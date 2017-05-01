MetLife Earnings Preview: A Tale Of Two Companies

CEO Steven Kandarian continues as Chairman and CEO after his mandatory retirement was waived by the Board of Directors in 2016.

MET stock reached a closing high of $57.39 on December 9, 2016, has declined almost 10% subsequently, and is negative for 2017.

Another average financial performance of $1.27 Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected by MetLife for the quarter ended March 2017. GAAP financial performance has been volatile and created investor uncertainty.

Earnings per Share

MetLife (NYSE:MET) will report financial results on Wednesday, May 3, for the quarter ended March 2017 after market close with the earnings call the following morning. Non-GAAP EPS has been and is expected to continue steady and consistent. A Non-GAAP EPS $1.27 is predicted, after the prior two quarters were $1.28. GAAP EPS is another story and a volatile story at that.

Estimated QE March 2017 Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP):

Analyst Estimates : $1.27 avg, $1.23 low, $1.33 high, 16 analyst Prior Year $1.20 = +5.8% YoY Prior Quarter $1.28 = -0.8% QoQ

GAAP EPS for the prior QE 12-31-16 was an absolute disaster with a loss per share of -$1.94. Previously, though the GAAP EPS had been more volatile than Non-GAAP EPS, at least it had been an earnings not a loss. This has been damaging to investor confidence and therefore stock price.

Net Revenues, Operating Expenses, Operating Earnings

Non-GAAP net revenues have ranged from $16.6 billion to $18.3 billion per quarter in the chart below. Net revenues for March QE's are consistently lower than December QE's. Therefore, a QoQ decrease in net revenues is likely for the QE March 2017.

Estimated QE March 2017 Net Revenues (Non-GAAP):

Analyst Estimates: $17.08B avg, $16.78B low, $17.44B high, 8 analysts Prior Year $16.61B = +1.0% YoY Prior Quarter $17.20B = -2.4% QoQ

Earnings per Share Year Over Year Growth Rate (%)

First, the GAAP EPS YoY Growth Rate is so extremely volatile that it renders the chart below unreadable if overlade with Non-GAAP YoY Growth Rate. Therefore I have excluded this data. For GAAP EPS, the average from the QE March 2013 through the QE December 2016, 16 quarters total, is a dismal -20.8%. The prior four quarters, the calendar year 2016, from the QE March 2016 through the QE December 2016, was a disastrous average of -129.16%. The abyss was reached the prior QE December 2016 with a performance crushing -377.1% decrease in GAAP EPS YoY. This was a change from +$0.70 at QE 12-31-15 to -$1.94 at QE 12-31-16. Frankly, GAAP EPS tells investors to stay away.

Before running away from MetLife, a review of Non-GAAP Earning per Share Year Over Year Growth Rate is at least encouraging and shows hope. I say this as a former external auditor of insurance companies and having performed the "GAAP Conversion" and subsequent company consolidations to prepare the SEC 10-K financial statements. The expected EPS for the QE 3-31-17 of $1.27 is stabilizing, but not encouraging to the upside, as seen in the chart below.

For Non-GAAP EPS, the average from the QE March 2013 through the QE December 2016, 16 quarters total, is a meager +1.8%. The prior four quarters, the calendar year 2016, from the QE March 2016 through the QE December 2016, was a more encouraging +11.8%. The upcoming quarter is estimated to be positive. The prior two quarters were positive. The prior four quarters to that were negative.

Return on Assets

A review of Non-GAAP and GAAP return on assets shows a tale of two companies - one a steady but unexciting history and one that clearly reveals diminishing returns. The notable GAAP ROA peak on the chart below (in red) was in the QE 12-31-13 at 1.60%. Non-GAAP ROA has trended downward some and has been less than 0.20% for the past 7 quarters.

Asset Mix

Asset mix has been encouraging, showing a recent uptrend in investments, the earning assets. The multi year peak for investments was this past QE December 2016 at $548.8 million. This is 55.7% of total assets, which is below the 60.0% threshold that MetLife consistently exceeded prior to 2014. While the recent trend is positive, this is still below historical standards.

Conclusion

Non-GAAP financial performance has stabilized but earnings per share is flat and not encouraging. GAAP financial performance has been volatile, created investor uncertainty, and recently has been downright discouraging.

MetLife declared a dividend of $0.40 on April 25, which was a 3.1% annualized yield. Net stock repurchases have been sporadic.

MET stock reached a recent closing high of $57.39 on December 9, 2016, has declined almost 10% subsequently, and is negative for 2017. MET is also down almost 5% since the February 1 prior earnings report for the QE December 2016. The stock has been in an overall downward trend and struggled since the December peak.

With a stock beta of 1.44, an inordinate rip or dip is possible which makes this a stock for short-term fast traders. As an intermediate-term to long-term investor, I consider MET stock to be a Hold at best and a Sell at worst. At this point, I'm negative on MetLife, compared to neutral or positive. There are better financial performances to invest in for stock profits. MET is a stock waiting for good news.

