Wall Street Breakfast: More Earnings On Tap

Economy

At a weekend rally in Pennsylvania, President Trump touted the achievements of his administration and proclaimed he had delivered "100 days of action." Among those listed: Neil Gorsuch's confirmation, a roll back of Obama-era regulations, steps to protect American manufacturing, boosting security and a stock market surge. He also renewed promises to build a border wall, institute healthcare and tax overhauls, and negotiate more favorable trade deals.

Congressional negotiators reached a pact late Sunday on around $1T in federal funding that would avert a government shutdown later this week. The full House of Representatives and Senate must still approve the bipartisan pact, which would be the first major legislation to clear Congress since Trump became president on Jan. 20.

Cash-strapped Puerto Rico has until tonight to reach a restructuring accord with its investors, otherwise a legal stay that shields the island from creditor lawsuits expires. The commonwealth is seeking to reduce its $70B debt load after years of economic decline and overspending.

Growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed in April, with the government's official PMI falling to a six-month low of 51.2, while the gauge in the services sector dipped to 54.0. The first official economic indicator for the second quarter suggests an expansion may be poised to decelerate this year after unexpectedly picking up to 6.9% in Q1.

"North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!" President Trump tweeted on Saturday. Separately, Seoul said it's working on downsizing its trade surplus with the U.S., while the latter reaffirmed it would shoulder the cost of deploying the THAAD anti-missile system across South Korea.

Responding to protests and an economic crisis, Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro has raised the nation's minimum wage by another 60%. It's the third pay hike he's ordered this year and the 15th since he became president in 2013. Still, none of the increases will come close to keeping up with the nation's inflation, which is expected to rise by more than 1,600% in 2017.

Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron have kicked off the final week of the French presidential campaign with major rallies as markets close across Europe for the May Day holiday. In a bid to gain additional voter support, Le Pen said she would name nationalist politician Nicolas Dupont-Aignan prime minister and signaled no rush for a French euro exit.

Former premier Matteo Renzi has regained the Democratic Party leadership in Italy, putting him back at the forefront of politics ahead of national elections slated for spring 2018. "The alternative to populism isn't the elite," he told supporters after unofficial primary results indicated he got more than 70% of the vote. "It's people who aren't afraid of democracy."

EU leaders on Saturday threw down the gauntlet to the U.K., listing demands Theresa May must satisfy before discussing a trade deal and warned the prime minister over her "completely unreal" expectations. The U.K. responded by saying it's bracing for a confrontation and May will walk from talks if she doesn't like what's on the menu.