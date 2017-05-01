Can You Lose Weight And Get Rich With Oprah Winfrey? - A Rangeley Capital Discussion

Rangeley Capital's Portfolio Managers, Chris DeMuth and Andrew Walker, discuss Oprah Winfrey and Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW). Then we turn to DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) and the utter triumph of its CEO despite the simultaneous failure for shareholders.

Rangeley Capital's portfolio managers Andrew Walker and Chris DeMuth Jr. host a fifteen-minute podcast, which you can subscribe to on iTunes, Stitcher, or audioBoom. If you missed the previous episode, please listen to Smokin' Cigarettes. If you have a question or comment, please email us at podcast@rangeleycapital.com.

