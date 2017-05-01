After Strong Early Market Performance, Tocagen Could Pop At Its Quiet Period Expiration

TOCA has performed well in its early market debut and IPO proceeds will likely expedite clinical trials.

We believe the event will lead to a short-term price increase, given our firm's research, and suggest investors purchase TOCA shares ahead of the event to gain.

IPO quiet period for TOCA expires on 5.8; on 5.9 underwriters Evercore, Leerink, and Stifel will likely release positive reports.

Tocagen Incorporated (Pending:TOCA) - Buy Recommendation - $15.25.

The 25-day quiet period on underwriter analyses that began with the April 13, 2017, IPO of Tocagen Inc. will come to an end on May 8, allowing the firm's many underwriters to publish detailed positive reports and recommendations on Tocagen on May 9.

Tocagen's share price will likely see a temporary increase as a result of the release of (likely very positive) underwriter reports. We suggest investors consider buying TOCA prior to the event.

(See the end of this article for a more detailed discussion of the timing considerations for an investment.)

Business Overview: Clinical-stage Company Developing Gene Therapies Targeting Cancer

(Source: Company Website)

Tocagen is a clinical-stage company developing cancer-selective gene therapies with product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system. The company's proprietary platform works with retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs) that deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. This system seeks to work without the autoimmune toxicities that are common with other immunotherapies.

Tocagen is developing Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG); and Phase Ib clinical trial for the intravenous treatment of renal, melanoma, lung, breast, pancreatic, and metastatic colorectal cancers, as well as in preclinical stage for newly diagnosed HGG. Tocagen is also developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1.

The company has retained worldwide rights to the development and commercialization of its product candidates, and it has intellectual property protection in major markets worldwide, including 58 issued and granted patents and 75 patent applications (foreign and domestic) on its technology and product candidates.

Tocagen has obtained Fast Track Designation from the FDA for Toca 511 and Toca FC for treating recurrent High Grade Glioma and Orphan Drug Designation for treating glioblastoma, which is a subset of HGG.

Executive Management

CEO Martin Duvall has been in his position since November 2016. As we noted in our IPO preview, his previous experience comes from Ariad Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Abraxis BioScience, MGI Pharma, Morphotek, Taxotere, and Aventis Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Duvall received his BA degree in chemistry from Muhlenberg College, his MA degree in chemistry from Johns Hopkins University and his MBA from the University of Kansas.

Co-founder, EVP, and Director Thomas Darcy has served in his position since August 2007. His previous experience comes from positions at Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), SAIC, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Lytx. Mr. Darcy holds a BS in Business Administration and Accounting from San Diego State University.

Competitors Overview (AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Juno and Others)

Tocagen faces competition from a wide variety of companies that have or are developing cancer treatments. These include Juno (NASDAQ:JUNO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Genmab (OTCPK:GMXAY), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Hoffman-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Merck (MRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARGS), Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP), Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE), and others.

Impressive Early Market Performance

TOCA was priced at $10, at the low end of its expected price range of $10 to $12. Yet, the stock closed at $12.45 on its first day of trading. The stock currently trades at $13.98 (close 4/28) .

Conclusion: Buying Opportunity

Our firm has studied the IPO quiet period event in detail and found that certain companies with a combination of the right factors tend to pop in the week surrounding the quiet period expiration. See link above for a detailed analysis.

We believe TOCA's many IPO underwriters could affect a price increase in TOCA with the release of positive report and recommendations. This insightful team includes Evercore Group, Leerink Partners, and Stifel Nicolaus & Company.

While Tocagen has no products currently approved for sale and has generated no revenue from any product sales (Operations have been funded primarily through private placement of convertible preferred stock, the issuance of notes payable, issuance of convertible promissory notes payable and private and federal grants.); IPO proceeds will likely expedite further clinical trials and provide needed working capital.

We suggest investors purchasing TOCA shares five days ahead of the event to fully participate in the long play.

