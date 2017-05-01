Can You Lose Weight And Get Rich With Oprah Winfrey? - A Rangeley Capital Discussion

| About: Weight Watchers (WTW)

Summary

Probably not.

Weight Watchers can’t help much.

But it is great to be Oprah Winfrey.

Rangeley Capital's Portfolio Managers, Chris DeMuth and Andrew Walker, discuss Oprah Winfrey and Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW). Then we turn to DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) and the utter triumph of its CEO despite the simultaneous failure for shareholders.

Rangeley Capital's portfolio managers Andrew Walker and Chris DeMuth Jr. host a fifteen-minute podcast, which you can subscribe to on iTunes, Stitcher, or audioBoom. If you missed the previous episode, please listen to Smokin' Cigarettes. If you have a question or comment, please email us at podcast@rangeleycapital.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

