they have this flex possibility now without taking a lot of, I mean we are still talking about very low risk appetite type of portfolio. So that is just to give the picture of the treasury income and the dynamics behind them.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. Just finally on asset quality, you keep the guidance you had now for a while and this quarter looks pretty much like the last one. The losses are very concentrated in one area.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Super concentrated.

Magnus Andersson

Shouldn't the loan loss level be able to drop after two, three quarters or so from this level?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

If you look at it as of now, if anything I think what we have discussed the last couple of quarters, we have talked about a concentration and it just continues, right. So we are down to specific number of shipping, oil and offshore related customers and I mean, well, given number of farmers in Denmark and I mean that is what it is. And the rest is looking increasingly good. So it is a super concentration. And that's why the story is the same. We will probably see some additional provisional need for some of this concentrated portfolio the next couple of quarters. And then of course no one knows, right. But that's based on now. I think the certainty around the guidance is only increasing, you can say, as it spells out what we have expected.

Magnus Andersson

Thank you.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Peter?

Peter Kessiakoff

Yes. Hi. Peter Kessiakoff from SEB again. Just a follow-up on one of the last questions there in terms of funding costs. When do you expect to do an issuance of two or three papers? And until then should we see funding costs gradually coming down? Or have we now refinanced much of the older expensive funding?

Rodney Alfven

Yes. The old expensive funding is out. So now of course it is this dynamic funding planning. So when do you issue the first type of MREL eligible, remembering we have around, I think we have an nominal stock of EUR40 billion of senior unsecured with an average maturity of four or five years, right. And then you have on the MREL you have until 2022, right. So there is a good sufficiently long horizon. I am sure all the investment banks in the world are telling us that we should do an issue immediately after this. And we prefer to keep the funding plan as something that we don't disclose as such. But obviously we will find a good window to test within the foreseeable future. But we have time and it will happen in a very natural way as part of anyway replacing senior unsecured. So that's why the cost is manageable because it's then spread to whatever senior unsecured issuance we would have to do into that.

Peter Kessiakoff

But just then a small clarification just from myself at this, excluding say tier 3 notes and so on, funding cost 2017 over 2016, will they be down? And how will this 2018 look over 2017? Are we talking flat then?

Rodney Alfven

No, I mean 2017 over 2016, they will come clearly down because, yes, you are luring me into saying something about this. I don't think we would do that much. But we will probably test it sometimes during 2017, right. So you will start to see some effect of that, but I think the net effect will be positive. And then in 2018 it will be more into the neutral type of scenario.

Peter Kessiakoff

Then just on the lending side, on margins in general which were up in the quarter. Expectations going forward, what are your expectations there? It seems like most of the re-pricing is behind us. It's more volume growth drives NII from here.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes. I mean, if we take the big portfolios, I mean, in the mortgage book I don't think you should expect, I mean we are in good levels now. I don't think you should expect that much more on NIM. I think actually we have apparently been a leader. We are losing a little market shares also on the mortgage book which is not the target. The target is more or less to grow with the market, right. So if anything, I hope that we will be positively, slightly positively surprised on the volume actually.

In wholesale banking, I think they are doing pretty well if we look aside from Russia. I think if anything, we might have opportunities to improve margins slightly there. And on the CBB side, you can say we have two big effects going on. One is of course that we, both on the deposit side charge more and more negative and we are pretty successful with that particularly in Denmark. I think we will also take some initiatives on some re-pricing on certain portfolios, sub-portfolios within the CBB space during this year. So there might be positive effects from that.

The de-selection process running however gives a mix effect that is not always positive because some of the customer that goes out have very low probability, i.e., there is a lot of capital tied to these costs. However, their margins are not necessarily lower than the average. So de-selecting some of these customers does not as such improve margin. It's improved profitability, but not necessarily the margin. So net of all of that, I would assume flat to slightly increasing NIM for 2017.

Peter Kessiakoff

Then just one follow-up on something you said just now, in some markets you are losing market share on mortgage side. Is there any --?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

We are basically loosing market shares in all segments. And I think what I am trying to say without shying away from the fact that we are mainly pursuing improving profitability is that on the mortgage side I think there's a limit to how much we would like to lose market shares. I think on the large corporate side I think we have done all the de-selection. So we are more set for, I think instead of going down now on the Nordic portfolios, I think it will be flat. So that's a positive effect coming from a constantly declining volume. And on CBB, I think the net effect is close to zero probably, right. But so we are losing market shares there also, which is deliberately of course but --

Peter Kessiakoff

But is there any particular market or segment that you would say that's most concerning that you are losing market share?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I wouldn't say concerning. I think there is, remembering that your mortgage is the hook among your relationship customers, if we are talking about personal banking. So I think there is a limit to how much you want to lose your core customer franchise. And that goes with mortgages. So having constantly losing market shares within the mortgage base, I think is not optimal or necessary. So if anything and I think that is also why now we will probably have a period of not being so aggressive as I think we have been on the re-pricing on the mortgage side. We will see if we can align to somewhat more of a market growth.

Rodney Alfven

So now we will do an experiment. We will see whether the phone conference will work or not. So please, operator, open up for questions from the telephone.

Operator

Thank you. Our first question comes from Willis Palermo in Goldman Sachs.

Willis Palermo

Hi. Good morning and thanks for the presentation and taking my questions. I have two. The first one is on the assets under management level and the flows that you are seeing. There are still some institutional outflows but at a lower pace than the previous quarter. Can we say that this is turning the corner? Or what measure are you currently taking to offset this? And still just as management business, I can see there is some shift in the asset mix more towards fixed income than equity. Do you think this is temporarily because there is some more cautiousness around clients? Or is it changing in the offering that you operate in? Thanks.

Rodney Alfven

Yes. But on the net flow side, I think we have tried to describe the dynamics. We are now expecting as we have the soft closure on the stable return family or the stable return fund in Q3 which was we was reported in Q4. I think the positive side in Q1 is that we are back on net inflow. And that actually includes, if you look on what is now defined as institutional, there are two major components. So one is what we call wholesale distribution and that part is actually now back in positive, which is very good.

So this demonstrates that the stable return fund was the key product of course in that distribution, but not the only one. So there are other products related to this multi-asset family of funds that are now picking up in growth. So we have a relatively good inflow there coming from negative in Q4. And then you have, traditionally you do have on Nordic and international institution clients, it's a bit more volatile. But there's no trend in that, yes. There was some outflow here and sometimes you have big inflow. The institutional portfolios goes with big tickets, individual tickets and therefore you have more volatility. So I think the more positive one was that wholesale distribution again now have net positive inflow.

And then the other source or other big distribution channels are producing good inflow also, meaning that when we have said earlier that we would have this period where we will kind of, you can say recalibrate a little bit, the growth picture as we had this very fantastic growth last year in one particular fund family, it will probably be more distributed now between products and we are looking into a pick-up in growth towards this around 4% to 5% annualized net inflow. I don't think that aside from the fact that this stable return product was an equity related one and the new products we are mainly selling are fixed income type of related, but aside from that I don't think actually we have seen any major shift in the asset mix.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Okay. Next question.

Willis Palermo

The second question, sorry, can you hear me?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes.

Willis Palermo

Hi. So it's on the IT transformation. If you could provide please an update on where you are currently, what you are currently doing? I think you are running the project in Finland. How this is taken by the team? And where you are running in term of cost compared to your targets?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

The core banking replacement program, you are right, that runs within weeks on time and on cost budgets. And the big thing here is this suite of savings related products that we will introduce in Finland in the autumn which is a very important test because as you have been aware what you have done up until now is basically building the foundational layer as it's called on which you put multiple product per country. And it's a big effort to put that in place and then putting a real product with real customers doing real transactions interfacing through the Nordea legacy which will be around for the next four or five years while you are building the new, that's a real test not about the product per se, the new platform per se, but more our ability to implement into our legacy. So a lot of planning is going in to make that a successful implementation in the autumn. So hopefully that will be done well. We will look to a lot time on evaluating how that went along. You calibrate then, you can say the factory of rolling out these modules which will then accelerate in 2018 and 2019. So that part of the IT transformation program which is the single biggest one, is actually progressing as planned.

Willis Palermo

And is it fair to say that we can see some benefits in Finland then maybe in six months after the end of this implementation?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

At least the learning from other banks that have done that is that while the significant backend cost savings are very back-loaded, there are two elements that happens when you implement these modules and we will relatively quickly after we have implemented, we will know more about that. But one is actually that it will be significantly easier to be innovative in front, you can say. The whole idea is that time to market will go down significantly and it will be far easier to introduce new features on the product. I mean changing way of calculating rate, changing way of how to interact with the bank around these products and that of course will be tested also as part of having implemented it.

The other learning from others that have done this is that there is frontline productivity gains because of middle office because it's so much simpler. There's no manual interactions. Everything is fully digitalized until it hits the back office until you have fully replaced. So yes, I think it's fair to say that six months after you have implemented this, you should be able to evaluate and see some of these results. So what others have seen is NPS improving a lot, income start improving and front middle office productivity starts improving.

But remember it's a relatively limited suite of products which will have about five relatively simple savings related products that are introduced. So it is tested now with employees and all kind of things. So this is still a subset, of course, but the whole idea is that it's a real test now. So it becoming reality now for this big program and actually the time from initiating to having a first real product out there, we should not brag too much, but it is actually pretty fast to have a real product out after basically two years. So a long answer, but the short one is, we will know more about what you ask about in six months after implementation.

Willis Palermo

Thank you very much. Very clear.

Rodney Alfven

Next question please from the telephone.

Operator

Next question is from Johan Ekblom in Bank of America.

Johan Ekblom

Thank you. Just a few follow-ups. If I can come back to the wealth management and the AUM clause, do I understand you correct then that there is still some sort of legacy impact in the current net inflow numbers and you are expecting to see a further pick-up? And is that really just a reflection of the absence of outflows from the stable return fund? So that's the first question. And then secondly, if you can comment a little bit on the corporate activity in the Nordic region? I mean we had a strong finish last year. Where it is in Q1? How does it look so far in Q2? Or what are your expectations for the next couple of quarters?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes. On the net inflow or the AUM side, I think what you did see in Q4 was a lot of, you can call it rebalancing among some of the key customers you can say around the stable return family. That has come to an end. So from that perspective the stable return is kind of zero now going forward.

And then the other products in that kind of family is now have had an inflow and we expect that that will continue and potentially even increase as we of course now invest in finding even more products that we can put into especially this wholesale distribution where we have built a very strong brand and a very good possibility for launching new products. So that's the reason why we expect that we after a few quarters here will be back up on a 4% to 5% annualized inflow.

I think it's also fair to say that on the corporate activity level which has been really not that strong in the Nordic as such that there is a sense of an improved sentiment slightly. And that's also the reason why I say that even though we are not as such pursuing growth in the corporate space, I think if anything that we might see a slightly more positive market there. We have not really, you can say, taken full advantage of it now. But it's a little back to what I had alluded on the wholesale side. I think that they have very strong relationships and our customers are, if anything, slightly more positive, it seems. The same goes for the core customers in the CBB space. So too early to call out fully I think, but maybe slightly more positive sentiment among our corporate customers I think in the next couple of quarters.

Johan Ekblom

Thank you.

Rodney Alfven

So next question please?

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question is from Matti Ahokas in Danske Bank.

Matti Ahokas

Hi. Good morning. Two questions please. In the Q4 teleconference, Torsten, you said that the two countries where you expect the most re-pricing is Denmark and Norway. And now when I listen to you, you sound clearly more bearish. Is this a question or a function of increased competition or higher appetite for volume growth or what? And the second question is just a clarification. You said that 75% of the loan losses were from the oil and offshore segment. Is that from gross losses because when I look at the oil and offshore segment, it's around 50% of the loan losses, at least the net loan losses in the first quarter?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

No, but I think we have seen that, I mean, the re-pricing we did year-end, not at least in Norway, I mean, are spilling out. So you see a clear re-pricing impact in Norway. And I think that so if you look on NIM, try to do it on a Norwegian basis 2016 versus 2017, that is where you will see the biggest improvement. I am just saying that for now, I think we will hold a little bit how much more we will do which is, as I said, indirectly something to do with the competitive situation as we do see quite significant impact in Norway also, for example, on the mortgage side and on the volume and market shares as said.

And I think also Denmark have shown that not least within the CBB space, I mean this is the market where we have been able to further improve a lot on charging negative rates on the CBB deposits and thereby contributing to an improved margin. So I think it is spilling out. But you are right. I mean competition has been pretty tough in both countries and as sentiment is not improving more then there is not a lot of underlying volume, then of course competition is there.

So I think it has spilled out more less as we have assumed. We said also at that point in time we didn't expect that much more in Sweden. So what we will do in Sweden is mainly on a subset of a portfolio in the CBB space I think. So I don't think we have changed the guidance. The overall NIM will improve full year 2017, I think compared to 2016, no doubt about that. But it seems to be on to further a bit somewhat front-loaded for one.

Rodney Alfven

And on the credit quality thing, please remember that we do also have oil and offshore exposures within wholesale banking and CBB. So it's not only in the business unit shipping oil and offshore. So we have the combined effect of 75%.

Matti Ahokas

All right. Thanks.

Rodney Alfven

So are there any further questions from the telephone?

Operator

Just another question from Riccardo Rovere in Mediobanca.

Riccardo Rovere

Yes. Good morning to everybody. Just a couple of questions from my side. With regard to the validation of the PD models from the Swedish FSA, is there any time-frame here? Would you be in the position to share with us what the impact should be and how you think your capital requirement should change on the back of this validation? And similar to that, if you have an idea of what could be the impact from IFRS 9? Thank you very much.

Rodney Alfven

I thought we would have a call without any capital question. I thought we were just about to make it for the first time in I don't know how many quarters, but you saved us there. Yes. And I think on the implementation of in the Pillar 1 on the PD, I mean my expectations would be that we are hopefully ready to do that in some time around Q3. And that's a guesstimate of course. I think that we hope to release the Pillar 2 add-on equivalent to around 50 basis point and I think that based on that when we originally did the estimation on the add-on based on somewhat old exposures, so I think we have a little increase. So the real will be EUR5 billion plus, i.e., around 70 basis points effect. So net negative effect in Q3 from the implementation according to our estimate in the level of 20 basis point, which I think should be relatively manageable.

And on the IFRS 9, I think it's still too early to call out the final conclusions, but I think we can repeat what we have said before that there seems to be nothing indicating at this point in time that this will be a significant effect for Nordea. There will be some different effects, but the net effect there will be provision effect and capital effect, but the net effect will be relatively insignificant.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

And we expect to disclose more about this in the second quarter report. So any further questions from the telephone?

Operator

Question from Ronit Ghose in Citi. Please go ahead.

Ronit Ghose

Hi. Yes. It's Ronit from Citi. I just wanted to follow-up on the margin guidance and also specifically on Norway. So have I got it right when you are saying margins are up year-on-year front-loaded, so sequentially from the Q1 NIM level, should we still expect, are you still guiding further NIM improvement from the Q1 level? Or more stability from here? Thanks.

Rodney Alfven

Yes. I think you will see a minor improvement from the Q1 level, but not a lot. But meaning of course the full-year NIM will be improving.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Please remember that in Norway, the Nibor movement is very important there. I mean Norway was a disappointment in 2016 because Nibor went up more than we expected. Now, we have got to tailwind in the first quarter. So the actual mortgage margin increased by 13 basis points, very much due to the Nibor movement. So therefore I mean that's something we could not control fully. But if you look so far in April, the Nibor has been rather stable if you compare with the average of the first quarter. But it's very much left to the Nibor movement.

Ronit Ghose

Great. And just a follow-up on Norway please. I understand the margin point. Could you comment a bit more generically about your views, Nordea's views on the Norwegian housing and mortgage market please, particularly in light of regulatory change?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes. I think we have been a bit concerned both about commercial real estate. There we have reduced exposure by approximately 20% over the last two years. And we have also last year becoming more concerned about the housing market. So we have been a bit more selective. So if you look at the market growth in Norway, we are growing at approximately half that rate because we are more selective. And you saw for instance in Oslo region last year it increased by 22%. And that we don't think is sustainable and that's something we are a bit concerned about. So therefore we have been more selective, both on commercial real estate and now also more on residential.

Ronit Ghose

Great. Thank you.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Thanks. Next question, please?

Operator

Next question from Daniel Do-Thoi in JPMorgan.

Daniel Do-Thoi

Hello and good morning everyone. I have got two questions. The first one on capital. You are not at the sort of top end of the 50 basis points to 100 basis points. So just wondering if 150 basis points is sort of the hard upper limit in terms of how much capital you want to hold? Or whether it's more about continuing the progressive dividend and whatever remains, just remains? And then secondly and I realize this is perhaps a little bit premature, but particularly in Norway and in Sweden you have a very substantial proportion of your household customers on floating rate mortgages. Is that something that is of concern to you and perhaps also to the respective local regulators? Thank you.

Rodney Alfven

Yes. Things change over the quarters. So now we have a question of whether or not we will chase the 150 basis points. Management power, isn't it fantastic? Well, I don't know. I mean I don't think it's a hard target, right? We want really to increase our dividend year-by-year and that's the main target. And then I think it's a little premature. Let's see how 2017 spells out and let's discuss then whether or not we should have ability to force down the capital rate into the target's base. But remember, the 50 basis point is a hard one. The 150 basis points, I think we can be a bit more relaxed upon.

On the floating rates, I mean we are used to that in many of the markets and it changes. So we are used to managing that we both use pricing dynamically and we of course use cash flow assessments and I think that we have very good processes for assessing the risk of whatever type of product customer take, we mainly use pricing as a tool to direct it. So we are not particularly and I don't think we have seen a major change in any of the portfolio that makes us worried about that. The key thing is always to be, including in Norway by the way, to be keen on having these good credit assessment and credit granting processes. That's the key and I think we have demonstrated that we are fairly good at that.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

And Daniel, please remember that we stress-test all our customers in Sweden for 8% interest rates. So we are very, very confident about the quality of the loan book.

Daniel Do-Thoi

You mentioned pricing and steering. Let's say compared to a year ago, are you sort of pushing the business more towards fixed rate mortgages at all? Or is that not really something that you are doing at this stage?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

As a general notion, yes, we are.

Daniel Do-Thoi

You are pushing customers?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Towards fixed, yes. Fixed and longer.

Daniel Do-Thoi

In both geographies?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Sorry?

Daniel Do-Thoi

In both regions? So that's Norway and Sweden? Am I missing anything else? Any other regions?

Rodney Alfven

No. But I think that's a general notion, right, that you want to do that as a part of your customer-centric attitude that the best general advice is of course, to incentivize customers toward that in general. And then of course customers from time to time are happy to take a risk, you can say and go shorter, go floating, et cetera. But I mean, our general approach to the advisory session and to the discussions we have with customers is typically towards, depending on of course on your economic capacity, but it's fixed and longer.

Daniel Do-Thoi

Can I just follow up on that? One of your peers earlier in the week mentioned that the margins on longer fixed things, on fixed rate margins was about 20 basis points lower than the floating rate. Is that a number that you recognize? And secondly, do you think that is an acceptable sort of margin hit to be taking from a risk management perspective? Thank you.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

No. We don't see those kind of differences. We don't comment. But you can say, in general, margins are a touch lower on fixed because we also have lower cost related to that and it's obviously higher safety to keep the customer for longer, but it's not any material difference.

Daniel Do-Thoi

Okay. That's clear. Thank you very much.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Thank you. I think that was the last question from the telephone conference. So thank you very much for calling in and for you who are here physically. You look all very pretty. And please don't hesitate to call either me, Pawel or Andreas, if you have any further questions. And those of you who are in London, you are most welcome for the breakfast at 8:00 A.M. tomorrow. See you all, thank you.

A - Rodney Alfven

Thank you.

