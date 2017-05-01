REITs Might Benefit From Trump's Tax Reform

On the other hand, it may lead to higher FFO growth and even higher property values.

There has recently been debate on Seeking Alpha whether REITs would benefit or suffer from Trump’s tax reforms.

With the recent talks of potential tax reforms, there has been lots of uncertainty surrounding how this may affect the REIT (NYSEARCA:VNQ) industry. REITs are tax-exempt vehicles (as long as they fulfill certain requirements) and as such, any tax cut could make the REIT structure less desirable compared to regular corporate structures.

Last week, my fellow contributor, Paulo Santos, wrote an article titled "REITs Might be the Victims of Trump's Tax Reform". The author explains that REITs may be set for some pain if Trump's tax reform go through. The argument is that if the corporate tax rates are reduced to 15%, the relative taxation advantage of REITs compared to corporation will diminish, and consequently, the valuation multiples of REITs may come down.

I respectfully disagree with this assessment of the impact on REITs. I enjoyed reading the article, but I believe it to be too simplistic. While the mentioned article suggests that REITs may be "victims" of the reform, I believe that REITs will benefit from these. In fact, I see many factors that could lead to faster FFO and NAV growth:

Lower Taxes Lead to Higher Rents and Occupancies

REITs will indirectly benefit from tax cuts by allowing them to raise rents at a faster pace. If corporations suddenly become significantly more profitable due to lower taxes, they will afford to grow, lease more space and pay higher rents. This could lead to superior NOI growth for REITs.

Higher NOI Growth Leads to Lower Cap Rates

If the NOI is anticipated to increase at faster rates, investors will be willing to pay higher prices for properties. It could will lead to further cap rate compression and higher NAVs for REITs. Higher NAVs have historically also resulted in higher share prices.

Tax Breaks Incentivize Sale-Leaseback Transactions

One of the main benefits of real estate ownership versus leasing is the depreciation tax benefits. If corporate taxes go down, the incentive to own properties will hence diminish. This will incentivize non-real estate companies to sale-leaseback their properties and REITs will be the main beneficiary from this. The main problem of today's real estate market is that LOTS of capital is chasing very FEW deals. It is increasingly difficult for REITs to find good quality properties and tax breaks may help here.

The potential impact on FFO and NAV is POSITIVE: faster rent growth, higher occupancies, more external growth opportunities, and potential cap rate compression. I think that these positive effects would more than outweigh any potential "loss" in relative taxation benefits.

Moreover, I would note that to a large extend, the pricing of REITs depends on the underlying NAV per share; and not the relative tax benefits anyways. Sure, if REIT had to pay taxes, they would deserve to trade at a discount to NAV, but this is not expected to happen. If because of lower corporate taxes, REITs started to trade at discounts to NAV, there would be an arbitrage opportunity between private and public markets. This would cause large private equity real estate firms such as Blackstone (NYSE:BX) or Apollo (NYSE:APO) to take REITs private; keeping the market efficient. Therefore, I do not expect to tax cuts to result in lower share prices relative to NAV.

Also… REITs are NOT Overvalued

Today, the broad REIT market trades at about 19 times its FFO which is not excessive relative to its historical average given the low interest rate environment. In comparison, the S&P 500 trades today at over 26 its current earnings, which is significantly higher than usual.

Source: multipl

The graph shows that it is not only REITs that benefit from declining interest rates. It affects the valuation of all stocks by lowering the discount rates used in DCF models. Note there has never been a time when the S&P 500 traded at over 25 times its earnings and did not eventually crash down to more reasonable levels. The average valuation of REITs appears more sustainable to me at 19 times FFO.

Compared to the 10-year Treasury, REITs appear underpriced as well.

Source: NAREIT

The current differential between the dividend yield of REITs and the yield of bonds is abnormally high today; indicating good value.

Compared to NAVs, REITs also look undervalued according to Green Street Advisors. While REITs have historically traded on average at a slight premium to NAV, they trade today at a discount to NAV.

Source: GSA

Moreover, the range of valuations is very large in the REIT market. There exist REITs such as Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) or CBL (NYSE: CBL) that trade at mid-single-digit multiples while others including Agree Realty (ADR) trade at over 20 times FFO. I recently outlined Gramercy (NYSE:GPT) which trades at 12 times FFO; Omega (NYSE:OHI) trading at 9 times FFO and WPC (NYSE:WPC) selling for 12 times FFO. I consider all three REITs to be of "high quality" and yet trade at very reasonable valuations.

Final Thought

If you own high quality REITs such as Realty Income (NYSE:O), Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), or Kimco (NYSE:KIM) I would not be too concerned by these tax reforms. I don't expect tax cuts to have a negative impact on REITs. Rather I see the opposite effect and believe that it may result in faster FFO and NAV growth.

I remain bullish on the REIT sector and do not anticipate this to be a material event for the industry.

