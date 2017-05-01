If It Happened To Honeywell, It Could Happen To General Electric Too

It was recently reported that Dan Loeb's Third Point was putting pressure on Honeywell (NYSE:HON) to spin off its aerospace unit in an attempt to unlock "value in excess of $20b". When I heard the Honeywell-Third Point news, I instantly thought about General Electric (NYSE:GE) and the possibility that this conglomerate could eventually face the same type of pressure to spin off one of its industrial business units, and more specifically its pride-and-joy, the Aviation segment.

The active fight between GE and activist investor Nelson Peltz has been well-documented, so it does not take much of an imagination to believe that Mr. Peltz will eventually try to force drastic changes by putting further pressure on Mr. Jeffrey Immelt, CEO. Will a spin off soon be in the cards for GE?

Up, Up, And Now Going Away?

For full-year 2016, GE's Aviation segment accounted for ~35% of the company's total industrial profit.

(Source: 2016 Annual Report)

As shown, this industrial segment has reported strong revenue and earnings growth over the last five years, which is actually a good reason to consider a spin off. The segment's promising growth prospects would likely result in the market valuing the newly created entity at a premium. Plus, Third Point highlighted another possible reason to consider a spin off in its investor letter:

"Third Point believes that a separation of the Aerospace unit via a spin off transaction would result in a sustained increase in shareholder value in excess of $20 billion. Spinning off Aerospace would transform Honeywell into an industrial growth company with a focus on automation and productivity. The large-cap industrial peer group that most closely resembles Honeywell (ex-Aerospace) in terms of profitability, returns on capital, growth characteristics, and end market exposures consists of Emerson Electric, 3M, Fortive, Rockwell Automation, and Illinois Tool Works. This peer group currently trades at an average forward P/E multiple of 23x, a nearly 30% premium to Honeywell's forward P/E multiple of 18x. A more focused Honeywell should match or exceed the multiples of its peer group."

This same argument could be made for GE, in my opinion, as it is also trading around 18x forward earnings and would become a more industrial-focused company with similar characteristics if a spin off occurred. Think about this, GE spins off the Aviation segment, the Lighting division is sold, and then the company also spins off the Oil & Gas segment once the Baker Hughes merger is complete. The "new" company would be a more-streamlined, less complex conglomerate that would be a lot easier to manage (and value).

To clarify, this is pure speculation and I do not see GE spinning off the Aviation segment any time soon, but I would not be surprised if Mr. Peltz, or another activist investor, floats the same idea for GE that Third Point is pushing for with Honeywell. Investors should not base their investment thesis for GE on the fact that an activist investor is pressuring Honeywell to spin off its aerospace unit; however, it would be a positive development, at least from a short-term investor's perspective, if GE was pressured to spin off one of its business units.

Let's now focus on something a little more concrete, the concerns over GE's cash flows is creating a long-term buying opportunity.

The Recent Pullback Is A Buying Opportunity

If you have not heard yet, GE reported poor cash flow metrics for the first quarter of 2017. The company missed its own internal guidance in addition to missing the street's estimates by a wide margin.

(Source: Q1 2017 Earnings Presentation)

As a result, GE shares are down ~5% since the company reported its Q1 2017 results while the S&P 500 is up ~2% over the same period of time.

(Source: Nasdaq)

The company's poor cash flow results definitely adds to its risk profile, but it is important to also understand what the concerns are based on --one quarter of bad results. Yes, one quarter. Another factor to consider is that Q1 is typically the weakest quarter of the year for GE from both an earnings and a cash flow standpoint.

Cash is indeed king, but I think that it is a little premature to jump ship. As a long-term investor, take a moment to ask yourself what really concerns you about the weakness GE reported in its CFOA for Q1 2017? Yes, the quarterly results added some uncertainty into the mix but I would contend that it is hard to justify selling out of a GE position based on the premise that GE is "overvalued" from a cash flow standpoint, which is an argument that was made by the bearish JP Morgan analyst, Mr. C. Stephen Tusa.

Instead of trying to value GE based on its cash flows, which, in my opinion, is a flawed approach, let's focus on the valuation approach that most of the financial community has been using for years. Based on forward earnings estimates, GE is trading at a discount when compared to its peers.

GE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Bottom Line

The sharks are officially circling so Mr. Immelt will either have to produce or he may very well be pushed into an early retirement. In either situation, shareholders will be the beneficiaries. The Aviation spin off will likely not happen but additional activist pressure should be viewed as a positive development. I do not believe that investors should start a position in GE based the possibility of a spin off, but I do believe that a potential spin off could turn out to be simply another reason for GE shareholders to stay long. Furthermore, the cash flow concerns are overblown so investors should consider adding GE shares at the current level because the company has great long-term business prospects in place.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, HON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.