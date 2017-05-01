Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of May 1-5, 2017

It will be a busy earnings week (May 1-5) as 14 Canadian Dividend All-stars are expected to report earnings. Despite the high number of earnings, only two are expected to announce increases, while one other is questionable. Let's take a look at their streaks and estimate what their raise will be.

Last Week - Results

Before we get to this week's anticipated dividend raises, last week I estimated that Jean Coutu Group (OTCPK:JCOUF) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) would both announce a dividend increase and that Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) could also come through with a raise. The good news for dividend growth investors is that all three delivered as expected. Here are my estimates vs. actuals:

Jean Coutu Group maintained their consistency by bumping their dividend C$0.01 for an 8.3% increase and a new quarterly rate of C$0.13. Despite 8 straight quarters without an increase in dividends, I explained that all signs pointed to Methanex raising their dividend. Methanex did not disappoint, growing their dividend by 9% to a new quarterly rate of $0.30 and as such will maintain their status as a Canadian Dividend All-Star. Of note, Methanex pays their dividends in US funds, one of a baker's dozen of All-Stars to do so. Finally, Imperial Oil's unpredictability made me question whether or not they would raise their dividends as they did in April of last year. The good news is that IMO came through and announced an as expected 6.7% increase to their quarterly dividend.

Expected Increases

Loblaws Companies Limited (OTCPK:LBLCF) [TSE: L] - Current Streak - 5 YRS, Current Yield - 1.36%

Earnings Release Date: Wednesday, May 3

Loblaws is a Canadian-based holdings company that operates in three segments: Retail, Financial Services and Choice properties. It's most widely-known brands are President's Choice, PC, no name, and Blue Menu. Since 2013, Loblaws has consistently raised dividends along with first-quarter earnings which they are due to report this coming Wednesday.

What can investors expect: Loblaws current yield of 1.36% is not all that impressive, nor is their dividend growth. A relative newcomer to the Canadian Dividend All-Star list, Loblaws dividend growth rates have been consistently in the low single digits since they first started to raise their dividend. Last year, they raised their quarterly dividend by C$0.01/share and I expect Loblaws to do the same this time around. Such a raise would equate to a 3.8% raise, which is in-line with their historical averages, for a new quarterly rate of C$0.27/share.

Franco-Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) - Current Streak - 9 YRS, Current Yield - 1.30%

Earnings Release Date: N/A

Franco-Nevada is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company. Franco-Nevada is one of those companies that typically announce dividends separately from earnings. That being said, since moving from a monthly to a quarterly dividend in 2014, Franco-Nevada has announced their quarterly increase during the first week of May.

What can investors expect: Much like Loblaws, FNV starting yield of 1.30% is not all that impressive. However, investors looking for gold exposure and dividend growth have limited options. As mentioned in one of my previous articles, whereas most producers have cut dividends over the years, FNV has maintained consistent dividend growth. Since moving to a quarterly payout, FNV has raised dividends by $0.01/share and investors can expect much of the same. A $0.01/share raise to a new quarterly rate of $0.23 would be a 4.5% increase. Of note, Franco-Nevada pays out their dividends in US dollars.

Will They Or Won't They

Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) - Current Streak - 6 YRS, Current Yield - 3.69%

Earnings Release Date: Monday, May 1

Agrium is a retailer (1,500 locations worldwide), a multi-national producer and wholesaler of nutrients and agricultural products. Agrium has kept their quarterly dividend steady at $0.875/share for the past 8 quarters. They last increased their dividend in May of 2015.

What can investors expect: Agrium's dividend growth has slowed to a crawl. Their 5-YR average is 65%, their 3-YR average is approximately 12% and since they have not raised dividends in some time, their 1-YR average is at 2.8%. There is a clear correlation between their slowing dividend growth and their payout ratio. In 2012, their payout ratio was 10.5% whereas today their payout ratio currently sits at 81.6%. The good news is that over the past couple of years Agrium has increased free cash flow significantly which bodes well for future dividend growth. Although difficult to predict, should Agrium raise their quarterly dividend, I expect the increase to be at minimum $0.025/share and at a maximum $0.075 for a 2.8-8.5% range. Of note, Agrium pays out their dividends in US dollars.

Conclusion

Although both Loblaws and Franco-Nevada have very low starting yields, there is no reason to believe that they will not raise dividends next week. Unfortunately, Loblaws suffers from both a low yield and dividend growth rate and would not attract many dividend growth investors. Franco-Nevada on the other hand, despite the low yield, offers something unique - gold exposure with a growing dividend. Finally, management's most recent investor presentation points to Agrium's increasing cash flow and should the trend continue, they might raise dividends after about 2 years of stagnation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.