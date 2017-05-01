Is Gold Consolidating?

Introduction

Our view is that gold and silver are money. Nevertheless, in today's financial system they are traded primarily as paper derivatives. One day, we believe that precious metals will be set free from their paper chains and leap in value. We can't predict the timing of this monetary reset; therefore, our strategy is to remain long precious metals while occasionally hedging downside risk. We write regular columns on the SPRD Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV) which outline our views and positioning.

The price of GLD is 99% dependent upon the value of silver in the futures market. The futures market trades more hours than GLD, and at much greater dollar volumes. As a result, we view technical analysis of GLD to be inferior to technical analysis of the COMEX gold futures market. We are commenting below on the COMEX gold price, but we buy, sell and hedge our silver positions with ETFs such as GLD and PHYS.

Week Ahead View

In last week's article, we wrote, " A correction to the $1,260 range, followed by solid support and upward reversal may be just what gold needs to continue its upward move." In the past week, gold printed a low of $1,260.7 before rebounding and closing the week just above $1,269 per ounce. We have sold our GLD puts.

We generally have a neutral to favorable outlook for the upcoming week, although geopolitics (read: war) could help gold to catch a bid. Our primary concerns are that gold could follow miners lower and/or fall to correct with real interest rates. Our general expectation is that gold will trade sideways and consolidate above its uptrend support and key moving averages, which would be a bullish signal for the weeks ahead.

Technicals

On a monthly chart, gold is once again testing the downtrend resistance line that it failed to break through in 2016. Any sustained breakout above this downtrend line should help build momentum for gold's current uptrend. One way or another, this bull pennant (?) will resolve some time before the end of 2017.

On a daily chart, gold broke down underneath its 8 day exponential moving average which may be used in certain momentum algorithms. Under the 8 day EMA, the 200 day SMA served as solid support. The 200 day SMA served as resistance several times already in 2017, so it might be expected to serve as solid support moving ahead.

On the upside, gold bulls will want gold to move above its 8 day EMA to catch a momentum bid to push it through resistance in the low $1300s. To the downside, we see support at the 50 day MA and uptrend support line, which will both be in the range between $1245 and $1260.

If gold rallies next week, it could be helped by a bullish cross of the 200 DMA by the 50 DMA near the end of the week.

COT Report

The Commitment of Traders report - looking at both futures and options contracts - shows a large reduction in total open interest for gold, and a mild reduction in commercial shorts and hedge fund longs for the week ending April 25 th, 2017. The short covering in silver was significant. With gold open interest and commercial short positions very close to 50 week averages, we see this information as neutral to the near-term price of gold.

Safe Haven Comparison

We consider the Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (NYSEARCA:TIP) ETF and real interest rates to be safe haven alternatives to gold investment. Last week, the TIP ETF rallied while 5-year constant maturity real interest rates remained largely flat. The TIP ETF out-performed GLD last week (on a relative basis), as below.

On the other hand, a chart of the 5-year real interest rates (provided by the U.S. Treasury) suggests that the price of gold (graphed inversely) may have room to fall.

GLD vs GDX

Our primary cautionary flag for gold and GLD investment is the drastic underperformance of the precious metals miners in recent weeks. Often, the gold miners will lead the precious metals complex; we cannot predict whether this is one of those times.

If you study the chart below, you can see that GDX could rally as much as 17% to bring it back into relative parity with GLD. Or, GLD could fall 6% to bring the two ETFs into parity. Due to this recent relative under-performance of GDX to GLD, if we were to allocate more to our gold positioning, we would choose to allocate to GDX or miners rather than to GLD. If gold trades sideways this week, the miners could rally.

Note: all charts were created on the TradingView website, and the tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own precious metal miner(s)