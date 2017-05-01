Western Union: Avoid This Value Trap

As technology advances, many retail business models have been challenged. Some have adapted successfully, whereas others have crumbled. One company which we think looks increasingly under pressure in the modern business environment is Western Union (NYSE:WU). The international money transfer company relies almost entirely on consumer-based cash transfers. But with fewer consumers handling cash and the growing popularity of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), are the days numbered for this 166-year old company or is it a bargain buy at 11.5x earnings?

Over its proud history, Western Union has made its money by acting as a financial agent for international money transfers in almost every major city across the globe. Relying almost solely on cash transfers, the company has encountered some difficulty in adapting, and has invested heavily to ensure the survival of its business. But is it enough? We're not convinced. Increasingly, nations and individuals are relying less on cash and more on digital payments, be it by card or online, and smartphones which can host banking apps.

One big blow for the company, and perhaps a sign of things to come, came from India late last year. In November, the Indian government announced the scrapping of large denomination notes in an attempt to increase bank account penetration and curb corruption. Known as the Jan Dhan Yojana scheme, it has been hugely successful in encouraging Indians to open up bank accounts. Currently, 99% of Indian households have a bank account. Prior to this, approximately 58.7% of households had access to banking (according to the most recent census data, circa 2011).

In addition to this, the number of people who have access to online services is rising, thanks to the use of smartphones. New smartphone users increased by 500 million between 2014 and 2017, with India home to more than half of these new users. We think this could spell disaster for Western Union, given that almost every bank, major or minor, has a downloadable app which can be used to handle bank transfers. And if not the bank itself, digital services such as PayPal can step in.

The proliferation of smartphone use in developing nations already appears to have impacted Western Union. In the Asia-Pacific region, there has been a noticeable decline in revenue. In India, things have been even worse. Revenue fell 25% in India during the fourth quarter. Whilst management appears to believe things will improve, we're not convinced there will be a huge improvement in the future. Countries like India were perfect for Western Union. When expats sent money home to family members, who would more often than not lack a bank account, Western Union or one of its equivalents were seen as the best solution. But with bank accounts now common, there is little reason to use its service, in our opinion. Which is a big problem, considering 79% of the company's business comes from its Consumer-to-Consumer segment. Approximately 72% of segment revenue is related to transfers, with the remainder being foreign exchange revenues - which itself is open to disruption.

(Source: Company earnings report)

But is Western Union so cheap that it's worth overlooking this and hoping for a turnaround? Last year, the company delivered earnings per share of 51 cents, down from $1.63 a year earlier. As disastrous as this sounds, it is worth noting that this is the result of a $601 million Joint Settlement Agreements charge. Management has stated that it negatively impacted earnings per share for the year by $1.21. If we disregard that charge, we would have earnings per share of $1.72. This is an increase of 5.5% year on year and means the shares are trading at 11.5x normalized earnings. At this level, it is certainly a tempting investment option, especially with a forecast forward dividend yield of 3.5%.

But ultimately, we feel Western Union could prove to be a value trap. We think the lower demand for its services in developing nations will result in another significant fall in revenue, causing earnings per share to decline and the price-to-earnings ratio to soar. Furthermore, we expect the company will need to invest heavily in itself to secure its long-term future, which could put pressure on the dividend.

Finally, if things improve in India despite the rising number of bank accounts, we would be willing to revisit the stock. This could be a sign that the current business model still has legs. But we aren't overly optimistic this will happen, so for now, we think the prudent thing to do is avoid the company, lest it prove to be a value trap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.