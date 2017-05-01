You Only Need 2 Charts

Here are two charts and some great commentary that should disabuse you of the notion that every retail investor on the planet turned into a guru in early 2009.

And that's weird, because admitting that doesn't mean you have to stop benefiting from it - so there's no downside.

Some investors steadfastly refuse to admit when something is too good to be true.

I've never quite understood people who don't want to know the whole story.

Although I'm not much for tired, old adages, I've always been a believer in this one: "if it seems too good to be true, it probably is."

I have a bad habit of taking that a step further. That is, when I find myself in situations that can be characterized as "too good to be true," I not only recognize the fact that something might be amiss, I go looking for what that something is and if that something turns out to be unscrupulous, well then, I try to fight it.

One time, doing that cost me a small fortune - I'll save that story for another time.

Well needless to say, the equity (NYSEARCA:SPY) rally off the 2009 lows is a great example of something that seems too good to be true.

And indeed it is. It's a product of central bank asset purchases. Plain and simple. For instance, central banks bought $1 trillion in assets in the first quarter of 2017 alone. Here's what this liquidity supernova looks like:

(BofAML)

But what I can't understand is why so many investors refuse to acknowledge this. There's no danger in calling it what it is. Put differently, you don't have to pull a Heisenberg and try to lean against the wind. You can just take the first step and admit that you didn't become a market guru eight years ago.

And relatedly, admit that it's probably not a coincidence that active management ceased to be able to generate alpha at exactly the same time central banks started their buying spree:

(Goldman)

The reason it's important to acknowledge the above (if only quietly, to yourself) is because central banks are starting to pull back. If you refuse to admit the role global monetary authorities have played in sustaining your returns, you'll be loathe to get out of dodge when they pull the punchbowl. You'll persist in thinking you're a guru.

I'm not going to spend any more time detailing this here because the idea was to make this a short post. If you're interested in the long-winded version, feel free to read this - or maybe this.

The bottom line is that a lot of people still aren't convinced that what they're seeing in markets is central banks propping things up.

Well, because I've found that sometimes the best way to make a point when deep-dive analysis fails is to keep it as simple as possible for readers, what I want to do here is show you two simple charts and close with a short excerpt from a new Citi note.

I won't comment further because frankly, when you see these charts and read the color from Citi, no further comment should be necessary.

Chart 1: the 3-month change in global central bank liquidity against the 3-month percent change in the S&P.

the 3-month change in global central bank liquidity against the 3-month percent change in the S&P. Chart 2: 3-month change in global central bank liquidity against the 3-month percent change in investment grade credit spreads.

From Citi:

In many ways the story line resembles the old tale about the boy who cried wolf. Pundits have fretted about each of the three Fed hikes, seen risks to the ECB dialing down QE, and warned about rising real interest rates and outflows as a result of negative total returns for the longest time. And yet, even with "tail-risk scenarios" like Brexit and a Trump election materializing, so far nothing has been able to really derail the rally in risk assets, such as credit, more than temporarily. The reaction to the result of the 1st round of the French Presidential election was another clear reminder of the pain trade in a market with more money than assets to buy. And with the shift in the outlook over the last 12 months is it just possible that economic recovery can now close the gaps in historic relationships with valuations? For the first time since 2012, we've actually seen economists, including our own, upgrading their growth forecasts. We remain very skeptical that this will happen. To our minds, asset prices are ultimately still much more reliant on central bank balance sheet expansion than recent experience might suggest. Here's why. The most obvious reason it is too early to dismiss the importance of QE now is that it is still happening on a large scale. Our metric of the increase in central bank security holdings globally has fallen from the peak last year, but it is still running at a level that in the past has been consistent with stable to slightly appreciating risk assets (Figure 4 and Figure 5). The S&P may have delinked from the Fed, but we're not yet convinced markets have delinked from our global metric. In Europe, in particular, the ECB QE has left hundreds of billions of euros more in deposits earning no or negative yields (Figure 6) 3 - and the story is very similar in Japan. With short-dated, risk-free instruments like 2-year Schatz yields more expensive than ever, and real yields negative beyond the next 30 years, the inducement to take greater risk in other asset classes in the absence of apparent and immediate negative catalysts is very strong. Even when central purchases stop, the opportunity cost on those newly created deposits will remain high until rates go up, providing indirect support for risk assets in the absence of obvious negative catalysts for some time. But as Figure 4 and Figure 5 both clearly illustrate, in practice there is little evidence that market prices have consistently been able to preempt future changes in the pace of asset purchases (even when it has been preannounced) over the last seven years. Mostly, it seems like the relationship is pretty much simultaneous.

Full Citi note and further analysis here.

