GM: Great Value, Strong Yields

In a quarter where Ford (NYSE:F) took hits on recalls and expanding costs, General Motors (NYSE:GM) hit a home run. In the eigth consecutive quarter to beat estimates, GM had earnings growth of 33% at a time when the US market as a whole had broad declines in auto sales. While the year as a whole is not projected to do carmakers a ton of favors, GM managed to get themselves out the starting gate with a clear edge on the competition. I've said it before and I'll say it again. For the value, this is a great dividend stock.

Earnings

For two full years, GM has made the most of what it's been given. Not only were 2015 and 2016 great years for car sales, but GM pushed their gross margins up through that time. This isn't the company that went bankrupt during the financial crisis. The new company is efficient, and quick to react. How many stocks can you think of that reported diluted earnings per share of $6.00 last year? Furthermore, how many stocks do you know with a 4.5% dividend yield that cost less that 5 times earnings? Unless they're shady penny stocks, you can probably count them on on hand.

GM gave us evidence last month that the company was fairing better than many rivals. March was a very rough month for auto sales. Ford's sales fell 7% year over year. Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) sales fell 5%. Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) fell 2.1% and 0.7% respectively. Contrarily, GM's sales actually increased 2%. This was a strong precursor to this quarters financial results.

-Q1 revenues grew by 10.6% to over $41 billion

-North American revenue grew 10.7% to over $29 billion.

-GM Financial have revenue growth of 38.7% to $2.9 billion.

-Most important for shareholders, diluted earnings per share of $1.70 mark a 37.1% jump year over year. This crushed estimates of $1.47.

That statistic is very important for a year that's had primarily "gloom and doom" forecasts from many analysts.

Trucks and crossovers dominate sales

(I use retail sales data in this article to better equate the demand within the company's segments. GM notes that for areas where retail data is unavailable, it uses wholesale data to substitute.)

The interesting thing right now is the consumer demand shift to crossovers and SUV's. As gas prices have been fairly stable, people seem much more comfortable going back into the sport utility segment. Being fair, things like the Chevy Trax aren't really SUV's, but when sales increase 51% in a month, who cares? GM's expansive crossover lineup seems to have perfect timing for the shift. The Chevy Equinox and Traverse had sales gains of 26% and 24% respectively.

The company hopes to continue this trend with the introduction of a new GMC Terrain later this year. GMC has the highest transaction prices outside of luxury vehicles. Considering GMC is one of the company's best growing brands right now, this is excellent for their bottom line. While crossover sales are great, the real beef of GM's growth is stemming from the all reliable truck market.

Chevy quarter ton pickups were up six percent in March. The Suburban had 26% sales growth, while the Tahoe was up 11%. The silverado remained relatively stable to the year prior, and that is in no way a disappointment. Chevy sells a lot of trucks. Also encouraging is the Chevy Colorado's first quarter performance. It was the best Q1 for the model since 2005.

The fact that GM avoided the car sales declines of some competitors in March is just icing on the cake. The real bulk of its earnings growth is definitely coming from trucks. SUV's and Trucks are the gold mine of the car industry. The margins are far grander than sedans and smaller cars.

By and Large, GM's business is mainly comprised of Chevrolet and GMC sales in the United States. Cadillac and Buick are important, but don't sell nearly as many cars. According to GM's earnings results, both Caddy and Buick lost unit sales of 5.55% and 7.4%. Chevy cars fell 10.93% to 154,000 units sold, while Chevy Trucks (including things like the Tahoe and suburban) grew by 3.57% to 203,000 units. The real growth story in terms of pure vehicles moved were Chevy crossovers. For the quarter, crossover sales grew 11.65% to 115,000 vehicles. GMC's lineup of cars increased sales by 9.83% to 134,000.

Long term, it would still be nice to see GM move away from a dependency on trucks for the big profits. I love my Tahoe as much as the next guy, but diversified income is always a good thing. That being said, consumer demand drives everything. The company makes way more money off of SUV's. People really want those expensive SUV's. The comparisons in profits between the US, where trucks and SUV's hold a large marketshare, and places like Asia or Europe showcase the this point.

The US Market is still the most important

Asia (principally China) may be the world biggest auto market, but it doesn't come close to bringing in the best returns. GM International operations, the division of GM that operates in the Asian market, sold 1.06 million vehicles in the first quarter. Ironically, the division only contributed $319 million to the first quarters net income (A $60 million decline from last year). In comparison, GM North America brought in $3.416 billion in net income.

European Divestitures

The worst performing area of the company's business was GM Europe. They lost ($201 million) in Europe; a widening loss compared to last year's ($6 million). I don't know if there's too much competition, or if they simply don't know what they're doing over there. The Brexit definitely impacted currencies and therefore pricing. Either way, their recent sale of Opel and Vauxhall to PSA Group. was definitely a good move in terms of streamlining the business. They haven't turned a profit in Europe since 1999.

The deal is valued at $2.3 billion, and should protect the carmaker from getting trapped into wasting capital on an area that doesn't produce returns. GM plans on using the money from the sale to fund a share buyback plan to help boost the share price. Personally I'd like to see that cash used on something better, but who can complain about share buybacks?

Good valuations, and great yields

GM's position on share buybacks furthers its appeal to investors. Between dividends and buybacks, the company plans to return $7 billion to shareholders by the end of the year. I've heard some chatter about the sustainability of GM's dividend. At a time, I also have my doubts about if they could keep it going. This first quarter has relinquished any doubt I may have had. There is just under $13 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and over $20 billion in cash and marketable securities. $600 million was dished out in dividends in the first quarter. Obviously if the trend remains the same, they have the cash on hand to continue that distribution.

With a great start to the year, GM is a great value pick. You'll be hard pressed to find a stock with a P/E under 6 that offers this kind of yield. To not have a position in this stock through 2017 would simply be denying yourself over a 4% dividend with potential upside pending share buybacks.

